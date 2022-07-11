Moody's changes outlook on Kersia's rating to stable, affirms B3 rating

Frankfurt am Main, July 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Kersia International SAS' ("Kersia" or "the company") B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating and the B3 instrument ratings on its senior secured bank credit facility. Moody's also changed the outlook to stable from positive.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change reflects Moody's expectation that Kersia will not reach the debt-to-EBITDA, free cash flow, or liquidity levels appropriate for a B2 rating over the next several years.

A combination of lower than expected sales volume in 2021, debt funded acquisitions and high raw material prices led to an increase of Moody's adjusted gross leverage for the twelve month period ending in March 2022 to 8.6x (FY 2021: 7.4x). Moody's expects leverage to decline to the mid 7x range by year end 2022 and to around 7x in 2023, in line with expectations for a B3 CFR. This estimate assumes Kersia passes through a high proportion of increased raw material prices to its customers and that solid volume growth in its farm segment resumes from trough levels of 2021, which were hurt by the avian flu.

The company currently estimates that its raw material bill could increase by around €40-€45 million compared to 2021. According to Kersia the time lag in recovering the increased raw material prices has negatively impacted Q1-22 company defined EBITDA by around €4.2 million.

Since the company put in place the current capital structure in late 2020, Kersia has closed several debt financed acquisitions, which have resulted in drawings of around €51 million under the €100 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF). Furthermore, Kersia financed the equity contribution for the Sopura acquisition by issuing a PIK note outside of the the debt group, and the sponsor IK partners has not contributed real equity to any of the acquisitions. These actions demonstrate a high risk tolerance and a financial policy that prioritizes shareholder returns. Moody's expects Kersia to continue to prioritize organic and inorganic growth opportunities once it has passed through raw material price increases and hence does not foresee meaningful gross debt reduction in the next 12-18 month.

The rating also considers the company's small scale compared to its globally operating larger competitors Ecolab Inc. (A3 stable) and Diamond (BC) B.V. (B2 positive), operating as "Diversey". This scale disadvantage is to some degree mitigated by a pure play farm to fork positioning and a focused footprint and solutions offering, which in the past has allowed the company to create long-standing customer relationships and leading positions in its local markets. Regulatory requirements, with most of the company's products requiring a registration with local or EU authorities create an effective barrier to entry.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

Kersia has an adequate liquidity profile. As of 31 March 2022 the company had around €30 million of cash and €49 million of availability under its €100 million senior secured revolving credit facility. These sources in combination with expected FFO generation in excess of €30 million in 2022 provide the company with sufficient liquidity to accommodate capital expenditures, which Moody's expects to amount to around €15 million (including repayment of operating leases and adjusted for capitalized development cost not related to product registration) and swings in working capital, which we expect to be more pronounced than historically given the steep increase in raw material prices.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

Kersia's senior secured term loan and senior secured RCF are rated in line with the company's corporate family as they rank pari passu, share the same guarantor coverage and security package and represent the predominant class of debt in the capital structure.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The high tolerance for financial risks of Kersia's financial sponsor IK Partners and management team, indicated by track record of debt-financed acquisitions and the PIK note raised outside the restricted group, are a governance consideration relevant to this rating action.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on Kersia's rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will reduce its leverage towards 7x in the next 12-18 month and maintain an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider upgrading Kersia's rating, if leverage decreased to well below 6x and if the company would generate Moody's adjusted FCF above €20 million p.a., both on a sustainable basis. An upgrade furthermore would require a balanced approach towards capital allocation and acquisition financing.

Moody's could consider downgrading Kersia's rating if leverage would remain above 7x or the company's liquidity profile would deteriorate as a result of negative FCF generation or acquisitions. A failure to maintain EBITDA / Interest expense above 2x would also be negative for the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Kersia International SAS

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Kersia is a leading biosecurity company for the food, farm and healthcare industries. Kersia's products are used in Farming (33% of 2021 sales), Food & Beverage (50%) and Food Service (7%). In 2021 the company generated €392 million of revenues and company defined adjusted EBITDA of around €72 million, equivalent to a company defined adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%. Kersia is owned by IK Partners which acquired the company from Ardian in late 2020.

