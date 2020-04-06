Moody's changes outlook on International Design Group to negative; affirms B2 rating

Milan, April 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of Italian high-end lighting and furniture
group International Design Group S.p.A. ("IDG"
or the company). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2
ratings on the aggregate €720 million senior secured fixed and floating
rate notes due 2025. The outlook has been changed to negative from
stable.
"We have changed the outlook on IDG to negative to reflect the impact
that the spread and subsequent macroeconomic consequences of the coronavirus
are having on the company's business. Social distancing measures
in a number of countries have led to a supply and demand shock for IDG,
negatively impacting the company's top line, profitability
and cash generation in 2020," says Paolo Leschiutta,
a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for IDG. "However,
we have affirmed the rating because IDG's liquidity at this stage
is adequate, and we expect a recovery in operating performance in
2021," added Mr. Leschiutta.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The spread of the coronavirus across Europe and the related health and
safety social considerations are likely to result in severe contraction
in consumer spending on discretionary items such as those produced by
IDG. In addition, it is affecting supply chains and disrupting
production in factories across Europe. IDG's factories in
Italy are currently closed in light of the lockdown imposed in the country,
its Spanish factory might soon be closed, while its production facility
in Denmark remains operational. Moody's sees IDG's
exposure to potential contraction in demand as severe in light of the
reliance on spending on non-essential luxury items. Moody's
expects the company to be able to partially adapt to volatility in demand
owing to its flexible costs structure that results from the outsourcing
of a large part of its manufacturing, particularly in its lights
division, royalties to designers linked only to actual revenues
booked and low capital expenditure requirements.
A prolonged and widespread demand shock combined with production difficulties
at some of the company's main facilities, along with deterioration
in the macroeconomic environment will result in significant deterioration
in the company's cash generation in 2020. In particular,
Moody's notes that a number of important fairs, including
the Italian Design week, on which the company's typically
showcases its new products and collects new orders, have been cancelled
or postponed because of the current outbreak.
Moody's expects the company's financial leverage, measured
as Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, to deteriorate significantly
in 2020, exceeding 9.0x at year end. This assumes
partial recovery in demand in the second half of the year, albeit
at a level well below prior expectations, resulting in an overall
significant contraction in top line and cash generation this year.
The rating reflects Moody's expectation that IDG's key credit
metrics in 2021 might recover supported by the release in pent up demand
and a general recovery in macroeconomic conditions.
However, visibility in terms of future operating performance is
very low, and while Moody's expects a recovery once the social
distancing measures implemented in many countries are lifted, the
longer the current situation lasts, the higher the impact on IDG's
credit metrics and liquidity.
Moody's derives comfort form the company's adequate liquidity
profile which should allow the company to weather the next six to twelve
months of weak cash generation. Liquidity is supported by approximately
€160 million of available cash, after the company has fully
drawn under its €100 million revolving credit facility. The
facility contains a springing financial covenant defined as super senior
net debt/EBITDA of 2.5x (tested when more than 40% of the
RCF is drawn), which, if not met, would stop any incremental
drawing under the facility. The company's has no debt maturities
until 2025.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durable sector
is one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to discretionary
spending and consumer sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses
in IDG's credit profile, including its exposure to multiple
affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread.
In terms of corporate governance considerations, the company is
tightly controlled by funds managed by Investindustrial and the Carlyle
Group which, as is often the case in highly levered, private
equity sponsored deals, have a high tolerance for leverage and governance
is comparatively less transparent. The company is undergoing a
merger process of three separate entities and still has to fully demonstrate
its ability to implement a common strategy.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
International Design Group S.p.A. is the issuer of
the €720 million senior secured notes and the main borrower of the
€100 million multicurrency super senior RCF, also available
at the main operating companies within the group.
The RCF and the senior secured notes benefit from guarantees from the
three main operating companies (representing approximately 80%
of group's EBITDA) and are secured on a first ranking basis. The
notes rank behind the super senior RCF as this benefit from priority call
on the security package in virtue of the Intercreditor Agreement which
states that proceeds from the enforcement of the security will be applied
to repay indebtedness outstanding under the RCF in priority to the notes.
The security package comprises (1) the shares of the issuer, guarantors
and material subsidiaries; (2) certain material structural intercompany
receivables; and (3) certain material bank accounts. Moody's
views the security package as weak and the size of the revolver is not
enough to cause a notching differential on the notes.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty on the recovery in the company's
operating performance and credit metrics in 2021. Albeit the liquidity
profile is adequate, the negative outlook also reflects the potential
deterioration in the company's liquidity should the current situation
with a number of countries implementing social distancing measures lasts
longer than currently anticipated.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently unlikely.
However, success in weathering the current difficult operating environment
together with demonstrating the ability to implement a common strategy
deriving full revenues and cost synergies, together with maintaining
an operating margin in the high teens in percentage terms could lead to
a rating upgrade. In addition, to consider a positive rating
action, the group's financial leverage, measured as
Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA, needs to reduce towards 4.5x
and its Moody's adjusted EBIT interest cover needs to remain above
2.5x.
Sustained deterioration in the company's operating margins towards
the low teens in percentage terms leading to a financial leverage above
5.5x also on a sustainable basis could result in a rating downgrade.
The rating could come under negative pressure also in case of a weakening
in the company's liquidity profile or in case of a more aggressive
financial policy signaled by aggressive acquisitions or shareholders distribution
in excess of free cash flow generation.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: International Design Group S.p.A.
Affirmations:
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
International Design Group S.p.A. is formed by the
combination of three high-end design companies: Flos,
a leading Italian high-end lights manufacturer, B&B Italia,
a leading Italian high-end furniture company, and Louis Poulsen,
a leading Danish high-end lighting company. The combined
group generated €551 million of revenues and €127 million of
EBITDA as of September 2019 on a LTM basis (or €137 million including
IFRS 16 adjustment). The group generates approximately 65%
of revenues in Europe, including 15% in Italy, with
the rest spread between North America and Asia. The group is owned
by Investindustrial and the Carlyle Group, together with the management.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paolo Leschiutta
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454