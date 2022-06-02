Moody's changes outlook on Nobel Bidco's B1 ratings to negative

Madrid, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Nobel Bidco B.V.'s ("Nobel Bidco" or "the company"), the parent company and owner of Philips' domestic appliances business following the carve-out from Royal Philips N.V. (Baa1 stable) in September 2021. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's B1 corporate family rating (CFR) and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR), as well as the B1 ratings on the €1,050 million senior secured term loan B due 2028, the €650 million senior secured notes due 2028 and the €250 million senior secured multi-currency revolving credit facility ("RCF") due 2027 borrowed by Nobel Bidco.

"The outlook change to negative from stable reflects the deterioration in operating performance caused by raw materials price inflation, supply chain constraints and the suspension of its business in Russia and Ukraine," says Pilar Anduiza, lead analyst for Nobel Bidco.

"The ratings affirmation recognises the strong business profile of the company and our expectation that Nobel Bidco will be able to reduce leverage towards 5.5x over the next 12 to 18 months, while free cash generation will remain positive," added Ms Anduiza.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to negative from stable reflects Moody's view that the company's profitability will remain weaker than originally expected when the rating was initially assigned in 2021, resulting in a deterioration in the company's credit metrics over the next 12 to 18 months. The company's rating was already weakly positioned following the separation from Royal Philips N.V., reflecting an already high pro-forma Moody's adjusted leverage and significant carve-out related costs.

In 2021, the company exhibited strong comparable topline growth of 15.3% and broadly stable EBITDA margin compared to the prior year. Over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody's expects the company's EBITDA margins to reduce because of continued high inflation, supply chain challenges as well uncertain economic prospects which are denting consumer confidence.

Moody's expects the direct impact from the suspension of operations in Russia and Ukraine to be relatively limited because Nobel Bidco generated approximately 6% of its revenues in the two countries in 2021.

Additionally, lockdowns in China pose uncertainties to the company's operating performance turnaround strategy in the country while adding pressure to already challenged supply chains.

Nobel Bidco should be able to limit the contraction in margins through higher prices as well as cost mitigating actions, primarily in areas such as advertising and promotions. However, the rating agency notes that it could become harder to pass on higher costs entirely if consumer disposable income is strained owing to inflationary pressures, including rising energy costs.

The company is also exposed to foreign currency volatility. The majority of the company's sourcing and manufacturing spend is denominated in US dollars and Chinese Renminbi, while around 60% of the company's sales are generated in euro.

More positively, Moody's notes that the company has made good progress in its separation process from Royal Philips N.V., which was completed in 2021. The company is in the process of establishing a stand-alone IT infrastructure and expects to achieve significant cost savings over the next 12 to 18 months.

Overall, Moody's expects the company's leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, to increase to around 8.0x this year. However, the increase in 2022 is partly driven by significant carve-out costs. The rating assumes that the company will be able to improve its cash generation and credit metrics so that its leverage reduces towards 5.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.

Nobel Bidco's B1 rating continues to be supported by its (1) leading market positions globally, underpinned by the strong recognition of the Philips' brand and track record of product innovation; (2) large scale, broad product portfolio and geographic sales diversity; (3) good liquidity and free cash flow generation capacity, supported by an asset-light business model and solid profit margins; and (4) the favorable demand trends for small domestic appliances.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) its high leverage, with a Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA ratio of around 8.0x in 2022, which will only improve to around 5.5x by 2023; (2) the exposure to discretionary consumer spending and to emerging markets, both of which bring potential earnings volatility; (3) the execution risk associated with the carve-out from Royal Philips N.V. and repositioning of the business in China, and (4) the increasing competition and continued need to focus on product innovation to protect profit margins and market share.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Nobel Bidco's liquidity as good. The company had €265 million of cash on balance sheet as of December 2021 as well as full availability under the €250 million senior secured RCF. Moody's expects the company to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months, with around €50 million of cash generation in 2022. The company does not have any material debt maturities until 2027. The senior secured RCF is subject to a net senior leverage covenant of 10x, to be tested if 40% or more of the facility is drawn, and under which Moody's expects the company will maintain ample capacity.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B1 rating on the €1,050 million senior secured term loan B, the €650 million senior secured notes and €250 million senior secured RCF is in line with the company's CFR. This reflects the pari passu ranking of the facilities, as well as the assumption of a 50% standard family recovery rate, in line with Moody's customary approach for covenant-lite capital structures.

The senior secured bank credit facilities benefit from upstream guarantees from the group's restricted subsidiaries representing at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA, and are secured by intra-group receivables, bank accounts and share pledges.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's operating performance will be weaker than initially anticipated and credit metrics will remain under pressure on the back of high inflation, supply chain constrains and a more challenging macroeconomic environment.

The negative outlook also reflects the suspension of its operations in Russia and Ukraine as well as the risks associated with a less favorable macroeconomic environment leading to a slower deleveraging, with leverage likely to remain above 5.5x over the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the rating in the short term is unlikely, in light of the current high leverage and challenging operating environment, the execution risk in implementing the carve-out and in repositioning the business in China, as well as the lack of track record of financial policies under the new ownership. Overtime, upward pressure on the rating could develop if the company's operating performance stabilizes and then improves overtime, while successfully completing the carve out and executing the business plan. Upward pressure would also require the company to develop a track record operating under conservative financial policies such that (1) Moody's adjusted leverage trends towards 4.5x on a sustainable basis; and (2) Moody's adjusted free cash flow to debt ratio improves towards the high single-digits in percentage terms.

Conversely, negative pressure on the rating could materialise if (1) the company's operating performance does not improve such that Moody's adjusted leverage remains above 5.5x by 2023; (2) the separation process from Royal Philips N.V. results in higher-than-anticipated extraordinary costs leading to a muted or negative free cash flow generation; and (3) the company pursues an aggressive financial policy including large acquisitions and shareholder distributions, hampering its good liquidity.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Nobel Bidco B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nobel Bidco B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74987. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Nobel Bidco B.V. is a leading global company in small domestic appliances, with sales in 130 countries. Nobel Bidco's product portfolio spans across five categories, including Kitchen Appliances, Coffee, Garment Care, Floor Care and Air Care. Most of Nobel Bidco's products are sold under the global Philips brand. Nobel Bidco is fully owned by the private equity firm Hillhouse Capital Group. In 2021, Nobel Bidco generated €2.5 billion of revenue and €335 million of pro forma company-adjusted EBITDA.

