Moody's changes outlook on National Grid plc and most subsidiaries to negative; affirms ratings

London, 14 August 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the
outlook to negative from stable on National Grid plc, the ultimate
holding company of the National Grid group, and affirmed its ratings.
Concurrently, Moody's has changed the outlook to negative
from stable while affirming the ratings of most of the group's largest
operating subsidiaries, primarily transmission networks in the UK
and transmission and distribution utilities in the US. The affected
entities are National Grid Electricity Transmission plc (NGET),
National Grid Gas plc (NGG), Boston Gas Company (Boston Gas),
Massachusetts Electric Company (MECO) and Narragansett Electric Company
(NECO).
Separately, Moody's has affirmed the ratings, and maintained
the negative outlook, for (1) group's top US intermediate
holding company, National Grid North America Inc. (NGNA);
(2) National Grid Generation LLC (Genco); and (3) two of the group's
New York operating subsidiaries, KeySpan Gas East Corporation (KEDLI)
and Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation (NiMo);
Moody's has placed the ratings of The Brooklyn Union Gas Company
(KEDNY) on review for downgrade. Moody's has upgraded the
issuer rating of National Grid Electricity System Operator Ltd (NG ESO)
to A3 from Baa1 and changed the outlook to negative from stable.
The rating agency has assigned an A3 issuer rating to Boston Gas Company.
Boston Gas Company was the surviving entity following a reorganization
which saw it merge with its small sister company, Colonial Gas Company.
Consequently, Moody's has also withdrawn the long-term
issuer rating of Colonial Gas Company.
Moody's has also taken related rating actions on National Grid USA
(NG USA) and wholly owned finance subsidiaries of the group, NGG
Finance plc and British Transco International Finance B.V.
A complete list of affected ratings appears toward the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
NATIONAL GRID PLC -- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK AND AFFIRMATION
The negative outlook for National Grid plc reflects the group's
exposure to forthcoming regulatory determinations. Specifically,
and in the context of limited headroom, it reflects the risk that
the group may not maintain a financial profile in line with Moody's
guidance for the Baa1 rating. Pressure on metrics will be exacerbated
by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic although some of the effects
will reverse over time.
National Grid plc has recently exhibited little flexibility in its Baa1
rating category with the ratio of Retained Cash Flow (RCF) to Net Debt
-- 9.4% and 9.1% in FY2019 and
FY2020, respectively -- close to Moody's minimum
guidance of 9.0%. Metrics have been depressed by
the capital-intensive nature of the group's business, particularly
in the US; material shareholder distributions; and substantial
additional debt at various holding companies.
In the next 12 months, National Grid will receive final regulatory
determinations in both the UK and New York which together account for
over 75% of the group's main regulated assets. Absent
mitigating action, Moody's expects these settlements will
weaken key credit metrics of the relevant subsidiaries and consequently
the credit quality of the group as a whole.
National Grid's UK electricity and gas transmission businesses under
NGG and NGET account for around half of its regulated assets. In
July, the energy regulator in Great Britain, Ofgem,
published its draft determination for the forthcoming price control (RIIO-T2,
which will run from April 2021 to March 2026). The regulator proposed
to cut allowed equity returns by around half, on a like-for-like
basis, and materially reduce the scope for financial outperformance
compared to the current price control (RIIO-T1). The final
determination, which may be different from the draft determination
following companies' responses to the consultation, is due
in December 2020.
The coronavirus outbreak adds to headwinds. Regulatory protections
around recovery of incremental bad debt and coronavirus related costs
are less comprehensive for National Grid's US operations than those
for an under-recovery of allowed revenues for its main UK and US
regulated subsidiaries, where it is purely a timing impact.
Additionally, Moody's believes that the deteriorating economic
outlook will result in greater regulatory scrutiny of the impact on consumers
of rate case proposals. Finally, government bond yields falling
to fresh lows since the virus outbreak will pressure allowed equity returns
in jurisdictions where prevailing yields are key inputs into regulatory
decisions (as evident in Ofgem's draft determination for RIIO-2
with the fall in the risk-free rate being the main driver for the
cut in allowed equity returns), absent any offsetting actions by
regulators.
