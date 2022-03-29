Moody's changes outlook on Phoenix Natural Gas to negative; affirms Baa2 rating

London, March 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed the Baa2 long-term corporate family rating of Phoenix Natural Gas Limited (PNG) and changed the outlook to negative from stable. This rating action follows the publication on 9 March 2022 of the Utility Regulator's (UREGNI) draft determination for the 2023-28 regulatory period, known as GD23[1].

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the likelihood that PNG's credit metrics over the GD23 period will fall below guidance for the current rating, absent significant measures to strengthen the balance sheet, if the final determination is in line with the draft determination.

Specifically, the negative outlook takes into account the proposed cut in real allowed returns to 2.59% at the start of the new regulatory period, compared with 4.26% in the period from 2017 to 2022, with revenues and regulated assets linked to the CPIH measure of inflation rather than the structurally higher RPI measure. On a like-for-like basis, this represents a reduction of more than 60% in allowed returns. The negative outlook also takes into consideration cost allowances that are lower than proposed by the company.

The negative outlook also reflects PNG's exposure to further increases in interest rates. All of PNG's debt matures in August 2024, creating significant exposure to market conditions at that time. If bond yields continue to rise in line with current market expectations, PNG's borrowing costs over GD23 are likely to be significantly above the amount allowed in the draft determination. Although a proposed true-up mechanism will allow PNG to recover most of these costs starting in 2029, it would not alleviate pressure on cash flow-based credit metrics during the GD23 period.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION

Affirmation of the Baa2 rating reflects Moody's view that the proposals, which are in a consultation phase, could be significantly modified in the final determinations expected in December 2022, and that PNG has the option to appeal its final determination the Competition and Markets Authority. Management also has time to adopt financial policies that bolster financial flexibility. Affirmation of the rating also reflects PNG's sound business risk profile as a monopoly provider of gas services.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The outlook could be stabilised if UREGNI's final determination for GD23 appears likely to support financial metrics that meet the rating agency's guidance for the current rating, in the context of plausible scenarios for future borrowing costs. In particular, the ratio could be stabilized if Moody's expects the company to achieve an adjusted interest coverage ratio of at least 1.4x and leverage not exceeding the low-70s in percentage terms (net debt/TRV), taking into account any mitigating actions taken by the company.

Conversely, the rating could be downgraded if, taking into account such measures as management and shareholders may implement, it appears that PNG will likely have insufficient financial flexibility to accommodate the expected reduction in allowed returns and more challenging efficiency targets in GD23.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

PNG is the owner and operator of the largest gas distribution network in Northern Ireland. Assets comprise 3,847 kilometers of intermediate, medium and low-pressure mains, which make gas available to over 350,000 properties in its licence area, of which 67% are connected to the gas network (all figures as at December 2020). The network is fairly modern, as its construction only started in 1996. PNG is licensed and its activities are regulated by UREGNI. PNG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Phoenix Distribution Holdings Limited (PDHL). Its ultimate parent is Lionrai Investments No. 1 Limited, which is 50% owned by The NatWest Group Pension Fund and 50% by Utilities Trust of Australia.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Utility Regulator, Consultation launched on the next gas distribution price control (GD23), 09-Mar-2022

