Moody's changes outlook on Piaggio's rating to negative; affirms Ba3 rating

Milan, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed Piaggio & C.S.p.A.'s (Piaggio)
Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability of default
rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed
the Ba3 senior unsecured rating on Piaggio's €250 million senior
unsecured notes due 2025. The outlook has been changed to negative
from stable.
"The outlook change to negative reflects the supply and demand shocks
that Piaggio is facing owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Piaggio
largely relies on production facilities in both Italy and India,
and its revenues are exposed to discretionary spending that is likely
to contract in case of prolonged macroeconomic deterioration,"
says Paolo Leschiutta a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst
for Piaggio.
"The decision to affirm the ratings takes into account the strong
performance of the group in 2019, which Moody's understands
continued in early 2020 up to mid-March, and a degree of
resilience demonstrated by the group in previous economic crises.
At this stage, however, we cannot exclude that prolonged lockdowns
across Europe and India and a severe macroeconomic downturn might affect
the company's credit metrics in 2020 and 2021 to a level not commensurate
with its existing Ba3 rating, while the company's liquidity
remains only adequate," added Mr Leschiutta.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The spreading of coronavirus across Europe and the related health and
safety social considerations are likely to result in severe contraction
in consumer spending on discretionary items. This will add to the
current production disruption for those companies, like Piaggio,
which production plants are temporarily closed due lockdown measures.
Piaggio's production facilities in Italy and India, which
are currently shut down, represent the bulk of its production capacity,
adding some short-term pressure on its ability to produce and deliver
its products.
Although Moody's expects Piaggio's production disruption to
be contained and to have only minor impacts on its operating result this
year, uncertainty remains high and Moody's sees the company's
exposure to potential contraction in demand as severe, particularly
during the seasonally important second quarter of this year, in
light of the company's reliance on consumer spending on discretionary
items. Visibility is low as to assessing the full impact of potential
volume decline over the next 12 to 18 months, the company's
ability to withstand such volatility and to preserve its cash flow generation,
and the potential for recovery in the second half of 2020 and in 2021.
The longer the current situation lasts, the higher the impact on
Piaggio's credit metrics and liquidity.
In 2020, Moody's expects a substantial reduction in the company's
profits and a commensurate increase in leverage, measured as Moody's
adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, to around 5.0x, compared
with 4.0x reported in 2019 and higher than 4.5x, which
is the threshold for downward pressure on the Ba3 rating. However,
Moody's also expects a recovery in 2021 towards 4.5x.
Moody's derives some comfort from the company's increased
diversification in recent years across Asian markets, including
Vietnam and Indonesia, which so far are less affected by the coronavirus
outbreak, and might show faster recovery following a downturn.
In addition, the company demonstrated a degree of resilience in
previous crises, both after 2008 and 2012, albeit recovery
in profitability following a crisis might take some time.
LIQUIDITY
Piaggio's liquidity is only adequate at this stage, owing
to the company's reliance on some short-term uncommitted
credit lines and significant use of reverse factoring. The company's
liquidity is nonetheless supported by approximately €191 million
of cash on balance sheet as of December 2019 and approximately €132
million of availability under the company's revolving credit facility
due in 2023. Moody's notes that working capital absorption
during the first quarter is typically high, of approximately €50
million to €60 million, which might have resulted in a degree
of deterioration in the company's liquidity availability compared
to December 2019. Moody's expects the company to have negative
free cash flow this year, for approximately €30 million -
€40 million, including dividend payment according to Moody's
definition, however the rating agency also expects covenant headroom
to remain adequate based on the current expectations in terms of financial
leverage evolution.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durables
sector is one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to discretionary spending and consumer sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in Piaggio's credit profile, including its
exposure to multiple affected countries, have left it vulnerable
to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Piaggio of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
In terms of governance, Piaggio is controlled by its majority shareholder,
IMMSI S.p.A., which is ultimately controlled
by the Colaninno family, with a stake of around 50.3%,
while free float represents around 44% of shares. Piaggio
has a balanced financial policy, with a track record of modest dividend
payment and reduction in financial debt in recent years, after a
peak of gross debt in 2016 following soft operating performance at the
time of a relatively large expansion program.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
Piaggio's €250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2025 were
issued by Piaggio & C. S.p.A., which
is the parent company of the group but also the main operating company,
and are not guaranteed by its subsidiaries. The notes rank pari
passu in priority of payment with all of Piaggio's other senior debt,
namely the main bank facilities (including the main revolving credit lines).
The company has a small amount of local debt in Vietnam, which,
however, is not sizeable enough to cause subordination of the rest
of the capital structure. Hence, the senior unsecured notes
are rated Ba3, in line with the group's CFR.
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties around Piaggio's
ability to limit the credit metrics deterioration in 2020 and the degree
of recovery in both the company's operating performance and the
general economic environment in 2021. The negative outlook also
reflects that Piaggio's liquidity is just adequate, leaving
limited headroom for deviation if operating performance weakens beyond
current expectations.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Upward pressure on the rating is limited in light of the negative outlook.
For a rating upgrade, Piaggio has to demonstrate (1) improvements
in its business profile demonstrated by better geographic diversification
and lower performance volatility; (2) further improvement in Piaggio's
profitability, with the company improving its Moody's adjusted EBIT
margin towards the high-single-digit level in percentage
terms; (3) a financial leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted
(gross) debt to EBITDA ratio, trending towards 3.5x for a
prolonged period of time; and (4) a ratio of retained cash flow to
net debt above 10% (including Moody's adjustments).
Conversely, Piaggio's rating could be lowered in case of (1)
a deterioration in Piaggio's operating performance beyond current expectations
demonstrated among other things by a weaker Moody's adjusted EBIT
margin falling towards the mid-single digit level in percentage
terms; (2) failure to maintain leverage below 4.5x on a sustained
basis (including Moody's adjustments); or (3) negative free cash
flow generation beyond 2020.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Piaggio & C. S.p.A.
Affirmations:
....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed
Ba3-PD
....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables
Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Based in Italy, Piaggio & C. S.p.A.
(Piaggio) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of light mobility
vehicles for both personal and business purposes. Piaggio is the
largest European manufacturer of two-wheelers and the market leader
in the scooter segment by sales volume. During 2019, the
group sold 611,300 vehicles (+1.3% from 2018)
and reported total consolidated revenue of €1,521.3
million (+9.5%) and EBITDA of €220.2 million
(+14.5%, excluding FX and IFRS 16).
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