Affirmation of the ratings of National Grid plc and its financing subsidiary,
NGG Finance plc, reflect the monopoly position and the low business
risk of its electricity and gas networks in the UK and transmission and
distribution utilities in the US, which are diversified across several
well-developed regulatory regimes. It also considers National
Grid's track record of action to maintain credit quality.
NGET AND NGG -- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK AND AFFIRMATION
The negative outlook on NGET and NGG is driven by the risks to the credit
quality of the group under National Grid plc. On a standalone basis,
key financial metrics for each entity are consistent with a higher rating
but Moody's does not allow ratings for these transmission companies
to "pierce" the rating agency's assessment of the group's
consolidated credit quality at the A3 rating level. Regulatory
restrictions and ring-fencing provisions that apply in their license
do not provide sufficient credit insulation to de-link the ratings
at this level.
Despite a challenging draft determination for the forthcoming RIIO-T2
price controls and a likely reduction in operating cash flows from April
2021, Moody's expects that both companies will maintain adjusted
interest coverage ratios (AICR) comfortably above guidance for the current
rating of at least 1.6x. This reflects their solid financial
profile with relatively low leverage and borrowing costs, compared
to both regulatory assumptions and other energy networks in Great Britain.
NGG's AICR metrics will be supported by the continuing receipt of
early termination payments from energy suppliers for the replacement of
NGG's domestic gas meters with 'smart' meters given the roll-out
now appears unlikely to be completed before 2025.
Affirmation of the A3 senior unsecured rating of NGET further takes into
account its monopoly position as owner of the high-voltage electricity
transmission system in England and Wales and operator of the transmission
system in England, Wales and Scotland, as well as its very
low business risk and the well-established and transparent regulatory
regime for the sector in Great Britain. It also reflects Moody's
expectation that NGET will continue to be geared at or close to regulatory
assumptions (60% until March 2021 with regulator proposing 55%
in RIIO-T2).
Affirmation of the A3 senior unsecured rating of NGG and its financing
subsidiary, British Transco International Finance B.V.,
similarly takes account of its monopoly position as the owner of the gas
transmission system in Great Britain, its very low business risk
and the well-established and transparent regulatory framework under
which it operates. It also reflects Moody's expectation that
NGG will continue to be geared at or close to regulatory assumptions (62.5%
until March 2021 with regulator proposing 60% in RIIO-T2).
BOSTON GAS, MECO and NECO -- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK AND AFFIRMATION
The negative outlook for Boston Gas, MECO and NECO reflects the
identified risks to the consolidated credit quality of the wider National
Grid group. Moody's considers on a standalone basis that
MECO and NECO will have headroom to minimum guidance for the current rating
(CFO pre-WC at least in the high teens in percentage terms).
Although National Grid manages its financing and liquidity on a fully
group basis, Moody's considers the linkages for its US subsidiaries
are greater than for its UK subsidiaries.
None of the subsidiaries have revolving credit facilities in their own
name. Short-term liquidity requirements are managed via
the group's regulated money pool. All the regulated subsidiaries
can lend and borrow from the pool; however, the unregulated
holding companies, NG USA and NGNA, may only act as lenders.
Boston Gas, MECO and NECO have extensively utilized such arrangement
in recent years, with MECO currently having no long-term
debt authorization (although it has recently submitted to the regulator
a new financing petition for fresh authorization).
Affirmation of the A3 issuer rating of NECO reflects the diversification
of its revenues between distribution and transmission, its stable
and predictable cash flows, and the generally supportive regulatory
environment in Rhode Island.
Affirmation of the A3 issuer rating and Baa2 preferred stock rating of
MECO reflects the low business risk of electricity distribution and a
regulatory environment in Massachusetts that has become more supportive
in recent years, evidenced in MECO's performance-based
rate plan approved last year. MECO has increased cash flow visibility
for a further four years under the primary term of this rate plan.
