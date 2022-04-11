Moody's changes outlook on ONEOK's Baa3 ratings to positive

New York, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed ONEOK, Inc.'s (ONEOK) and ONEOK Partners, L.P.'s senior unsecured Baa3 ratings and P-3 commercial paper ratings and changed their outlooks to positive from stable.

"ONEOK's positive outlook highlights Moody's expectation that it will continue to grow its earnings and reduce leverage as the company is set to realize full potential of its recently expanded infrastructure assets," said Elena Nadtotchi, Senior Vice President at Moody's.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: ONEOK Partners, L.P.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: ONEOK, Inc.

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

....Gtd. Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: ONEOK Partners, L.P.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: ONEOK, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change of outlook to positive from stable reflects Moody's expectation of sustainable increase in ONEOK's earnings and decline in leverage to below 4x in 2022.

The Baa3 rating and the positive outlook recognize that ONEOK is well positioned to continue to grow its earnings and benefit from high operating leverage to its recently expended integrated and diversified asset base, as well as the on-going recovery in E&P activity in its key production basins. Following the significant expansion in 2018-2020, ONEOK has scaled down its development capital spending. Moody's now expects the company to comfortably cover its growth and maintenance investment needs, as well as its sizable dividend, from operating cash flow.

The Baa3 rating and the positive outlook emphasize the company's conservative financial policies that include the leverage target of 4x debt/EBITDA or less, as well as its experienced management team with an established track-record of disciplined and timely delivery on financial and operating targets.

The Baa3 rating is further underpinned by ONEOK's substantial infrastructure assets, its "fee-for-service" model, with improved contract protection of earnings and volumes, as well as its diversified customer base.

This rating action reflects sustained improvement in ONEOK's leverage profile, underpinned by productive investment, conservative financial policy and consistently strong operating and financial governance, which will bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While financial performance of ONEOK will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

ONEOK's liquidity position is excellent and is supported by its free cash flow and a $2.5 billion revolving credit facility maturing in June 2024. The facility serves as a backstop for the company's commercial paper (CP) program. The company had $146 million in cash at December, 2021 and no outstanding amount under its CP program. The credit facility requires ONEOK to maintain a ratio of debt to adjusted EBITDA of 5.0x; however, it can be increased to 5.5x for three quarters if the company makes an acquisition of $25 million or more. We expect the company to remain in compliance with the covenant into 2022-23. ONEOK will manage substantial bond maturities in 2022 and 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ONEOK's Baa3 rating may be upgraded if the company demonstrates strong operating performance and growth in earnings driving its financial leverage consistently below 4x. A downgrade of the ratings may be considered if the company is unable to maintain leverage below 5x or dividend coverage drops toward 1.2x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285021. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) is a diversified natural gas and natural gas liquids midstream company with good basin diversification spread across several producing areas of Texas, the Mid -Continent, Rocky Mountains and the Bakken Shale. OKE operates in three midstream segments: Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

