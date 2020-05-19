Moody's changes outlook on PACCOR to negative; affirms ratings

Milan, May 19, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B2 the
corporate family rating (CFR) and the B2-PD the probability of
default rating (PDR) of the German rigid plastic packaging manufacturer
PACCOR Holdings GmbH (PACCOR). Concurrently, Moody's has
affirmed the B2 rating on the company's €317 million senior
secured first lien term loan B due 2025 and its €50 million senior
secured revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2024, and the Caa1 rating
on its €70 million senior secured second lien term loan due 2026,
all issued by PACCOR Packaging GmbH. The outlook has changed to
negative from stable for both entities.
"We have changed the outlook to negative from stable to reflect the uncertainty
on the ability of the company to deliver its targeted EBITDA improvements
in 2020, notwithstanding a degree of revenue volatility due to the
coronavirus outbreak, and on the ability to reduce the currently
elevated gross leverage below 6.0x over the next 12 months,
which is more commensurate with a B2 rating category, "says
Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst
and lead analyst for PACCOR.
The list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Since the acquisition of PACCOR by Lindsay Goldberg in August 2018,
the company's operating performance has been subdued compared to
budget and Moody's expectation. In 2019, revenues were
impaired by declining raw material prices, which have been passed
through to customers, and partly by lower volumes within the foodservice
and vending segments driven by EU single-use-plastic regulation.
Both in 2018 and 2019, EBITDA has been heavily adjusted by large
one-off costs. While in 2018, these exceptional costs
were triggered by the LBO, in 2019 these were partly related to
investment for operational improvements, which Moody's views
as recurring. As such, Moody's adjusted EBITDA stood
at €74 million compared to €83 million indicated by PACCOR.
In addition, the company's debt has continued to increase
due to higher use of factoring and the debt of EDV, a Spanish company
acquired in July 2019 which also did not perform as expected. As
a result, PACCOR' s leverage at the end of 2019 increased
to 6.8x from 6.2x in December 2018. In Q1 2020,
leverage further rise to 7.0x due to additional €26 million
drawings under the RCF (without €20 million of prudential drawings,
leverage would have reduced to 6.7x). Leverage at the end
of 2019 and as of March 2020 was above the maximum of 6.0x allowed
by the B2 rating.
The footprint optmisation with the closure of the sites in Bulgaria and
Serbia and the consolidation of the two plants in Netherlands, combined
with increased automation and procurement savings, are expected
to generate an EBITDA improvement in 2020 and reduce leverage.
Failing to achieve these targeted improvements and delever towards 6.0x
over the next 12 months will pressure the rating. However,
these initiatives entails significant investments which weigh on cash
flow generation both in 2019 and 2020.
Lastly, the company may face some operating challenges due to the
spread of coronavirus across Europe and the US, where it generates
all of its revenues. However, Moody's expects that
impact from coronavirus on revenue will be modest because of the company's
exposure to the food supply chain, which will be more resilient
and likely mitigate volatility in foodservice and vending and certain
non-food end markets. All PACCOR's sites have been
running during the lockdowns and did not experience major disruption except
for cases of absenteeism.
The B2 rating remains also constrained by (1) PACCOR's small scale
and lower profitability, albeit improving, compared with other
packaging peers rated by Moody's; (2) its exposure to volatile
raw material and input prices, particularly plastic resins,
mitigated by pass-through clauses present in two-thirds
of the contracted revenue, although with a lag; (3) the highly
fragmented and competitive nature of the plastic packaging industry,
with persistent pricing pressure, as illustrated by the historical
5%-10% volume churn and customer losses, requiring
continued focus on innovation, product wins and cost control to
grow volume and protect profitability; and (4) a degree of exposure
to consumer awareness and increasing regulatory focus on plastic sustainability
resulting in volume losses or incremental costs.
Conversely, the rating remains supported by (1) the company's position
as a leading Pan-European rigid plastic converter, with a
strong market share in dairy, food service with tumblers and convenience
food niches in Europe, benefiting from a well-invested asset
base of 15 sites across Western and Eastern Europe, and one in North
America; (2) a moderately diversified customer base — 10 largest
customers representing 40% of 2019 revenue — although fairly
concentrated within certain sub-segments; and (3) its presence
in resilient end markets, such as food and beverage, although
the spreads segment is declining.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The weaknesses in PACCOR's credit profile, including
its exposure to certain vulnerable end-markets and multiple affected
countries have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these
unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. Today's action reflects
the impact on PACCOR of the breadth and severity of the shock, and
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
In terms of corporate governance, PACCOR is controlled by the private
equity firm Lindsay Goldberg which in common with other financial sponsors
typically has tolerance for high leverage in the companies it controls.
However, more positively, Lindsay Goldberg has demonstrated
to support the company's liquidity through the injection of €20
million in September 2019.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views PACCOR's liquidity profile as adequate.
It is underpinned by (1) approximately €36 million cash on balance
sheet at the end of March 2020; (2) €18 million availability
under its €50 million RCF; and (3) several factoring arrangements,
both on and off-balance sheet, which are expected to be renewed
on an ongoing basis. These sources are sufficient to cover restructuring
costs, working capital intra-year requirements, maintenance
and project-based capital spending and mandatory EDV debt repayments.
The RCF has a net senior leverage springing covenant (7.47x) to
be tested only when the RCF drawings exceed 35% of the total commitment.
Moody's expects satisfactory headroom under this covenant in the
next 12-18 months.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The company's B2-PD PDR is in line with the CFR, reflecting
the assumption for a 50% family recovery rate because of the all-bank
debt structure and no financial maintenance covenant. The B2 instrument
ratings assigned to the €317 million senior-secured term loan
B due 2025 and the €50 million senior-secured RCF due 2024
are also in line with the CFR, reflecting the relatively limited
size of the €70 million second lien, rated at Caa1.
The debt facilities are secured by pledges over shares, certain
bank accounts and receivables, and they are guaranteed by all material
subsidiaries representing at least 80% of EBITDA calculated on
a non-consolidated basis. The first lien and the RCF rank
pari passu, but ahead of the second lien upon enforcement.
Moody's also notes the presence of a €150 million shareholder
loan (or €167 million including capitalized interests) in the capital
structure, which is treated as equity.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the current uncertainty on PACCOR's ability
to improve its EBITDA delivering on its cost saving programme and to reduce
its leverage towards 6.0x during 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near term.
The outlook could be changed to stable if the company's achieves
the targeted improvements with leverage falling to c.6.0x.
In the medium term, upward pressure on the ratings could develop
if (1) the company improves its scale and profitability; (2) its
Moody-adjusted debt/EBITDA falls below 5.0x on a sustained
basis; and (3) its free cash flow (FCF)/debt increases above 5%,
while liquidity remains adequate.
Negative pressure on the ratings could arise if (1) PACCOR's operating
performance does not improve as of result of targeted cost savings initiatives;
(2) its Moody-adjusted debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 6.0x;
or (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates materially. Negative
pressure will also arise in case of material debt funded acquisitions.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: PACCOR Holdings GmbH
Affirmations:
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
B2-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: PACCOR Packaging GmbH
Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2
....Backed Senior Secured 2nd lien Bank Credit
Facility, Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, PACCOR Holdings GmbH
is a producer of rigid plastic packaging for food and non-food
within consumer goods end markets. In 2019, PACCOR generated
revenue of €590 million, pro forma for EDV, and EBITDA
of €74 million (as Moody's adjusted), employing over
3,400 people. Since August 2018, the company is owned
by private equity firm Lindsay Goldberg.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Donatella Maso
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454