Affirmation of the A3 senior unsecured rating of Boston Gas Company and
the A1 senior secured rating of bonds originally issued by Colonial Gas
Company, as well as the assignment of an A3 issuer rating to Boston
Gas Company, reflects the low business risk of gas distribution
and supportive regulatory environment in Massachusetts. Moody's
expects additional credit supportive provisions to be included in these
businesses next rate plan -- National Grid has said it intends to
file later this year.
The substantial additional debt at the parent holding companies,
NG USA and NGNA, and the absence of significant ring-fencing
provisions - the dividend lock-up for Boston Gas,
MECO and NECO only applies if their debt to capitalization will exceed
70% - constrain the rating of these operating subsidiaries.
To service this debt, National Grid has generally extracted dividends
from operating companies with a stronger financial profile, whilst
ensuring their capital structures remain closely aligned to regulatory
assumptions as they undertake capital programmes, and supported
businesses. Over calendar 2013 -- FY2017, MECO's
achieved ROE was below 5% and the group took no dividends from
this business. Similarly, Boston Gas received a $500
million equity injection in FY2020 to offset the one-off impact
of the labour dispute in Massachusetts that caused CFO pre-WC /
debt to be below 5% in FY2019.
KEDLI, NIMO, NGNA AND GENCO-- MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
AND AFFIRMATION
Moody's decision to maintain the negative outlook on KEDLI and NiMo
reflects that (1) the challenging operating environment, with additional
challenges pertaining to New York; and (2) both companies are weakly
positioned against ratio guidance of CFO pre-WC / debt in the high
teens in percentage terms. Recent rate case determinations by the
state regulator have continued to provide lower than average return on
equity levels (both equity thickness and allowed RoE), included
extensive coronavirus related provisions -- both with tariffs and
greater impediments to building of new gas infrastructure. These
pressures are greater for KEDLI (1) given further delays in securing new
rates - now unlikely to be effective until December 2020,
compared to April 2020 in its original filing; (2) all its operations
are gas distribution compared to the substantial majority of NiMo's
operations being electric; and (3) the absence of a resolution to
gas security of supply constrains in downstate New York where it operates.
Affirmation of KEDLI's and NiMo's ratings reflects the low
business risk of their distribution operations; the (to-date)
supportive regulatory environment in New York; and the additional
creditor protections from various regulatory ring-fence provisions,
such as explicit leverage and dividend restrictions and a 'golden share'
arrangement that reduce the risk of financial distress.
Moody's decision to maintain the negative outlook on NGNA takes
into account the pressures facing the broader group and the rating agency's
view that the operating environment for NGNA's operating subsidiaries
has become more challenging over the last 12 months. This reflects
recent rate case determinations by the New York state energy regulator,
where around 60% of the US group's regulated assets are located,
with the coronavirus outbreak accentuating these headwinds due to the
longer-term economic impact. Absent further measures to
bolster credit quality, there is a significant risk that ratios
remain below minimum guidance for the current rating -- CFO pre-WC/debt
of at least 15%.
The $2.5 billion equity injection in August 2019 is credit
positive but pressure on operating cash flows will constrain improvement
in key credit metrics, which have been persistently weaker than
guidance in recent years. Moody's anticipates measures will
continue to focus on reducing the material levels of holding company debt.
These totalled around 40% of the debt of the NGNA group at March
2020 when another intermediate holding company owned by NGNA, NG
USA is included. Moody's had expected NGNA's cash flow
from operations pre-working capital (CFO pre-WC / debt)
to strengthen to 12-13% by March 2021 following the latest
injection by the group - $2,525 million in August
2019 (over 10% of NGNA's debt at March 2020).
Affirmation of NGNA's Baa1 ratings reflects the group's demonstrated willingness
to support NGNA's credit profile, as evidenced by National Grid
making almost $5 billion of equity injections into equity into
NGNA since FY2014, including $2.5 billion in August
2019. The ratings also reflect the low business risk of electricity
transmission and electricity and gas distribution, as well as the
NGNA group's diversification across four supportive regulatory frameworks.
