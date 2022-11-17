Moody's changes outlook on Jordan's rating to positive from stable; affirms B1 rating

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Government of Jordan's long-term local and foreign currency issuer ratings at B1 and changed the outlook to positive from stable. The foreign currency senior unsecured debt and MTN programme ratings are also affirmed at B1 and (P)B1, respectively.

The change in outlook to positive from stable is driven by the government's strong commitment to wide-ranging structural reforms and track record of effective implementation at least on the fiscal front, which have the potential to raise the resilience of its credit profile. Besides the ongoing widening of government revenue that provides greater fiscal flexibility in the face of still elevated global inflation, the latest set of economic and administrative reforms may also increase the economy's growth prospects over time and increase its shock absorption capacity. This assessment further reflects governance strengths that support Jordan's resilience to the significant global headwinds.

The rating affirmation at B1 balances credit strengths from Jordan's solid and credible macroeconomic policymaking institutions, combined with strong international support and access to sizeable domestic savings that contain liquidity and external vulnerability risks, against challenges posed by the government's still high debt levels, structural rigidities contributing to low economic growth, high unemployment and social pressures that the reforms aim to address, and a volatile regional geopolitical environment.

Jordan's local and foreign currency country ceilings remain unchanged at Ba1. The three-notch gap between the local currency ceiling and the sovereign rating reflects the country's effective institutions with relatively predictable policies and a small footprint of the government in the economy, although underlying social challenges and a volatile regional geopolitical environment may weigh on policymaking. The zero-notch gap between the foreign currency ceiling and local currency ceiling reflects very low transfer and convertibility risks, given the country's ample foreign exchange reserves that support the credibility of its dollar peg and open capital account.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE

Effective implementation of the economic and administrative reforms recently introduced by the government has the potential to strengthen the government's credit profile over time, although tangible effects and the strengthening of credit quality to be consistent with a higher rating may take time to materialise.

Jordan has established a track record of fiscal reform implementation and prudence, which will likely contribute to a further narrowing of its fiscal deficit and decline in government debt over the next few years, despite global headwinds. In particular, Moody's expects the general government fiscal deficit to narrow to around 2-2.5% of GDP in 2023-24, compared to around 5% in 2020 and 3% in 2021, while the central government fiscal deficit will likely average 4.5% of GDP in 2023-24, compared to 7% in 2020 and 5.3% in 2021. Moody's fiscal forecasts imply that the government's debt burden will decline over the next few years to pre-pandemic levels of around 78% of GDP by 2026, although it remains high compared to similarly rated peers. General government debt likely peaked at just above 90% of GDP at the end of 2021. Moody's definition of general government debt includes all of Jordan's central government and municipality debt, net of holdings by the social security fund (SSIF), plus the guaranteed debt of the state-owned enterprises in the energy and water sectors, National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) and Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ). Both NEPCO and WAJ require financial support from the central government currently.

The narrowing of the deficit will be driven by revenue gains that are likely to prove durable, as the tax administration-related reforms target increasing tax compliance. These include digitalisation and e-invoicing, using technology to track compliance and flag inconsistencies including for cigarette taxes, and unifying and lowering customs duties. Central government revenue rose by 16% in 2021 and will rise by another 9% this year – a cumulative increase of 3.4 percentage points of GDP relative to 2020 and 1.5 percentage points relative to 2019. The upcoming changes to the goods and services tax law will further reduce the scope for tax evasion.

Meanwhile, the government has largely avoided increasing central government expenditure despite the focus on social protection with higher global food and energy prices. The policy of stockpiling wheat, which started in 2020 as the government foresaw food security risks, and long-term gas contracts with limited price sensitivity to global oil price benchmarks that the government entered into with neighbouring countries have prevented a material increase in spending on these essentials. While the government suspended its fuel levy to offset the increase in pump prices since April 2022, it was able to cut development spending commensurately to avoid significant fiscal deterioration. In general, subsidies are limited and generally indirect for example through low water tariffs, while social support is targeted through the National Aid Fund, which has developed indicators to better target low income households for cash transfers.

