Moody's changes outlook on Industrial Development Fund to positive; Ba2 ratings affirmed

London, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Industrial Development Fund JSC's (IDF) long-term local and foreign currency Corporate Family Ratings (CFRs) and long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings at Ba2. Moody's has also affirmed the short-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings at Not Prime. The outlook on the issuer is changed to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's decision to affirm IDF's Ba2 long-term ratings and change the issuer outlook to positive from stable reflects upward pressures on its standalone assessment of b2 driven by improved capital and asset quality metrics and a stable funding and liquidity position. The ratings continue to incorporate three notches of rating uplift from Moody's assumptions of very high support considerations from its immediate parent, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan (DBK, Baa2 stable).

The upward pressure on IDF's b2 standalone assessment reflects already received and anticipated on-going capital and funding support from its parent, DBK. IDF's tangible common equity has almost doubled since end-2020 and KZT 100 billion of new capital is expected in 2023, which will increase IDF's tangible common equity by 48%. In addition, IDF has benefitted from a significant increase in parental and other state related funding which comprises the vast majority of IDF's funding base - over 90% at end-Q3 2022.

According to Moody's these capital injections and new government funding demonstrate the elevated importance of IDF in fulfilling the strategic policy objectives of DBK and the Government of Kazakhstan. IDF's larger capital base and government funding will enable better diversification of the company's franchise as well as leasing to larger and more creditworthy corporates. Cheap medium-to-long-term government funding supports profitability and liquidity. In addition, the larger capital base considerably improved IDF's loss absorption capacity: problem loans to tangible common equity and loan loss reserves reduced to 10% at end-Q3 2022 from over 14% at end-2021 and 21% three years earlier. This will improve further following the expected capital increase.

Despite rapid asset growth, Moody's expects that internal capital generation and new capital injections will enable IDF to keep tangible common equity to tangible managed assets ratio comfortably above 18% in the next 12-18 months. In the past, the company has been able to control asset quality despite the rapid asset growth (the lease book has increased by 2.7x since end-2019). At end-Q3 2022, problem leases accounted for 4% of the lease book compared to 5% in 2021 and 11% three years earlier.

Profitability benefits from cheap government funding and low administrative costs given IDF's wholesale model. Easing pressure from asset quality will keep profitability at reasonable levels. During Q3 2022, the company achieved return on average managed assets of 3%. Moody's expects it to moderate to a still reasonable level of 1.5-2% of average managed assets in 2023.

Liquidity benefits from the dominance of government funding in its funding structure. While the company pursues cashflow liquidity management (matching cashflows) while keeping only a moderate liquidity buffer, the latter is still sufficient to cover repayments up until 2026.

The affirmation of IDF's long-term issuer ratings at Ba2 reflects the affirmation of the CFRs at Ba2 and the absence of structural subordination of unsecured creditors under Moody's Loss Given Default (LGD) model.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if capital injections from the sole shareholder continue, which will significantly increase the company's loss absorption capacity, combined with further evidence that asset quality metrics stabilize at their current lower levels.

A negative rating action could occur in the event of unexpected losses in the leasing portfolio, which could substantially impair its capitalisation, or in the event of a material weakening in the capacity or willingness of its parent to provide support. IDF's Ba2 long-term issuer ratings could also be downgraded because of an unfavourable change in its debt capital structure that would lower the recovery rate for senior unsecured debt classes.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/65543. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The local market analyst for this rating is Vladlen Kuznetsov, +971 (569) 944-890.

