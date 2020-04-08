Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Piaggio & C. S.p.A. Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on Piaggio's rating to negative; affirms Ba3 rating 08 Apr 2020 S.p.A. - March 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on Piaggio's rating to negative; affirms Ba3 rating 08 Apr 2020 Milan, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed Piaggio & C.S.p.A.'s (Piaggio) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed the Ba3 senior unsecured rating on Piaggio's €250 million senior unsecured notes due 2025. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable. "The outlook change to negative reflects the supply and demand shocks that Piaggio is facing owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Piaggio largely relies on production facilities in both Italy and India, and its revenues are exposed to discretionary spending that is likely to contract in case of prolonged macroeconomic deterioration," says Paolo Leschiutta a Moody's Senior Vice President and lead analyst for Piaggio. "The decision to affirm the ratings takes into account the strong performance of the group in 2019, which Moody's understands continued in early 2020 up to mid-March, and a degree of resilience demonstrated by the group in previous economic crises. At this stage, however, we cannot exclude that prolonged lockdowns across Europe and India and a severe macroeconomic downturn might affect the company's credit metrics in 2020 and 2021 to a level not commensurate with its existing Ba3 rating, while the company's liquidity remains only adequate," added Mr Leschiutta. A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release. RATINGS RATIONALE The spreading of coronavirus across Europe and the related health and safety social considerations are likely to result in severe contraction in consumer spending on discretionary items. This will add to the current production disruption for those companies, like Piaggio, which production plants are temporarily closed due lockdown measures. Piaggio's production facilities in Italy and India, which are currently shut down, represent the bulk of its production capacity, adding some short-term pressure on its ability to produce and deliver its products. Although Moody's expects Piaggio's production disruption to be contained and to have only minor impacts on its operating result this year, uncertainty remains high and Moody's sees the company's exposure to potential contraction in demand as severe, particularly during the seasonally important second quarter of this year, in light of the company's reliance on consumer spending on discretionary items. Visibility is low as to assessing the full impact of potential volume decline over the next 12 to 18 months, the company's ability to withstand such volatility and to preserve its cash flow generation, and the potential for recovery in the second half of 2020 and in 2021. The longer the current situation lasts, the higher the impact on Piaggio's credit metrics and liquidity. In 2020, Moody's expects a substantial reduction in the company's profits and a commensurate increase in leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA, to around 5.0x, compared with 4.0x reported in 2019 and higher than 4.5x, which is the threshold for downward pressure on the Ba3 rating. However, Moody's also expects a recovery in 2021 towards 4.5x. Moody's derives some comfort from the company's increased diversification in recent years across Asian markets, including Vietnam and Indonesia, which so far are less affected by the coronavirus outbreak, and might show faster recovery following a downturn. In addition, the company demonstrated a degree of resilience in previous crises, both after 2008 and 2012, albeit recovery in profitability following a crisis might take some time. LIQUIDITY Piaggio's liquidity is only adequate at this stage, owing to the company's reliance on some short-term uncommitted credit lines and significant use of reverse factoring. The company's liquidity is nonetheless supported by approximately €191 million of cash on balance sheet as of December 2019 and approximately €132 million of availability under the company's revolving credit facility due in 2023. Moody's notes that working capital absorption during the first quarter is typically high, of approximately €50 million to €60 million, which might have resulted in a degree of deterioration in the company's liquidity availability compared to December 2019. Moody's expects the company to have negative free cash flow this year, for approximately €30 million - €40 million, including dividend payment according to Moody's definition, however the rating agency also expects covenant headroom to remain adequate based on the current expectations in terms of financial leverage evolution. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The consumer durables sector is one of the sectors affected by the shock given its sensitivity to discretionary spending and consumer sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Piaggio's credit profile, including its exposure to multiple affected countries, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Piaggio of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered. In terms of governance, Piaggio is controlled by its majority shareholder, IMMSI S.p.A., which is ultimately controlled by the Colaninno family, with a stake of around 50.3%, while free float represents around 44% of shares. Piaggio has a balanced financial policy, with a track record of modest dividend payment and reduction in financial debt in recent years, after a peak of gross debt in 2016 following soft operating performance at the time of a relatively large expansion program. STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS Piaggio's €250 million senior unsecured notes due in 2025 were issued by Piaggio & C. S.p.A., which is the parent company of the group but also the main operating company, and are not guaranteed by its subsidiaries. The notes rank pari passu in priority of payment with all of Piaggio's other senior debt, namely the main bank facilities (including the main revolving credit lines). The company has a small amount of local debt in Vietnam, which, however, is not sizeable enough to cause subordination of the rest of the capital structure. Hence, the senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, in line with the group's CFR. RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook reflects the uncertainties around Piaggio's ability to limit the credit metrics deterioration in 2020 and the degree of recovery in both the company's operating performance and the general economic environment in 2021. The negative outlook also reflects that Piaggio's liquidity is just adequate, leaving limited headroom for deviation if operating performance weakens beyond current expectations. FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS Upward pressure on the rating is limited in light of the negative outlook. For a rating upgrade, Piaggio has to demonstrate (1) improvements in its business profile demonstrated by better geographic diversification and lower performance volatility; (2) further improvement in Piaggio's profitability, with the company improving its Moody's adjusted EBIT margin towards the high-single-digit level in percentage terms; (3) a financial leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted (gross) debt to EBITDA ratio, trending towards 3.5x for a prolonged period of time; and (4) a ratio of retained cash flow to net debt above 10% (including Moody's adjustments). Conversely, Piaggio's rating could be lowered in case of (1) a deterioration in Piaggio's operating performance beyond current expectations demonstrated among other things by a weaker Moody's adjusted EBIT margin falling towards the mid-single digit level in percentage terms; (2) failure to maintain leverage below 4.5x on a sustained basis (including Moody's adjustments); or (3) negative free cash flow generation beyond 2020. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: Piaggio & C. S.p.A. Affirmations: ....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD ....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3 ....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Based in Italy, Piaggio & C. S.p.A. (Piaggio) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of light mobility vehicles for both personal and business purposes. Piaggio is the largest European manufacturer of two-wheelers and the market leader in the scooter segment by sales volume. During 2019, the group sold 611,300 vehicles (+1.3% from 2018) and reported total consolidated revenue of €1,521.3 million (+9.5%) and EBITDA of €220.2 million (+14.5%, excluding FX and IFRS 16). REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