Besides fiscal reforms, Moody's expects the wider structural reform agenda mainly comprising the recently announced Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) and Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap (PSMR) to be more robust with a greater likelihood of tangible outcomes over the medium term compared to past attempts. In particular, the latest EMV involves a wide range of stakeholders including the private sector, civil society and academics, which helped craft the EMV and will continue to meet regularly to implement the reforms. Complementing the EMV is the PSMR that aims to transform the public sector to be an enabler for the private sector and achieve full digitalisation of public services by 2025. Coordination within the public sector has also improved, with better cooperation across state entities, as well as strong monitoring of reform implementation through a new performance and delivery unit in the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The EMV aims to raise growth to around 5.7% by 2033, create 1 million jobs, and attract more than JOD40 billion (around 116% of GDP) worth of FDI. Given the EMV is in its early stages, Moody's expectation for still-robust real GDP growth in Jordan of around 3-3.5% over 2023-24 does not incorporate the potential benefits of the reforms. That said, effective implementation of the structural reforms has the potential to raise Jordan's medium-term growth performance beyond Moody's current expectations and help reduce unemployment. Clearer indications that growth will step up to higher levels, thereby raising the Jordan's resilience especially to social risks stemming from unemployment, will be consistent with stronger credit quality and greater shock-absorption capacity.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

Jordan's B1 rating is underpinned by its solid and credible macroeconomic policymaking institutions, combined with strong international support and access to sizeable domestic savings that contain liquidity and external vulnerability risks. Balanced against these strengths are challenges posed by the government's still-high debt levels, structural rigidities contributing to low economic growth over the past one and a half decades, high unemployment and social pressures, and a volatile regional geopolitical environment.

Jordan's institutional effectiveness is reflected in its rankings on international governance indicators, which generally exceeds the median for Ba- and B-rated peers. The effectiveness is also demonstrated by the government's proven commitment to reforms, forward-looking policies, and credibility achieved through fiscal reform implementation. These have opened the door to substantial technical and financial assistance from development partners, which bolsters governance further and reduces external financing risks. Domestically, Jordan benefits from a large domestic savings pool that has developed over time and that the government can access. Savings managed by SSIF, which the general government owns, amount to close to 40% of GDP and the Social Security Corporation runs an annual surplus of around 3-3.5% of GDP.

At the same time, Jordan's historical real GDP growth has been weak since the 2010s especially when compared to similarly rated peers, and its unemployment rate of around 20-25% is among the highest globally. Structural constraints weighing on growth include high energy costs, emigration of talent because of limited job opportunities, and weaker global economic competitiveness compared to some regional peers. While the latest set of reforms aim to address these competitiveness challenges, progress will invariably be gradual given the starting point and the impact on outcomes may take time. Also contributing to low economic growth rates is the challenging regional geopolitical environment that has constrained the development of exports, posed logistical challenges to export routes especially via land, and increased social challenges through the influx of refugees that have at times narrowed the scope for reforms. That said, there are indications that regional trade linkages are slowly developing from a low base: for example, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates have committed to working together on economic cooperation and industrialisation.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Jordan's credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting its highly negative exposure to environmental and social risks, balanced against relatively strong institutions and governance that provide a degree of resilience.

Jordan's exposure to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4 issuer profile score), driven mainly by water stress. Jordan is one of the world's most arid states and rapid population growth in recent years, including due to the influx of refugees from neighbouring countries, has increased challenges surrounding water sustainability and management of limited water resources and infrastructure.

The exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 issuer profile score). The main source of pressure arises from the labour market because of the very high unemployment rate, especially among the youth, and continued growth in both the population and labour force.

The influence of governance on Jordan is neutral to low (G-2 issuer profile score). This reflects the country's track record of reform implementation and fiscal policy effectiveness, as well as relatively strong rule of law and improving control of corruption.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 10,952 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 2.2% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 1.3% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -3% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -8.7% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 85.7% (2021)

Economic resiliency: baa2

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 14 November 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Jordan, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially increased. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has not materially changed.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if the ongoing implementation of wide-ranging reforms raises prospects of increased economic competitiveness and growth potential, fostering confidence that stronger growth outcomes will eventuate over the medium term. A rapid reduction in the government's debt burden and contingent liabilities, particularly from the water and electricity sectors, that significantly increases its ability to spend on longer-term economic and social development, would also exert upward pressure on the rating. In addition, a sustained improvement in regional geopolitical dynamics that creates a conducive environment for longer-term development could lead to a rating upgrade.

The positive outlook signals that a rating downgrade is unlikely over the near term. The outlook would likely be changed to stable if reform progress stalls, weakening prospects of stronger economic competitiveness and improved growth outcomes over the medium term. Indications that the government's debt burden is likely to rise markedly without prospects for reversal, in turn pointing to weaker commitment to and effectiveness of its fiscal consolidation plan would also exert downward pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/63168. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

The local market analyst for this rating is Christian Fang, +971 (423) 795-34.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elisa Parisi-Capone

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Sovereign Risk Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marie Diron

MD - Sovereign Risk

Sovereign Risk Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

