Moody's changes outlook on Outokumpu to positive; affirms its Ba3 CFR

Frankfurt am Main, September 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu Oyj ("Outokumpu" or "the group") to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the group's Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and its Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR).

"The change of the outlook to positive from stable reflects increasing likelihood that Outokumpu will be willing and able to maintain credit metrics commensurate with a Ba2 rating under normal business conditions, supported by its ongoing measures to reduce costs and the recently communicated commitment to maintaining low leverage going forward. Further evidence of a sustained improvement in profitability across business cycles coupled with a discipline in capital allocation is likely lead to an upgrade", says Martin Fujerik, Moody's lead analyst for Outokumpu. "The macroeconomic challenges have increased, driven by a weakening consumer sentiment and persistent cost inflation, but Outokumpu is now better positioned to preserve improved credit metrics even in a more challenging environment", adds Mr. Fujerik.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In today's rating action Moody's recognizes that Outokumpu continues to take measures to improve its resilience to economic cycles, which is a key rating consideration for a company that operates in a highly volatile, cyclical, capital-intensive and to a large extent commoditized stainless steel market. By June 2022 Outokumpu had successfully delivered EUR250 million run-rate of EBITDA savings mainly through various efficiency measures, including reduced headcount, as envisaged for the first phase of the group's business plan communicated in November 2020. Now it targets additional EUR200 million EBITDA run-rate improvement as a part of the second phase of the plan running from July 2022 through 2025, which will further support structural enhancement in Outokumpu's profitability as well as its lower variability across economic cycles if successfully implemented and sustained.

In addition, the group has used the strong price momentum that started during 2021 and repaid sizeable amount of debt, which also meaningfully reduced its interest bill. Outokumpu decreased its reported net leverage below the targeted 3.0x much faster than Moody's expected and reached the level of as low as 0.2x for the period of 12 months that ended June 2022. Furthermore, in June 2022 it introduced a new capital structure target, committing itself to maintaining the net leverage below 1.0x under normal market conditions. This new target supports Moody's assessment that Outokumpu will maintain rather conservative balance sheet management going forward and to a degree limits the risk of a substantial sustained increase in leverage. Further evidence of a structural improvement in profitability even in a more adverse economic environment together with a continued discipline in capital allocation will facilitate an upgrade of Outokumpu's CFR to Ba2.

Outokumpu's credit metrics for the 12 months to June 2022 period well exceed Moody's expectations for a Ba3 rating. For instance, the group's Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA amounted to 1.0x, the lowest level in the past decade. However, the rating agency cautions that the metrics are unlikely to be sustained, considering increasing risks related to slowing down of GDP growth and demand for stainless steel; weakening end customer confidence; rising input costs, in particular energy prices; and potentially reduced availability of gas in Europe.

Despite all these challenges Moody's deems it increasingly unlikely that Outokumpu's gross leverage, as adjusted by the agency, will deteriorate well above 3.0x on a sustained basis owing to the group's measures to reduce its costs and its commitment to keep the net leverage low, which is reflected in the positive outlook. In addition, Moody's expects that the group will be able to maintain positive free cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months even if it continues paying dividends and keep its capital spending in line with the budget for the second phase of the business plan, which comprises investments totaling EUR600 million between 2023 and 2025.

Another factor supporting today's rating action is a further improvement in the group's liquidity profile. As of the end of June 2022, Outokumpu reported around EUR470 million of cash and cash equivalents, which will be further increased by proceeds from the pending disposal of Long Product business that the group announced in July 2022. Moody's also recognises that in Q2 2022 Outokumpu signed a new EUR700 million revolving facility maturing in 2026, currently fully undrawn, replacing the previous facility due already next year. The facility contains a covenant with an ample capacity. The group has also an access to an additional undrawn EUR100 million working capital facility from Finnish export credit agency Finnvera plc, expiring 2025. As of the end of June 2022 Outokumpu reported a relatively modest amount of short-term debt totaling around EUR240 million, mostly outstanding commercial papers, and has no other meaningful debt maturities until 2025.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance considerations were among the primary drivers of this rating action. The outlook change recognizes Outokumpu's tightened leverage target, which demonstrates its commitment to maintaining strong balance sheet going forward. The stainless steel industry is exposed to high environmental risks, primarily in terms of air pollution and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and to tightening emissions regulations. The agency however recognizes that Outokumpu is taking measures to reduce its carbon footprint, which is already well below the industry average. Social risks are moderate for stainless steel producers.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Outokumpu's CFR, if its (1) Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin could be sustained at or above 6.5%, (2) Moody's-adjusted leverage remained sustainably below 3.0x gross debt/EBITDA, coupled with a strong cash and liquidity buffer. An upgrade would further require the group to maintain a Moody's-adjusted (CFO-dividends)/debt ratio of 25% or higher and sustain positive FCF through various economic cycles.

The CFR could be downgraded, if Outokumpu's (1) Moody's-adjusted EBIT margin declined sustainably below 5%, (2) Moody's-adjusted leverage exceeded 4.0x gross debt/EBITDA; (3) Moody's-adjusted (CFO-dividends)/debt reduced sustainably below 20%, or (4) liquidity contracted.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Outokumpu Oyj

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Steel published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Outokumpu is a leading global manufacturer of flat-rolled stainless steel. With total revenue of EUR9.9 billion for 12 months that ended June 2022, Outokumpu is one of the largest Finnish companies. The group operates 18 production sites, including integrated stainless steel mills in Europe and North America, as well as a fully owned chrome mine close to its Tornio/Finland based stainless steel plant. Outokumpu's main shareholder is Solidium Oy, a holding company wholly owned by the Finnish government, with a stake of around 15.5%.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