The negative outlook on Genco is linked to that of NGNA because Genco's
weaker underlying credit quality is offset by Moody's assessment that
its parent companies are highly likely to provide support if it were to
become necessary.
In addition to the likelihood of support from NGNA and National Grid plc,
Genco's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's good cash flow visibility
under a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with the Long Island Power Authority
that covers substantially all of the company's output and provides for
a pass-through of fuel, tax and certain other costs.
Genco's rating is constrained by its reliance on a single customer,
the age and low utilisation of its assets, which were built between
1956 and 1977, and its small scale. Given the unfavorable
policy environment and market conditions for fossil fuel generation in
New York state, reflected in LIPA providing advanced notice of ramp
down for two of Genco's non-steam generation units in recent
months, Moody's regards it as likely that the PSA will be
terminated or renegotiated on potentially less favorable terms in 2025
or allowed to lapse in 2028.
NG USA -- NEGATIVE OUTLOOK AND AFFIRMATION
The negative outlook reflects a combination of (1) limited financial flexibility
at the current rating level, accentuated by the more challenging
operating environment of its regulated subsidiaries; and (2) the
strong linkages and dependence with its weaker parent NGNA. External
debt, commercial paper and assumed long-dated legacy debt
have amounted to around 15-20% of the consolidated NG USA
group's external debt in recent years. With the increased
pressure on operating cash flows of its regulated subsidiaries,
initially from US tax reform, this has left NG USA with limited
financial flexibility at guidance for the current rating (CFO pre-WC
/ debt of at least 15%). NG USA's metrics have been
further depressed by the company upstreaming around $0.6
billion of preferred stock dividends per annum (which we ascribed 50%
equity credit to) in order for NGNA to repay over $7 billion of
intercompany loans last decade. Whilst these intercompany loans
now total around $1 billion, NGNA has received material equity
injections since 2013-14, and Moody's expect dividend
requirements to moderate (absent further material growth in NGNA's
renewables business), almost a third of its outstanding debt at
March 2020 was advances from NGNA.
Affirmation of the Baa1 issuer rating of NG USA reflects the low business
risk of electricity transmission and electricity and gas distribution,
as well as the group's diversification across four supportive regulatory
frameworks.
KEDNY -- REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE
Moody's has today placed KEDNY's A3 issuer and senior unsecured
ratings on review for downgrade. The rating review is prompted
by the persistently weak credit metrics and absence of a timely and favourable
resolution to the company's ongoing rate case settlement in downstate
New York.
In recent years, KEDNY has had the weakest key credit metrics of
National Grid's US regulated subsidiaries. It has also the
most material environmental remediation liabilities, over $1.9
billion at March 2020 following a further increase, with the associated
higher spend making the company more dependent on material tariff increases
which will be more challenging with the coronavirus outbreak and New York's
ambitious decarbonisation objectives. As with KEDLI, the
operating environment for gas distribution in New York is more challenging
with the increasing opposition to the building of new gas infrastructure.
Moody's currently expects that any downgrade will likely to be limited
to one notch and will seek to conclude the ratings review as soon as possible,
once there is clarity on settlement discussions.
NEW ENGLAND POWER COMPANY -- STABLE OUTLOOK AND AFFIRMATION
The outlook change to stable from positive is linked to that of the consolidated
credit quality of the wider National Grid group. Moody's
considers New England Power Company (NEP) to have the strongest financial
profile of the group's US subsidiaries and expects NEP to maintain
FFO to net debt above 25%, well above minimum guidance for
the assigned rating. Cash flows will benefit from the higher authorized
returns for its transmission operations, with achieved ROE of at
least 11% in recent years, which is earnt on a much larger
proportion of its regulatory capital structure (66% compared to
around 50%). Moody's expectations that (1) the higher
returns, compared to the group's other state regulated utilities;
and (2) the thicker equity will persist for the foreseeable future is
the driver for NEP's rating to pierce the consolidate credit quality
of the group despite the absence of significant ring-fencing provisions,
with dividend lock-up arrangements identical to those for MECO
and NECO.
