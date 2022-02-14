Moody's changes outlook on Hysan to negative from stable

Hong Kong, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed to negative from stable the
outlook on Hysan Development Co., Ltd. (Hysan) and
its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Hysan (MTN) Limited and Elect
Global Investments Limited.
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Hysan's A3 issuer rating,
as well as the following ratings, which are unconditionally and
irrevocably guaranteed by Hysan: (1) the provisional (P)A3 backed
senior unsecured rating on Hysan (MTN) Limited's medium-term
note (MTN) program and the A3 backed senior unsecured rating on the notes
issued under the program; and (2) the A3 backed senior unsecured
and Baa2 backed preference stock ratings on Elect Global Investments Limited's
subordinated perpetual capital securities.
"The change in outlook to negative mainly reflects our expectation that
Hysan's latest joint venture in the To Kwa Wan project will further
increase its financial leverage, particularly considering that the
company's financial buffer is already diminished because of its
earlier acquisitions," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice
President and Senior Credit Officer.
"The rating action also considers increased event and development
risks following several acquisitions that the company has made since 2021,"
added Lau.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Hysan's latest acquisition, which was funded by the company's
internal resources and banking facilities, will increase its net
debt by around HKD3 billion. Hysan, Empire Group and Henderson
Land Development Company Limited will respectively own a 25%,
25% and 50% stake in the project, which will have
residential units, commercial properties and a public vehicle park.
Moody's expects the project will contribute to Hysan's earnings
earliest in 2026 upon its completion.
As a result, and considering the company's earlier investments
in other projects, Moody's forecasts Hysan's adjusted net debt/EBITDA
(based on pro-rata consolidation of its joint venture projects)
will increase to about 6.7x-7.4x for 2022-24,
from 5.0x in the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. Likewise,
the company's fixed charge coverage will weaken to 2.9x-3.0x
from 3.2x over the same period.
These forecast ratios are weak for Hysan's A3 rating category.
That said, Moody's notes that the company has the ability
to reduce its debt level through a disposal of its non-core assets.
The negative outlook reflects development risks related to the To Kwa
Wan project, as well as higher event risks stemming from Hysan's
increased acquisition appetite since 2021. Hysan acquired the Jing'an
project in Shanghai for HKD4.2 billion in September 2021,
and the Caroline Hill land parcel in May 2021. The latter project,
in which Hysan has a 60% stake, has a total development cost
of around HKD25 billion.
The rating action also considers a high likelihood that Hysan's
earnings will remain under pressure in 2022 before a modest rebound in
2023, given the weaker leasing demand in Hong Kong SAR, China
(Aa3 stable), amid tighter social distancing measures to curb a
recent sharp surge in coronavirus cases.
Hysan's A3 issuer rating continues to reflect the company's stable recurring
income from its high-quality portfolio, its conservative
financial management and excellent liquidity. These strengths are
partly offset by its high financial leverage and geographic concentration,
as well as the lingering weakness in retail and economic conditions in
Hong Kong.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
Moody's has factored in the Hysan's ownership concentration
by its founding family, as well as the pandemic-led disruptions
to its business. The latter risk is considered a social risk.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative rating outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over the
next 12-18 months. Moody's could return the outlook
to stable if Hysan deleverages, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA
(based on pro-rata consolidation of its joint venture projects)
trends down to 6.0x or below.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if a significant downturn in
Hong Kong's retail environment affects Hysan's stable operations and occupancy;
or if the company's debt level remains high, such that its adjusted
net debt/EBITDA (based on pro-rata consolidation of its joint venture
projects) fails to improve toward 6.0x.
In addition, any significant change to Hysan's business profile
due to a more accelerated expansion could strain its ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Hysan Development Co., Ltd. invests in commercial
and residential properties in Hong Kong. It is one of the largest
commercial landlords in the city's Causeway Bay. As of 30 June
2021, the company was 41.66% owned by Lee Hysan Company
Limited, which is controlled by the founding Lee family.
Stephanie Lau
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
