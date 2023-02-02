Moody's changes outlook on National Grid Gas to stable; affirms Baa1 ratings

London, February 02, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook on National Grid Gas plc to stable from negative. National Grid Gas plc, which will be renamed National Gas Transmission plc (National Gas), is the sole owner and system operator of the high-pressure gas national transmission system in Great Britain. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Baa1 long-term senior unsecured ratings, Prime-2 commercial paper ratings, backed senior unsecured Baa1 long-term rating, (P)Baa1 senior unsecured MTN program and (P)P-2 other short term ratings.

The rating action follows the announcements on 31 January [1] that National Grid plc (Baa2 stable) has concluded the sale of a 60% majority stake in National Gas to a consortium of long-term infrastructure investors comprised of Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the new financing structure of National Gas, which incorporates additional structural protections that sufficiently insulate the operating company from the weaker credit quality of the consolidated group at the current Baa1 rating level. Following implementation of a Deed Poll [2] on closing of the transaction, existing bondholders benefit from a covenant prohibiting dividend distributions if leverage, as measured by net debt to regulatory asset value (RAV), exceeds 72.5%. This is below Moody's maximum leverage guidance for the Baa1 rating of 75%. Moody's understands this creditor protection will apply to all future bond issuance by National Gas.

Moody's expects that National Gas will maintain significant headroom against this leverage covenant with net debt to RAV likely to be around 65% over the remainder of the current regulatory period (RIIO-GT2), which runs until 31 March 2026. This represents a slight increase from current levels, because National Gas has been geared close to regulatory assumptions (60% in RIIO-GT2), and primarily reflects the push down of some of the acquisition debt, equivalent to c. GBP0.2 billion (c. 3% of RAV), onto National Gas upon closing of the transaction.

The vast majority of the additional debt, totalling around GBP2 billion (nearly 30% of National Gas's RAV at March 2022), will reside at GasT MidCo Limited (GasT MidCo), a new holding company above National Grid Gas Holdings Limited, National Gas's immediate parent. Moody's assesses the consolidated credit quality of the GasT MidCo group as commensurate with a mid Baa rating because there is a covenant prohibiting distributions if leverage exceeds 85% net debt / RAV. The covenants exclude facility debt up to three times the metering business's EBITDA and (in the case of GasT MidCo) the unamortised discount on acquisition fair value of debt, both of which are included in Moody's definition of debt.

Nonetheless, the regulatory restrictions and ring-fencing provisions that apply in National Gas's licence combined with the additional creditor potection provided by National Gas's leverage covenant are sufficient to protect the current Baa1 rating.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS

The affirmation of National Gas's ratings reflects a number of continuing credit strengths, including (1) the company's position as the monopoly owner and operator of the high-pressure gas transmission system in Great Britain; and (2) the sector's well-established and transparent regulatory regime. Moody's expects that National Gas will maintain adjusted interest coverage ratios (AICR) comfortably above guidance for the current rating (at least 1.4x) in RIIO-GT2 due to its low cash interest costs and the continuing receipt of early termination payments from energy suppliers for the replacement of National Gas's traditional gas meters with smart meters.

Following the acquisition, National Gas has more concentrated ownership and higher tolerance for financial risk, which are negative governance considerations under Moody's ESG principles. These risks are mitigated by regulatory licence conditions that protect the independence of the operating company and prescribe a minimum credit rating, supplemented by new cash-trapping covenants in certain financing documents, which are incorporated in our assessment of moderate (G-3) governance risk. National Gas continues to have high carbon transition risk because of government decarbonisation objectives, reflected in our assessment of high (E-4) environmental risk. National Gas's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), which takes into account our expectation of regulatory support to mitigate environmental risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upwards pressure on the ratings is unlikely to arise given the materially higher leverage of GasT MidCo.

Downward pressure on the ratings would arise if National Gas failed to maintain key credit metrics aligned with minimum guidance for the Baa1 rating, which includes net debt to RAV not above 75% and AICR of at least 1.4x.

Downward rating pressure could also arise if actions by the holding company, including an increase in leverage beyond the lock-up level prescribed in its financing documentation, adversely affect the credit quality of the consolidated GasT MidCo group.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

National Gas is the sole owner and system operator of the high-pressure gas national transmission system in Great Britain and had a RAV of GBP6.7 billion at 31 March 2022. National Gas also had 7.6 million domestic and commercial meters, as of March 2022, through its subsidiary National Grid Metering, which provides installation and maintenance services to energy suppliers in the regulated market in Great Britain.

