Related Issuers Pearson Funding Four plc Pearson Funding plc Pearson plc Related Research Credit Opinion: Pearson plc: Update following change in outlook to stable from negative Credit Opinion: Pearson plc: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Pearson plc: Update Following Change of Outlook to Negative Issuer Comment: Pearson plc: Struggling Education Publisher Sells Remaining PRH Stake as CEO John Fallon Steps Down Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Pearson plc Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on Pearson's Baa2 ratings to negative 17 Mar 2020 London, 17 March 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of Pearson plc ("Pearson" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Pearson and its rated subsidiaries. The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that Pearson's operating performance in 2020 will be weak, reflecting the ongoing substantial decline in its U.S. higher education courseware sales. After registering an underlying improvement of 6% in 2019 to GBP581 million, the company has guided that its adjusted operating profit will decline meaningfully in 2020. Around GBP65 million of this decline in profits will refer to the lost contribution from the sale of the remaining 25% stake in Penguin Random House (PRH) announced in December 2019. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 issuer and senior unsecured ratings of Pearson and its rated subsidiaries. The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that Pearson's operating performance in 2020 will be weak, reflecting the ongoing substantial decline in its U.S. higher education courseware sales. After registering an underlying improvement of 6% in 2019 to GBP581 million, the company has guided that its adjusted operating profit will decline meaningfully in 2020. Around GBP65 million of this decline in profits will refer to the lost contribution from the sale of the remaining 25% stake in Penguin Random House (PRH) announced in December 2019. "While we currently assume that the company likely achieve at least the low-end of its stated 2020 adjusted operating profit guidance of GBP410-GBP490 million, we remain cautious of the challenging competitive environment, the structural pressures facing the industry, as well as the challenging global macro-economic landscape in the wake of the recent outbreak of Coronavirus," says Gunjan Dixit, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst on Pearson. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE Pearson's revenue in 2019 was flat on an underlying basis. The company has not seen any significant organic revenue growth since 2011. The main outlier in 2019 was a revenue decline in the North American Higher Education courseware business (down 12% on a yearly basis). The other businesses (emerging markets, online program management, assessments, certifications and schools) grew in aggregate by 4%, in line with Moody's expectations. The North American Higher Education division is the largest for Pearson, and it represented 28% of the company's revenue. The weaker performance in North American Higher Education was driven by the strong decline in print textbooks (-30% compared to 2018) which was only marginally offset by limited growth in digital courseware. Pearson has taken several measures, such as the shift in product offer from the traditional 3-5 years text edition cycle to digital-first releases and print textbooks available only through rental schemes, in order to accelerate the transition to digital of its courseware business. In September 2019, the company also launched its new Pearson Learning Platform, where it will host its digital courseware products going forward. The company has a number of digital strategic initiatives in place for 2020 including the launch of new offerings, but Moody's cautiously takes into consideration some execution risks associated with the success of the planned initiatives. Moody's also takes into consideration the continued decline in higher education student enrolments in the US as well as the intense competitive environment in the higher education courseware market. Moody's recognizes that print higher education courseware is now a relatively small part of Pearson's revenue. In 2019, US Higher Education courseware revenues amounted to roughly $1 billion, of which approximately $370 million are coming from print products. Within print revenues, there are $200 million of university courseware sales to high schools, which have been stable in the last 10 years. Thus, the structurally declining Higher Education print revenues amounted to $170 million in 2019, approximately 3.5% of Pearson's revenues in 2019. Moody' expects these print revenues to continue to decline steeply in 2020 and the profitability to decline further, given the high operating leverage of this business. In 2019, Pearson's Moody's-adjusted leverage has remained broadly stable at 2.1x, unchanged from 2018. In 2020, Moody's expects the company to repay the current drawings of GBP230 million on the RCF with part of the proceeds from disposals and from of outstanding vendor notes/loans with associates. The agency nevertheless expects some deterioration in leverage in 2020 driven by the decline in EBITDA despite the realization of the planned cost savings of GBP60 million. Moody's considers that Pearson has a good liquidity profile. At the end of 2019, the company had GBP434 million of cash at hand and access to $1.2 billion a revolving credit facility maturing in 2024, drawn for GBP230 million. The next upcoming maturity is a €195 million outstanding bond in 2021. Pearson's board of directors and management remain committed to modest leverage levels in the medium term (target of reported net debt/EBITDA including IFRS16 impact, of below 2.2x). Moody's currently anticipates Pearson's financial policy to remain largely intact after the group appoints a new CEO in 2020 following the retirement of Mr. John Fallon. However, Moody's recognizes that Pearson has limited leeway to reduce costs and leverage in a scenario of material under-performance. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects (1) the weak operating outlook particularly for Pearson's higher education business in the US; (2) uncertainty around the future leadership of Pearson; (3) the challenging competitive landscape and a challenging macro-economic environment in the wake of the recent coronavirus outbreak (even though the company operates in digital educational market segments that seem less exposed to the coronavirus related disruptions); and (4) some weakness in its credit metrics expected for 2020. Stabilization of rating outlook will require (1) a return to visible revenue and EBITDA growth; (2) clarity around the future leadership of Pearson; and (3) continued financial policy discipline. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Upward rating pressure is currently very limited given the challenging operating environment. Upward pressure on the ratings would require the company to restore revenue, EBITDA and cash flow growth in the business and sustainably maintain a Moody's adjusted leverage well below 2.0x, RCF/Net Debt above 30% and Free Cash Flow/Net Debt in the mid-teens. Pearson's Baa2 rating could come under downward pressure should the underlying operating trends in the business (particularly in the US higher education courseware) fail to improve beyond 2020 or the company eventually levers up its balance sheet such that Moody's adjusted RCF/net debt falls below 20% and gross debt/EBITDA above 2.5x for a sustained period with no near-term expectation of restoring the ratios to within the guidance for the rating. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS Affirmations: ..Issuer: Pearson Funding plc ....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 ..Issuer: Pearson plc ....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2 ....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2 Outlook Actions: ..Issuer: Pearson Funding plc ....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable ..Issuer: Pearson plc ....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Pearson is a global education company. The group reported GBP 3.9 billion in sales and GBP 581 million in adjusted operating profit in 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 