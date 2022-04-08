info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes outlook on Israel's rating to positive from stable, affirms A1 ratings

08 Apr 2022

London, April 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the Government of Israel to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the A1 local and foreign-currency issuer ratings as well as the local and foreign currency senior unsecured ratings. The foreign-currency senior unsecured MTN program rating and foreign-currency senior unsecured shelf rating have been affirmed at (P)A1. Israel's backed senior unsecured rating has been affirmed at Aaa; the related issuances benefit from an irrevocable, on-demand guarantee provided by the government of the United States (Aaa stable).

The key drivers for the change in outlook to positive on Israel's A1 ratings are as follows:

1. The government's reform agenda which aims to address Israel's key longer-term challenges of moderate productivity growth and relatively low labour participation of some population groups;

2. Moody's expectation of a further reduction in the government's debt ratio, helped by continuing strong economic growth. Last year, Israel's fiscal metrics improved faster than expected, helped by buoyant tax revenues against the backdrop of solid and resilient growth, as well as the near-complete tapering of covid-related expenditures.

The affirmation of the ratings at A1 balances the economy's solid growth prospects and resilience against the government's relatively high public debt burden. Also, the government's debt affordability metrics are somewhat weaker than peers. The government coalition has been more stable and cohesive than initially thought, but has now lost its small majority and it remains to be seen whether it will remain in power to implement its comprehensive reform agenda alongside prudent fiscal policies. At the same time, Israel is significantly less affected than other countries by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, also thanks to the country's energy independence.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

FIRST DRIVER: GOVERNMENT'S REFORM AGENDA AIMS TO ADDRESS KEY LONGER-TERM CHALLENGES

The first driver of the positive outlook relates to the reforms being implemented by the new government which has been in power since June 2021. Reforms encompass a variety of areas and closely follow the Bank of Israel's recommendations to the incoming government from mid-2021, with the aim of raising productivity growth by improving physical infrastructure as well as human capital and skill levels. Israel's labour productivity growth has been stronger than in many close peers in recent years. But the average hides a wide gap between the high-tech and other sectors of the economy, and Israel strives to close the wealth gap to other advanced economies, which requires stronger productivity growth than in those countries.

The government has already legislated the gradual increase in the retirement age of women to 65 years, from the previous 62 years, and is advancing on key infrastructure investments in the areas of mass transport and access to housing. Other reforms focus on reducing red tape and trade barriers to reduce the cost of doing business and improve competition. Measures to streamline training programmes aim to improve labour market access for disadvantaged groups. A reform to the so-called "designated bonds" for pension funds will over time reduce the government's comparatively high spending on debt interest.

SECOND DRIVER: FISCAL METRICS ARE IMPROVING FASTER THAN EXPECTED AND PUBLIC DEBT HAS ALREADY STARTED TO DECLINE

The second driver for the positive outlook relates to Israel's fiscal and debt metrics, which are improving faster than expected, helped by exceptionally strong revenues (+29.8% year-over-year at the central government level in 2021). The central government budget deficit was more than two percentage points of GDP lower than initially expected, standing at 4.4% of GDP last year. Within a year, the budget deficit has been reduced by seven percentage points of GDP, one of the strongest budgetary performances among Moody's rated sovereigns. The 12 months' rolling deficit has dropped further to 2.2% of GDP as of February 2022.

The main drivers of buoyant tax revenues have been the strong economic recovery and solid consumption, driving indirect taxes. In In addition, the global shift towards digital services increased the valuations of Israeli high-tech companies and led to a wave of IPOs, which in turn resulted in strongly rising income tax receipts. The strong turnover in the housing and real estate markets supported property taxes. While a significant part of the buoyancy of 2021 tax revenues is unlikely to be permanent, the return to trend will likely be gradual over the coming years. Moody's expects that the 2022 budget deficit will be lower than the target of 3.9% of GDP, given still strong revenue growth and the termination of nearly all Covid-related spending. The rating agency forecasts a deficit of 3.4% of GDP.

The public debt ratio has already started to decline last year and in its baseline scenario Moody's expects the ratio to reach 64% of GDP by 2024, which would imply a reduction of eight percentage points of GDP over a four-year period. Importantly, the downward debt trend is resilient to most stress scenarios, including Moody's standard growth and fiscal shocks, in which the rating agency assumes GDP growth and fiscal performance to be weaker by 0.25 standard deviation in each of the past ten years.

Moody's notes that there is broad political consensus on the direction of economic and fiscal policies across the political spectrum, despite very noisy politics, diverse ideological leanings and a fragmented Knesset.

While the infrastructure investment programme has significant costs attached to it, these are typically distributed over several years and the government will shoulder only part of the cost, with additional local taxes, congestion charges and private capital in the form of PPP projects all expected to contribute to the financing.