Affirmation of NEP's A3 issuer rating reflects the very low business risk
of electricity transmission, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's
well-established and transparent regulatory framework, and
a tariff formula that allows for the timely recovery of operating and
capital spending.
NG ESO -- UPGRADE AND NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The upgrade of NG ESO's issuer rating to A3 from Baa1 reflects the
marked improvement in the entity's business risk profile from changes
proposed and made to the regulatory framework. In July 2020,
Ofgem published its draft proposals for the forthcoming price control.
Alongside this, Ofgem confirmed the removal, from April 2021,
of potential material mismatches between NG ESO's payments to transmission
owners and the associated recovery from electricity generators and consumers,
which may be higher or lower if electricity demand differs from NG ESO's
forecast. This had acted as the most material constraint on the
rating, due to the magnitude of the sums involved (potentially as
large in FY2021 as its existing regulated asset base), although
the company had taken steps to manage the liquidity risk. Moody's
notes that NG ESO faces a time lag in recovering up to GBP100 million
of costs in FY2021 arising from actions taken to balance the grid under
the exceptional circumstances caused by the national lockdown to manage
the coronavirus outbreak.
On account of its ownership by the National Grid group, for which
the company is a small but strategically very important subsidiary,
NG ESO has access to significant liquidity facilities relative to its
size (more than twice its regulated asset base at March 2020), and
as a result NG ESO's credit quality is interlinked with that of
the consolidated credit quality of the wider group. This is reflected
in the negative outlook.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given credit metrics that are likely to remain weak for the assigned ratings,
an upgrade of National Grid plc and NGG Finance plc is not currently anticipated.
The outlook could be stabilised if RCF/Net Debt appeared likely to return
to at least 9% from FY2022 onwards. This could be because
of (1) more favourable regulatory determinations in the UK and New York
than currently expected; or (2) National Grid taking further steps
to defend credit quality. The ratings could be downgraded if RCF/net
debt appeared likely to remain below 9%, if the contribution
of unregulated earnings increased significantly, or if the supportiveness
of the regulatory regimes under which the group operates deteriorated.
The outlook on NGET, NGG, NG ESO, Boston Gas,
MECO and NECO could be stabilised if the outlook on National Grid plc
were stabilised. The ratings could be downgraded if National Grid
plc were downgraded.
The outlooks on KEDLI and NiMo could be stabilized if the companies were
expected to exhibit CFO pre-WC / debt at least in the high teens
in percentage terms on an underlying basis. For KEDLI it would
also require (1) a prompt rate case settlement; and (2) risks around
the long-term solutions to gas supply constraint in downstate New
York to be resolved without material detriment to the company.
The outlook on NGNA could be stabilised if (1) there were measures to
strengthen its balance sheet such that CFO pre-WC/debt appeared
likely to trend above 15%; and (2) the outlook on National
Grid plc were stabilised. The rating could be downgraded if metrics
were not expected to reach 15% on a timely basis or National Grid
plc was downgraded.
The outlook on NG USA could be stabilised if (1) the outlook on NGNA were
stabilized; and (2) the company was expected to exhibit CFO pre-WC/debt
of at least 15%
The outlook on Genco could be stabilised if the outlook on NGNA were stabilised.
The rating could be downgraded if NGNA were downgraded, or if the
LIPA PSA were terminated and Genco did not provide a clear plan to retire
outstanding debt.
KEDNY's rating could be confirmed if (1) the company received a
prompt and favourable multi-year rate case settlement under which
it was expected to exhibit CFO pre-WC / debt at least in the high
teens in percentage terms; and (2) risks around the long-term
solutions to gas supply constraint in downstate New York were resolved
without material detriment to the company. If both were not forthcoming
in a timely manner the ratings would be downgraded.
Upward rating pressure on NEP's rating would arise if the outlook
on National Grid plc were stabilised. Downward rating pressure
is not expected absent a significant adverse regulatory development that
resulted in a material reduction in the equity layer in its regulatory
capital structure, which supports its strong financial profile.
