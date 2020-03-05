Moody's changes outlook on JSW Steel's ratings to stable from positive; affirms Ba2 ratings

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on JSW Steel's ratings to stable from positive; affirms Ba2 ratings 05 Mar 2020 Singapore, March 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook on JSW Steel Limited's ratings to stable from positive. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 rating on the company's senior unsecured USD notes. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the company's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and the Ba2 rating on the company's senior unsecured USD notes. RATINGS RATIONALE "The change in outlook to stable reflects JSW's weaker than expected operating performance, and our expectation that it will take longer for the company's credit metrics to improve to levels that warrant a higher rating," says Kaustubh Chaubal, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. Steel consumption growth slowed to about 3.5% for the nine months ended December 2019 from 7.5% growth for the fiscal year ending March 2019 (fiscal 2019). The slowdown was driven by sluggish economic activity, which has weakened demand from steel-using industries such as manufacturing and automotive, and by slow government disbursements towards infrastructure projects. Reflecting this weak industry demand, profitability -- as measured by EBITDA/ton -- for JSW's Indian steel operations declined by 31% to INR8,168 over the same period from INR11,677 in fiscal 2019. As a result, JSW's leverage -- as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA -- is now trending above the upgrade trigger of 4.0x. Moody's expects leverage to remain at the 4.6x mark until the end of this quarter, before recovering to below 4.0x by fiscal 2021. These estimates are based on sustainable EBITDA/ton of INR9,500. Moody's expects a slight pickup in steel demand in fiscal 2021, along with a higher proportion of finished steel products with the commissioning of JSW's cold rolling mill facility, and concerted backward integration efforts into increasing the production of its key input, iron ore. These efforts will support profitability at levels appropriate for the company's Ba2 rating. "The change in outlook to stable also reflects our expectation that JSW will soon complete the acquisition of a minority stake in Bhushan Power and Steel Limited (BPSL) from the distressed company's lenders, which will raise some execution risk," adds Chaubal, who is also Moody's Lead Analyst for JSW. JSW has been identified as the highest bidder for BPSL. While final deal details are not known, Moody's expects the acquisition cost to be around $2.7 billion and JSW's cash outflow is expected to be limited to $600 million. "While only a minority stake and despite the non-recourse nature of BPSL's borrowing, we consider the proposed acquisition as strategic and integral to JSW's long-term growth strategy. We therefore expect JSW to provide operational support to the target, should the need arise, and we will fully consolidate BPSL into our financial forecasts for JSW," adds Chaubal. Fully consolidating BPSL will result in JSW's leverage increasing by around 1.0x, but the target's value-added product portfolio and expected synergies from JSW should help in rapid deleveraging. The Ba2 ratings reflect JSW's large scale and strong position in its key operating markets, competitive conversion costs, good product and end-market diversification, and increasing focus on value-added products and retail markets. The ratings also incorporate JSW's exposure to the inherently cyclical steel industry, its relatively limited raw material integration and risks associated with the execution of the BPSL acquisition. ESG CONSIDERATIONS In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors, the ratings reflect the elevated environmental risk facing steel producers in terms of carbon regulation and air pollution. However, JSW uses advanced technologies for producing steel, such as Corex. The company also reuses industrial waste gases at its captive power plants and maximizes reutilization of treated waste water. Other investments include a pipe conveyor belt to transport iron ore from mines to its plant to reduce the use of trucks. JSW's ownership is concentrated in the promoter group led by Mr. Sajjan Jindal, which held a 42.3% stake as of 31 December 2019. The associated risks are partially mitigated by the presence on the board of independent directors and nominees from key shareholders, such as JFE Steel Corporation, indicating adequate board oversight. JSW's disclosures and governance practices are in line with those of large listed Indian corporates, and Moody's assesses governance risk as moderate for JSW and manageable for its ratings. OUTLOOK The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that JSW's operating performance will continue to improve on the back of its enhanced capacity once its brownfield expansion at Dolvi is commissioned, which will translate into its leverage trending to below 4.0x over the next 12 to 18 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that JSW will remain selective in its acquisitions, funding them with a prudent mix of debt and equity. In addition, Moody's expects any such acquisitions will be earnings accretive and help in rapid deleveraging, leading to at most only a temporary spike in leverage. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN/UP Moody's could upgrade JSW's ratings if it maintains leverage below 4.0x and EBIT/interest in excess of 3.0x, both on a sustained basis. An upgrade would also require a structural improvement in JSW's liquidity profile, with a reduced reliance on short-term funding. Moody's could downgrade the ratings in case weak industry conditions result in declining sales volumes and lower pricing and profitability. Metrics indicative of a downgrade include leverage above 4.5x, EBIT/interest coverage below 2.0x and EBIT margin below 12%, all on a sustained basis. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel Industry published in September 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. JSW Steel Limited is one of the largest producers of steel products in India, with an installed steelmaking capacity of 18 million tons per annum (mtpa). JSW's international operations comprise: (1) 1.2 million net tonnes plates and pipes mills in Texas; (2) a 1.5 mtpa hot rolling mill and a 3.0 mtpa electric arc furnace at Ohio; and (3) a 1.32 mtpa long steel production facility in Piombino, Italy. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Kaustubh Chaubal

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

Ian Lewis

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.

50 Raffles Place #23-06

Singapore Land Tower

Singapore 48623

Singapore

