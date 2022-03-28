Moody's changes outlook on National Grid Gas to negative; affirms Baa1 ratings

London, March 28, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on National Grid Gas plc (NGG), the sole owner and system operator of the high-pressure gas national transmission system in Great Britain, to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Baa1 long-term and Prime-2 short-term senior unsecured ratings, as well as the (P)Baa1 and (P)P-2 senior unsecured MTN programme ratings.

The rating action follows the announcement on 27 March [1] that National Grid plc (Baa2 stable) has agreed to sell a 60% majority stake in NGG to a consortium of long-term infrastructure investors comprised of Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the risk that NGG's financial profile may weaken under the new ownership. Moody's expects that the new owners will push-down around GBP2 billion of debt used to finance the acquisition into a new holding company above NGG, which is equivalent to around 30% of NGG's estimated March 2022 RAV. The resulting increase in leverage of the new consolidated NGG group, as measured by net debt to RAV, could constrain NGG's credit quality, absent measures to insulate the operating company from the credit quality of the broader group. The anticipated change in financial policy is considered a governance consideration under Moody's ESG principles.

National Grid reported that the terms of the transaction imply an enterprise value of GBP9.6 billion. This represents a significant premium to NGG's estimated March 2022 RAV, reflecting both (1) strong investor appetite for regulated networks; and (2) the value ascribed to NGG's gas metering business, which is highly cash generative.

Moody's expects that there will be limited clarity on the new owners' financial policy and NGG's ultimate capital structure before the transaction closes, which National Grid anticipates will happen in the second half of 2022. The regulatory framework provides a financial disincentive (a reduction in revenues under the Â‘tax clawback' mechanism) to licensees that are geared significantly above regulatory gearing assumptions. However, this clawback mechanism does not apply to holding companies.

Moody's currently does not allow NGG's rating to 'pierce' the rating agency's assessment of the National Grid group's consolidated credit quality, given that regulatory restrictions and ring-fencing provisions that apply in NGG's license do not provide sufficient credit insulation to de-link the ratings at the current level. However, Moody's allows the rating of a UK energy network licensee to exceed that of the consolidated group by one notch when the credit quality of the consolidated group is Baa2 or lower, provided that the licensee's financial profile is commensurate with this higher rating level.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS

The affirmation of NGG's ratings reflects a number of continuing credit strengths, including (1) the company's position as the monopoly owner and operator of the high-pressure gas transmission system in Great Britain; and (2) the sector's well-established and transparent regulatory regime. Moody's expects that NGG will maintain adjusted interest coverage ratios (AICR) comfortably above guidance for the current rating (at least 1.4x) in the current regulatory period (RIIO-GT2, which began on 1 April 2021 and runs until March 2026) due to its low cash interest costs and the continuing receipt of early termination payments from energy suppliers for the replacement of NGG's traditional gas meters with smart meters.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, there is little potential for upward pressure on the ratings.

The outlook could be stabilised if it appeared likely that NGG maintains its current solid credit metrics and either (1) the credit quality of the consolidated group, including holding company debt above NGG, is commensurate with at least a Baa2 rating; or (2) the ultimate financing structure for NGG incorporates additional structural protections which sufficiently insulate the operating company from the credit quality of the broader group.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) the new owners pursue a more aggressive financial policy which was expected to result in NGG's net debt to RAV being above 75% or its AICR falling below 1.4x; or (2) the consolidated group's leverage rises above the high 80s in percentage terms (excluding acquisition fair value of debt), or the consolidated group's AICR falls below 1.2x, without additional structural protections that would insulate NGG from the credit quality of the broader group.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NGG is the sole owner and system operator of the high-pressure gas national transmission system in Great Britain and is estimated to have a RAV of GBP6.6 billion at 31 March 2022. NGG, through its subsidiary National Grid Metering which provides installation and maintenance services to energy suppliers in the regulated market in Great Britain, also had an asset base of 8.4 million domestic and commercial meters as of March 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.nationalgrid.com/gt-announcement#:~:text=National%20Grid%20plc%20(%E2%80%9CNational%20Grid,(the%20%E2%80%9CTransaction%E2%80%9D).

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Philip Cope

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Paul Marty

Senior Vice President/Manager

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