Moreover, the government will terminate the issuance of so-called designated (inflation-indexed) bonds to the country's pension funds, effective from 1 October 2022. Instead, the government will provide a guaranteed yield on a portion of pension fund assets, which is expected to generate significant budgetary savings over the longer term and improve liquidity in the government bond market. The new mechanism will generate a contingent liability, for which the government plans to create a reserve.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE A1 RATING

The affirmation of the rating at A1 balances the economy's solid growth prospects and resilience with the government's relatively high public debt burden.

Israel's economy has been resilient to repeated internal and external shocks. This is mainly the result of the shift towards high-value added sectors of the economy over the past several years, specifically the highly competitive and diversified high-tech industries, which drive economic growth, exports and very substantial inward investment. The resilience during the Covid pandemic – with Israel's economic performance significantly stronger than most other OECD countries both in 2020 (-2.2%) and 2021 (+8.2%) – is also the result of a strong and pro-active policy reaction.

Employment is back at pre-covid levels and there is no indication of permanent scarring from the pandemic. Renewed covid waves cannot be excluded but are unlikely to lead to lockdowns with a material impact on the economy. Government fiscal and Bank of Israel liquidity support have been large and swift, amounting to more than 12% of GDP and 8% of GDP respectively over 2020-22. Support has almost completely been terminated, given that the economy no longer requires it. The ability of the Israeli economy to bounce back quickly from shocks (including military conflict and war) and the swift and large response of the authorities give a high level of confidence that Israel's economy will also be able to withstand future shocks. In its baseline scenario, Moody's expects the economy to continue to grow at above trend rates of around 5% and 4% in 2022 and 2023 and to gradually return to trend growth rates of around 3.6% in the following years.

Israel's exposure to the current Russia- Ukraine conflict is very limited, thanks to the country's large gas fields which afford the country full autarky in terms of gas needs. Trade with Russia and Ukraine is limited, accounting for just 2% of goods exports or less than 0.4% of GDP. Imports have a similarly low weight. Israel will be exposed via second-round effects as growth in in its key trading partners, the US and EU, slows as a result of the conflict, which is incorporated into Moody's forecasts.

At the same time, Israel's public debt ratio compares unfavourably with most higher-rated peers. Also, the new government's track record on fiscal policy is short, and while Moody's expects the budget deficit to decline further this year and next, there is a risk that the buoyant tax revenues in 2021 could lead the government to increase permanent spending commitments, leading to a higher structural deficit in coming years. Also, Israel's debt affordability metrics are somewhat weaker than peers, with the government's interest payments at an estimated 7.9% of government revenues (2021) compared to a median ratio of 3.3% for A-rated sovereigns.

Israel's relative political stability is also recent, coming after a prolonged period of high political uncertainty which has started to negatively affect institutional settings and the predictability and effectiveness of fiscal policy. It remains to be seen whether the government will remain in power given the recent loss of its majority of one vote in the Knesset and manage to implement prudent fiscal policies and its comprehensive reform agenda, while some of the recently buoyant tax revenues will likely prove to be temporary.

Israel's elevated geopolitical risks – a result of its location in a volatile region – continue to act as a constraint on the rating, notwithstanding the more friendly relations with several neighbouring countries as a result of the so-called Abraham Accords.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Israel has moderate exposure to environmental risks, reflecting primarily physical climate risks and the risk of drought episodes. Israel's water scarcity reflects its geographical location in a semiarid climate zone, although the authorities have taken a number of successful steps to address these risks, including through seawater desalination and wastewater recycling. Its overall E issuer profile score is therefore moderately negative (E-3).

Social risks emanate primarily from Israel's demographic challenges. These reflect a shifting demographic composition and the challenge of maintaining its competitive advantage in human capital given large educational and productivity gaps among the country's different population groups, some of whom chose not to participate in the labour market for cultural or religious reasons. At the same time, differences in access to healthcare and disparities in income levels among population groups gives rise to social risks. Overall, we assess Israel's S issuer profile score as moderately negative (S-3).

Israel's very strong institutions and governance is reflected in a positive G issuer profile score (G-1). This is underpinned by strong scores in most of the Worldwide Governance Indicators while the country's sound macroeconomic policy framework has supported timely policy interventions, although repeated elections and a failure to agree budgets due to electoral considerations have weighed on fiscal policy effectiveness in the past several years. This contributes to its relatively strong resilience to E and S risks, along with relatively strong wealth levels.

Israel's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting moderate exposure to environmental risk given challenges around water scarcity as well as moderate exposure to social risks given a uniquely challenging demographic profile, while governance is very strong which contributes to its relatively strong resilience to E and S risks.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 41,271 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -2.2% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): -0.7% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -10.8% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 5.5% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: aa3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 05 April 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Israel, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially increased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded in a scenario of continued fiscal consolidation and debt reduction, coupled with continued robust growth and the continuing implementation of the reforms that will help to raise productivity growth over time.

Conversely, Moody's would likely change the outlook back to stable and ultimately downgrade Israel's rating if the expected fiscal consolidation and reduction in public debt failed to materialize and the debt-to-GDP ratio were to significantly increase instead.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Kathrin Muehlbronner
Senior Vice President
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Alejandro Olivo
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com