Moody's changes outlook on Perstorp's rating to negative affirms B2 rating

25 Feb 2020
Frankfurt am Main, February 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed the outlook on Perstorp Holding AB (Perstorp) to negative
from stable. At the same time the rating agency has affirmed Perstorp's
B2 corporate family rating (CFR), B2-PD probability of default
rating (PDR) and the B2 rating of the €850 million equivalent senior
secured term loan B and the €100 senior secured revolving credit
facility.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The negative outlook on the rating reflects Perstorp's rising financial
leverage, reflected by a Moody's adjusted gross leverage of
around 7.4x in 2019, based on Moody's preliminary calculations.
In the context of a continued soft demand and pricing environment it will
be challenging for the company to return to metrics deemed to be adequate
for the B2 rating category within a reasonable timeframe.
The company's revenue and profitability has been under pressure
throughout 2019, reflecting a challenging price and demand environment
for some of the company's products. The pressure on the company's
EBITDA generation exacerbated during Q4-2019. The company's
continued high leverage falls into a time when the company is executing
on a strategic greenfield project in India, adding additional Penta
capacities with initial EBITDA contribution earliest in late 2021.
This project will result in capital expenditures of around SEK800 million
over the 2020/21 period. Although the company is expecting to finance
the additional Penta capacities entirely from internal sources,
against the backdrop of continued weak EBITDA generation, the company
might not be able to entierly finance capital expenditure outlays from
internal sources. Perstorp is indeed in the process of evaluating
a debt financing of its green field project which could result in additional
gross debt of up to around SEK 400 million. Perstorp´s weak
2019 performance is reflected by a decrease of Moody's adjusted
EBITDA margins to around 12.2% from around 14.9%
in 2018. During 2019, the company reported 7% lower
sales volumes due to softer demand but also due to several production
outages. Furthermore the company's results were negatively
affected by increasing price pressure on the one hand reflecting lower
raw material prices but also additional capacity in TMP, Neo and
plasticizers driving down pricing and Perstorp's gross margin.
Moody's does not expect the company to meaningfully deleverage during
2020 and forecasts leverage to remain close to 7x in 2020, as Perstorp
will continue to navigate a challenging demand & pricing environment.
In the context of the company's sizeable capex program, resulting
in moderately negative FCF in 2020, this leverage level is not deemed
to be in line with the B2 rating. However, the rating agency
would expect Perstorp's results to stabilize at absolute EBITDA
and EBITDA margin levels generated during H1-19 and anticipates
a moderate improvement during the second half of 2020.
Perstorp's rating positively reflects that Perstorp has generated
positive adjusted FCF of around SEK400 million during 2019, if accrued
interest and fees related to the previous capital structure were excluded.
This has been supported by a release of working capital and lower than
previously expected capital expenditures, which to some degree demonstrates
the company's ability to modulate growth capital spending if needed.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Perstorp's probability of default rating (PDR) is in line with its corporate
family rating, implying a recovery rate of 50%. The
€850 senior secured term loan B and the senior secured €100
million revolving credit facility are borrowed by Perstorp Holding AB.
The B2 rating on both facilities reflects their pari passu ranking and
the fact that they share the same security package and benefit from the
same guarantor group.
LIQUIDITY
The company's liquidity profile is adequate. Internal sources consist
of SEK432million of cash on balance sheet as of Q4 2019, of which
SEK137 million are located in jurisdictions where repatriation can be
more challenging and access to a €100 million (around SEK1 billion)
revolving credit facility drawn by around 10% as of Q4 2019.
In combination with forecasted FFO generation of SEK760 million we forecast
those sources to be sufficient to cover maintenance capital expenditures
of around 3% of sales and strategic capital expenditures,
day to day cash needs (estimated to be around 3% of annual sales)
and to accommodate unexpected swings in working capital.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on Perstorp's rating reflects Moody's
concerns that Perstorp's performance will not stabilize during the
course of 2020 and that the company will not be able to restore credit
metrics in a reasonable timeframe. This in Moody's view could
materialize if there was no stabilization of the company's performance
during the first half of 2020 and no moderate improvements during the
second half. Moody's expects to resolve the outlook on the
rating during the course of 2020.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
Moody's could downgrade Perstorp's rating if Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA
would remain above 6x for a prolonged period of time or consistently generates
negative FCF, which leading to a weakening of the company's liquidity
profile. We furthermore would consider downgrading Perstorp's rating
if increasing competitive or price pressure would lead to EBITDA margins
trending below 12%.
Although currently unlikely, Moody's would consider upgrading
Perstorp's rating, if Moody's adjusted EBITDA would fall below 4.5x
on a sustainable basis and the company maintains a solid liquidity position
supported by positive FCF generation. Furthermore an upgrade would
require a track record of maintaining EBITDA margins of above 15%
through the cycle.
GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
The company has been owned by funds managed by PAI Partners SAS since
2005. In September 2018 PAI announced that the ownership in Perstorp
was transferred to another fund managed by PAI with Landmark partners
as lead investor. In general companies owned by PE sponsors tend
to have tolerance for higher leverage and have a tendency for more aggressive
financial policies. However, there have been no dividends
or shareholder distributions under PAI's ownership. It remains
to be seen how financial policies under the new ownership structure will
evolve. We take some comfort from an equity committed of €130
million, which is available to finance future EBITDA growth.
However we assume that these fund would rather be available to finance
external growth than capital spending.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Perstorp Holding AB
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page
on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Moritz Melsbach
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Matthias Hellstern
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