A downgrade of National Grid plc would not result in a downgrade of NEP.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Placed on Review for Downgrade:
..Issuer: Brooklyn Union Gas Company, The
....LT Issuer Rating, currently A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
currently A3
Upgrades:
..Issuer: National Grid Electricity System Operator
Ltd
....LT Issuer Rating, Upgraded to A3
from Baa1
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Colonial Gas Company
....LT Issuer Rating previously rated A3
Assignments:
..Issuer: Boston Gas Company
....LT Issuer Rating, Assigned A3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Boston Gas Company
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Colonial Gas Company
....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds,
Affirmed A1 (Assumed by Boston Gas Company)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3 (Assumed by Boston Gas Company)
Issuer : KeySpan Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1 (Assumed by National Grid USA)
..Issuer: KeySpan Gas East Corporation
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Massachusetts Electric Company
...LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: Narragansett Electric Company
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
Issuer: National Grid North America Inc.
....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-2
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: National Grid plc
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed
(P)Baa1
....Other Short Term (P)P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa1
....Senior Unsecured. Shelf,
Affirmed (P)Baa1
..Issuer: National Grid USA
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
..Issuer: NGG Finance plc
....Backed Senior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: British Transco International Finance B.V.
...Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: National Grid Generation LLC
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa1
..Issuer: National Grid Electricity Transmission plc
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed
(P)A3
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....Underlying Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture
, Affirmed A3
..Issuer: National Grid Gas plc
.... Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed
(P)A3
....Other Short Term, Affirmed (P)P-2
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
..Issuer: New England Power Company
....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Pref. Stock, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Boston Gas Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: Brooklyn Union Gas Company, The
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Under
Review From Negative
..Issuer: KeySpan Gas East Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Massachusetts Electric Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: Narragansett Electric Company
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: National Grid North America Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: National Grid plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: National Grid USA
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: NGG Finance plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: British Transco International Finance B.V.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: National Grid Electricity Transmission plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: National Grid Gas plc
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Stable
..Issuer: New England Power Company
....Outlook, Changed To Stable from
Positive
..Issuer: National Grid Electricity System Operator
Ltd
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: National Grid Generation LLC
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Colonial Gas Company
....Outlook, No Outlook from Stable
The pricipal methodology used in rating National Grid plc, NGG Finance
plc, National Grid Electricity System Operator Ltd, National
Grid North America Inc.,National Grid USA, Boston Gas
Company , Brooklyn Union Gas Company, The, Colonial
Gas Company, KeySpan Corporation, KeySpan Gas East Corporation,
Massachusetts Electric Company , Narragansett Electric Company and
Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation was Regulated Electric and Gas Utilities
published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
The principal methodology used in rating National Grid Electricity Transmission
plc, National Grid Gas Plc, British Transco International
Finance B.V. and New England Power Company was Regulated
Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
The principal methodology used in rating National Grid Generation LLC
was Unregulated Utilities and Unregulated Power Companies published in
May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1066389.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
The National Grid group owns a range of largely regulated businesses focusing
on the electricity and gas transmission networks in the UK and transmission
and distribution utilities in the US. The company reported total
revenue of GBP14.5 billion in 2019-20 and total regulated
and other assets of GBP45.2 billion as of 31 March 2020.
In the UK, National Grid Electricity Transmission plc owns the high-voltage
electricity transmission network in England and Wales and National Grid
Electricity System Operator Ltd operates the system across Great Britain.
National Grid Gas plc owns and operates the high pressure gas transmission
system in Britain. In the US, via subsidiaries of National
Grid North America Inc., National Grid distributes electricity
to 3.4 million customers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and
upstate New York and gas to 3.6 million customers in upstate New
York, New York City, Long Island, Massachusetts and
Rhode Island. National Grid also has a number of related businesses
that operate outside of traditional regulatory price controls, such
as electricity generation, liquefied natural gas importation and
storage, interconnectors, property and metering.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
