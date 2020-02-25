Moody's changes outlook on Perstorp's rating to negative affirms B2 rating

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking "I AGREE" [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody's inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking "I AGREE"] (the "Information"). References herein to "Moody's" include Moody's Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. Related Issuers Perstorp Holding AB Related Research Credit Opinion: Perstorp Holding AB: Update following upgrade to B2 Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Perstorp Holding AB Rating Action: Moody's upgrades Perstorp Holding AB to B2 and assigns B2 rating to new facilities, outlook stable Issuer Comment: Perstorp Holding AB: Perstorp's Announced Refinancing Will Increase Financial Flexibility Covenant Quality Assessment: Perstorp Holding AB: Covenant Quality Pre-Sale Snapshot: €250m Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2022 Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on Perstorp's rating to negative affirms B2 rating 25 Feb 2020 Frankfurt am Main, February 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Perstorp Holding AB (Perstorp) to negative from stable. At the same time the rating agency has affirmed Perstorp's B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the B2 rating of the €850 million equivalent senior secured term loan B and the €100 senior secured revolving credit facility. RATINGS RATIONALE The negative outlook on the rating reflects Perstorp's rising financial leverage, reflected by a Moody's adjusted gross leverage of around 7.4x in 2019, based on Moody's preliminary calculations. In the context of a continued soft demand and pricing environment it will be challenging for the company to return to metrics deemed to be adequate for the B2 rating category within a reasonable timeframe. The company's revenue and profitability has been under pressure throughout 2019, reflecting a challenging price and demand environment for some of the company's products. The pressure on the company's EBITDA generation exacerbated during Q4-2019. The company's continued high leverage falls into a time when the company is executing on a strategic greenfield project in India, adding additional Penta capacities with initial EBITDA contribution earliest in late 2021. This project will result in capital expenditures of around SEK800 million over the 2020/21 period. Although the company is expecting to finance the additional Penta capacities entirely from internal sources, against the backdrop of continued weak EBITDA generation, the company might not be able to entierly finance capital expenditure outlays from internal sources. Perstorp is indeed in the process of evaluating a debt financing of its green field project which could result in additional gross debt of up to around SEK 400 million. Perstorp´s weak 2019 performance is reflected by a decrease of Moody's adjusted EBITDA margins to around 12.2% from around 14.9% in 2018. During 2019, the company reported 7% lower sales volumes due to softer demand but also due to several production outages. Furthermore the company's results were negatively affected by increasing price pressure on the one hand reflecting lower raw material prices but also additional capacity in TMP, Neo and plasticizers driving down pricing and Perstorp's gross margin. Moody's does not expect the company to meaningfully deleverage during 2020 and forecasts leverage to remain close to 7x in 2020, as Perstorp will continue to navigate a challenging demand & pricing environment. In the context of the company's sizeable capex program, resulting in moderately negative FCF in 2020, this leverage level is not deemed to be in line with the B2 rating. However, the rating agency would expect Perstorp's results to stabilize at absolute EBITDA and EBITDA margin levels generated during H1-19 and anticipates a moderate improvement during the second half of 2020. Perstorp's rating positively reflects that Perstorp has generated positive adjusted FCF of around SEK400 million during 2019, if accrued interest and fees related to the previous capital structure were excluded. This has been supported by a release of working capital and lower than previously expected capital expenditures, which to some degree demonstrates the company's ability to modulate growth capital spending if needed. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS Perstorp's probability of default rating (PDR) is in line with its corporate family rating, implying a recovery rate of 50%. The €850 senior secured term loan B and the senior secured €100 million revolving credit facility are borrowed by Perstorp Holding AB. The B2 rating on both facilities reflects their pari passu ranking and the fact that they share the same security package and benefit from the same guarantor group. LIQUIDITY The company's liquidity profile is adequate. Internal sources consist of SEK432million of cash on balance sheet as of Q4 2019, of which SEK137 million are located in jurisdictions where repatriation can be more challenging and access to a €100 million (around SEK1 billion) revolving credit facility drawn by around 10% as of Q4 2019. In combination with forecasted FFO generation of SEK760 million we forecast those sources to be sufficient to cover maintenance capital expenditures of around 3% of sales and strategic capital expenditures, day to day cash needs (estimated to be around 3% of annual sales) and to accommodate unexpected swings in working capital. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook on Perstorp's rating reflects Moody's concerns that Perstorp's performance will not stabilize during the course of 2020 and that the company will not be able to restore credit metrics in a reasonable timeframe. This in Moody's view could materialize if there was no stabilization of the company's performance during the first half of 2020 and no moderate improvements during the second half. Moody's expects to resolve the outlook on the rating during the course of 2020. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN Moody's could downgrade Perstorp's rating if Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA would remain above 6x for a prolonged period of time or consistently generates negative FCF, which leading to a weakening of the company's liquidity profile. We furthermore would consider downgrading Perstorp's rating if increasing competitive or price pressure would lead to EBITDA margins trending below 12%. Although currently unlikely, Moody's would consider upgrading Perstorp's rating, if Moody's adjusted EBITDA would fall below 4.5x on a sustainable basis and the company maintains a solid liquidity position supported by positive FCF generation. Furthermore an upgrade would require a track record of maintaining EBITDA margins of above 15% through the cycle. GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS The company has been owned by funds managed by PAI Partners SAS since 2005. In September 2018 PAI announced that the ownership in Perstorp was transferred to another fund managed by PAI with Landmark partners as lead investor. In general companies owned by PE sponsors tend to have tolerance for higher leverage and have a tendency for more aggressive financial policies. However, there have been no dividends or shareholder distributions under PAI's ownership. It remains to be seen how financial policies under the new ownership structure will evolve. We take some comfort from an equity committed of €130 million, which is available to finance future EBITDA growth. However we assume that these fund would rather be available to finance external growth than capital spending. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Perstorp Holding AB Affirmations: .... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2 .... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD ....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



