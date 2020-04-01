Moody's changes outlook on Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust to negative

Singapore, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating
of Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT).
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Ba3 backed senior unsecured
rating on the bond issued by LMIRT Capital Pte. Ltd.,
a wholly-owned subsidiary of LMIRT. The bond is guaranteed
by the trustee of LMIRT.
The outlook is changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"The change in outlook to negative reflects our expectation that
LMIRT's credit metrics will weaken in 2020 because of the softer
operating conditions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and due
to the depreciation of the Indonesian rupiah against the Singapore dollar,"
says Jacintha Poh, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
On 31 March 2020, LMIRT announced the temporary closure of all malls
except for essential services from April 1 for a minimum of two weeks[1].
Based on Moody's assumption of a 15% decline in 2020 revenue
caused by mall closures, weaker demand for retail space and Indonesian
rupiah depreciation against the Singapore dollar, Moody's
expects LMIRT's net debt/EBITDA will weaken to around 6.5x
in 2020 from 5.2x in 2019, and EBITDA/interest expense to
around 2.0x from 3.0x over the same period.
Nonetheless, Moody's expects LMIRT's liquidity will remain
adequate over the next 12 months, assuming the trust will obtain
the required funding before proceeding with its proposed acquisition of
Lippo Mall Puri. As of 31 December 2019, LMIRT had SGD110
million of cash on hand, compared with SGD75 million of bonds maturing
in June 2020.
However, refinancing risk will escalate in 2021 because LMIRT has
SGD175 million of syndicated term loans maturing in August 2021 and SGD140
million of perpetual securities callable in September 2021.
LMIRT's Ba3 rating continues to reflect the trust's established presence
in Indonesia (Baa2 stable), with its portfolio of retail malls and
retail spaces spread across the ten Indonesian cities and targeting the
country's growing middle to upper-middle income consumers.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The retail property sector
has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment.
More specifically, the expected weakening in LMIRT's credit
profile, including its exposure to Indonesia, have left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on LMIRT of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
Moody's has also taken into consideration the governance risk stemming
from related-party transactions between LMIRT and the Lippo group
of companies. This risk is partially mitigated by the regulatory
oversight provided by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and exercised
through the board, which mostly consists of independent directors.
Furthermore, there is an alignment of interest between LMIRT and
its sponsor, Lippo Karawaci, because the latter has a 32%
stake in the trust.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial
Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/research/REITs-and-Other-Commercial-Real-Estate-Firms--PBC_1095505.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Given the negative ratings outlook, an upgrade is unlikely over
the next 12-18 months. Nonetheless, the outlook could
return to stable if the company (1) improves its liquidity, such
that cash balances and committed facilities are sufficient to cover operating
cash needs and debt repayments over the next 12-18 months;
and (2) executes its business plans and maintains adjusted net debt/EBITDA
below 6.5x and adjusted EBITDA/interest expense above 2.5x.
On the other hand, LMIRT's ratings could be downgraded if:
(1) the operating environment deteriorates, leading to higher vacancy
levels and declining operating cash flows or falling asset valuations;
(2) the trust's credit metrics weaken, with adjusted net debt/EBITDA
exceeding 6.5x or adjusted EBITDA/interest expense falling below
2.5x; or (3) the trust fails to proactively manage its debt
maturities, such that short-term debt exceeds 15%
of total debt.
Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust (LMIRT) is a real estate investment
trust and has been listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange since November
2007. At 31 December 2019, it had a portfolio of 23 retail
malls and seven retail spaces across major cities in Indonesia,
with a total appraised value of around SGD1.8 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust announcement 31-Mar-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jacintha Poh
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Singapore Pte. Ltd.
50 Raffles Place #23-06
Singapore Land Tower
Singapore 48623
Singapore
Ian Lewis
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
