Moody's changes outlook on PACCOR to negative; affirms ratings

Milan, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B2 the corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD the probability of default rating (PDR) of the German rigid plastic packaging manufacturer PACCOR Holdings GmbH (PACCOR). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B2 rating on the company's €317 million senior secured first lien term loan B due 2025 and its €50 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2024, and the Caa1 rating on its €70 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2026, all issued by PACCOR Packaging GmbH. The outlook has changed to negative from stable for both entities.

"We have changed the outlook to negative from stable to reflect the uncertainty on the ability of the company to deliver its targeted EBITDA improvements in 2020, notwithstanding a degree of revenue volatility due to the coronavirus outbreak, and on the ability to reduce the currently elevated gross leverage below 6.0x over the next 12 months, which is more commensurate with a B2 rating category, "says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for PACCOR.

The list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Since the acquisition of PACCOR by Lindsay Goldberg in August 2018, the company's operating performance has been subdued compared to budget and Moody's expectation. In 2019, revenues were impaired by declining raw material prices, which have been passed through to customers, and partly by lower volumes within the foodservice and vending segments driven by EU single-use-plastic regulation.

Both in 2018 and 2019, EBITDA has been heavily adjusted by large one-off costs. While in 2018, these exceptional costs were triggered by the LBO, in 2019 these were partly related to investment for operational improvements, which Moody's views as recurring. As such, Moody's adjusted EBITDA stood at €74 million compared to €83 million indicated by PACCOR. In addition, the company's debt has continued to increase due to higher use of factoring and the debt of EDV, a Spanish company acquired in July 2019 which also did not perform as expected. As a result, PACCOR' s leverage at the end of 2019 increased to 6.8x from 6.2x in December 2018. In Q1 2020, leverage further rise to 7.0x due to additional €26 million drawings under the RCF (without €20 million of prudential drawings, leverage would have reduced to 6.7x). Leverage at the end of 2019 and as of March 2020 was above the maximum of 6.0x allowed by the B2 rating.

The footprint optmisation with the closure of the sites in Bulgaria and Serbia and the consolidation of the two plants in Netherlands, combined with increased automation and procurement savings, are expected to generate an EBITDA improvement in 2020 and reduce leverage. Failing to achieve these targeted improvements and delever towards 6.0x over the next 12 months will pressure the rating. However, these initiatives entails significant investments which weigh on cash flow generation both in 2019 and 2020.

Lastly, the company may face some operating challenges due to the spread of coronavirus across Europe and the US, where it generates all of its revenues. However, Moody's expects that impact from coronavirus on revenue will be modest because of the company's exposure to the food supply chain, which will be more resilient and likely mitigate volatility in foodservice and vending and certain non-food end markets. All PACCOR's sites have been running during the lockdowns and did not experience major disruption except for cases of absenteeism.

The B2 rating remains also constrained by (1) PACCOR's small scale and lower profitability, albeit improving, compared with other packaging peers rated by Moody's; (2) its exposure to volatile raw material and input prices, particularly plastic resins, mitigated by pass-through clauses present in two-thirds of the contracted revenue, although with a lag; (3) the highly fragmented and competitive nature of the plastic packaging industry, with persistent pricing pressure, as illustrated by the historical 5%-10% volume churn and customer losses, requiring continued focus on innovation, product wins and cost control to grow volume and protect profitability; and (4) a degree of exposure to consumer awareness and increasing regulatory focus on plastic sustainability resulting in volume losses or incremental costs.

Conversely, the rating remains supported by (1) the company's position as a leading Pan-European rigid plastic converter, with a strong market share in dairy, food service with tumblers and convenience food niches in Europe, benefiting from a well-invested asset base of 15 sites across Western and Eastern Europe, and one in North America; (2) a moderately diversified customer base — 10 largest customers representing 40% of 2019 revenue — although fairly concentrated within certain sub-segments; and (3) its presence in resilient end markets, such as food and beverage, although the spreads segment is declining.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The weaknesses in PACCOR's credit profile, including its exposure to certain vulnerable end-markets and multiple affected countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Today's action reflects the impact on PACCOR of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

In terms of corporate governance, PACCOR is controlled by the private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg which in common with other financial sponsors typically has tolerance for high leverage in the companies it controls. However, more positively, Lindsay Goldberg has demonstrated to support the company's liquidity through the injection of €20 million in September 2019.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views PACCOR's liquidity profile as adequate. It is underpinned by (1) approximately €36 million cash on balance sheet at the end of March 2020; (2) €18 million availability under its €50 million RCF; and (3) several factoring arrangements, both on and off-balance sheet, which are expected to be renewed on an ongoing basis. These sources are sufficient to cover restructuring costs, working capital intra-year requirements, maintenance and project-based capital spending and mandatory EDV debt repayments.

The RCF has a net senior leverage springing covenant (7.47x) to be tested only when the RCF drawings exceed 35% of the total commitment. Moody's expects satisfactory headroom under this covenant in the next 12-18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's B2-PD PDR is in line with the CFR, reflecting the assumption for a 50% family recovery rate because of the all-bank debt structure and no financial maintenance covenant. The B2 instrument ratings assigned to the €317 million senior-secured term loan B due 2025 and the €50 million senior-secured RCF due 2024 are also in line with the CFR, reflecting the relatively limited size of the €70 million second lien, rated at Caa1. The debt facilities are secured by pledges over shares, certain bank accounts and receivables, and they are guaranteed by all material subsidiaries representing at least 80% of EBITDA calculated on a non-consolidated basis. The first lien and the RCF rank pari passu, but ahead of the second lien upon enforcement. Moody's also notes the presence of a €150 million shareholder loan (or €167 million including capitalized interests) in the capital structure, which is treated as equity.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the current uncertainty on PACCOR's ability to improve its EBITDA delivering on its cost saving programme and to reduce its leverage towards 6.0x during 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term. The outlook could be changed to stable if the company's achieves the targeted improvements with leverage falling to c.6.0x. In the medium term, upward pressure on the ratings could develop if (1) the company improves its scale and profitability; (2) its Moody-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 5.0x on a sustained basis; and (3) its free cash flow (FCF)/debt increases above 5%, while liquidity remains adequate.

Negative pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) PACCOR's operating performance does not improve as of result of targeted cost savings initiatives; (2) its Moody-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 6.0x; or (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates materially. Negative pressure will also arise in case of material debt funded acquisitions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: PACCOR Holdings GmbH

Affirmations:

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: PACCOR Packaging GmbH

Affirmations:

....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Backed Senior Secured 2nd lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Action:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, PACCOR Holdings GmbH is a producer of rigid plastic packaging for food and non-food within consumer goods end markets. In 2019, PACCOR generated revenue of €590 million, pro forma for EDV, and EBITDA of €74 million (as Moody's adjusted), employing over 3,400 people. Since August 2018, the company is owned by private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

