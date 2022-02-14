Moody's changes outlook on Hysan to negative from stable

Hong Kong, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed to negative from stable the outlook on Hysan Development Co., Ltd. (Hysan) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Hysan (MTN) Limited and Elect Global Investments Limited.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed Hysan's A3 issuer rating, as well as the following ratings, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hysan: (1) the provisional (P)A3 backed senior unsecured rating on Hysan (MTN) Limited's medium-term note (MTN) program and the A3 backed senior unsecured rating on the notes issued under the program; and (2) the A3 backed senior unsecured and Baa2 backed preference stock ratings on Elect Global Investments Limited's subordinated perpetual capital securities.

"The change in outlook to negative mainly reflects our expectation that Hysan's latest joint venture in the To Kwa Wan project will further increase its financial leverage, particularly considering that the company's financial buffer is already diminished because of its earlier acquisitions," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"The rating action also considers increased event and development risks following several acquisitions that the company has made since 2021," added Lau.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Hysan's latest acquisition, which was funded by the company's internal resources and banking facilities, will increase its net debt by around HKD3 billion. Hysan, Empire Group and Henderson Land Development Company Limited will respectively own a 25%, 25% and 50% stake in the project, which will have residential units, commercial properties and a public vehicle park. Moody's expects the project will contribute to Hysan's earnings earliest in 2026 upon its completion.

As a result, and considering the company's earlier investments in other projects, Moody's forecasts Hysan's adjusted net debt/EBITDA (based on pro-rata consolidation of its joint venture projects) will increase to about 6.7x-7.4x for 2022-24, from 5.0x in the 12 months ended 30 June 2021. Likewise, the company's fixed charge coverage will weaken to 2.9x-3.0x from 3.2x over the same period.

These forecast ratios are weak for Hysan's A3 rating category. That said, Moody's notes that the company has the ability to reduce its debt level through a disposal of its non-core assets.

The negative outlook reflects development risks related to the To Kwa Wan project, as well as higher event risks stemming from Hysan's increased acquisition appetite since 2021. Hysan acquired the Jing'an project in Shanghai for HKD4.2 billion in September 2021, and the Caroline Hill land parcel in May 2021. The latter project, in which Hysan has a 60% stake, has a total development cost of around HKD25 billion.

The rating action also considers a high likelihood that Hysan's earnings will remain under pressure in 2022 before a modest rebound in 2023, given the weaker leasing demand in Hong Kong SAR, China (Aa3 stable), amid tighter social distancing measures to curb a recent sharp surge in coronavirus cases.

Hysan's A3 issuer rating continues to reflect the company's stable recurring income from its high-quality portfolio, its conservative financial management and excellent liquidity. These strengths are partly offset by its high financial leverage and geographic concentration, as well as the lingering weakness in retail and economic conditions in Hong Kong.

In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has factored in the Hysan's ownership concentration by its founding family, as well as the pandemic-led disruptions to its business. The latter risk is considered a social risk.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative rating outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. Moody's could return the outlook to stable if Hysan deleverages, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA (based on pro-rata consolidation of its joint venture projects) trends down to 6.0x or below.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if a significant downturn in Hong Kong's retail environment affects Hysan's stable operations and occupancy; or if the company's debt level remains high, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA (based on pro-rata consolidation of its joint venture projects) fails to improve toward 6.0x.

In addition, any significant change to Hysan's business profile due to a more accelerated expansion could strain its ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1272320. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hysan Development Co., Ltd. invests in commercial and residential properties in Hong Kong. It is one of the largest commercial landlords in the city's Causeway Bay. As of 30 June 2021, the company was 41.66% owned by Lee Hysan Company Limited, which is controlled by the founding Lee family.

