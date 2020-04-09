Moody's changes outlook on Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's Aa3 senior revenue bond rating to negative

New York, April 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey's ("PANYNJ", "the Port Authority") senior lien Aa3 consolidated revenue bond ratings and the A1 bank bond rating assigned to the Commercial Paper Series C. At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Prime-1 (P-1) short term rating on the outstanding Commercial Paper Series A, B, and C. The outlook has been changed to negative from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The change in the outlook to negative was prompted by the unprecedented coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions globally that are expected to continue to lead to a substantial decline in traffic and passenger volumes across the Port Authority's infrastructure assets including the airports, the tunnels and bridges, the PATH, and the ports.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. More specifically, the weaknesses in the PANYNJ's credit profile, including its exposure to a reduction in air travel and traffic volumes have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions, and the Port Authority remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
Governmental restrictions in the State of New York will be at least in place until April 30, 2020 but could be extended if the virus cannot be contained by then. Similar restrictions are in place in the State of New Jersey. Air travel will likely recover more slowly than traffic volumes at its other infrastructure assets. The Port Authority generates the majority of operating income with the airports and the tolled bridges and tunnels.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on the PANYNJ of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
The Port Authority estimates it will receive approximately $435 million in federal stimulus funding under the 2020 CARES Act for its airports. However, this amount will likely not be sufficient to fully mitigate the expected revenue decline across its infrastructure assets in 2020. It is uncertain if the Port Authority will receive additional federal funding for its tolled crossings or the PATH system.
The negative outlook also reflects the Port Authority's weak 2019 Moody's senior and total net revenue debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) of 1.78x and 1.60x, respectively. Moody's net DSCR excludes PFC revenue and grants/contributions from its calculation. Moody's expects DSCRs to remain slightly below Moody's previous expectations for the Aa3 rating category at least through 2021.
However, the Port Authority's ability to preserve liquidity reserves and maintain solid DSCRs will also depend on its ability to swiftly reduce operating expenses and capital expenditures during this time. This might be constrained by the essentially of the Port Authority's infrastructure assets for the New York City/New Jersey metro area and the need for maintaining the assets in a state of good repair and supporting an eventual economic recovery.
The Aa3 rating reflects the PANYNJ's monopolistic control over critical transportation infrastructure assets in the large and diverse service area of New York and New Jersey, a strong track record of stable and solid financial performance, the authority's independent rate setting ability. The rating is constrained by the lack of a dedicated debt service reserve requirement and the expected increase in leverage over the next few years as the Port Authority continues to execute its $37 billion 10-year capital plan.
The affirmation of the P-1 ratings is based on the authority's ability to service commercial paper from internal liquidity. The authority's self-liquidity is supported by both medium liquidity levels held in accordance with statutory requirements and the authority's ability to generate cash flow from operations as well as strong debt and treasury management functions. The P-1 ratings also consider the standby letter of credit from Bank of Montreal (BMO) (senior unsecured Aa2, stable) for the total authorized amount of the Commercial Paper Series C and the standby line of credit from PNC Bank National Association (PNC Bank, N.A., senior unsecured A2 stable) for the total authorized amount of the Commercial Paper Series A. As of February 29, 2020, around $501.9 million of commercial paper notes were outstanding, which is sufficiently covered by daily available liquidity sources.
The affirmation of the P-1 rating also reflects Moody's view that a one notch downgrade of the long-term ratings would not impact the P-1 rating.
As of December 31, 2019, the PANYNJ had around $2.4 billion in the general reserve fund and around $1.6 billion in the consolidated bond reserve fund. The General Reserve Fund is pledged in support of all outstanding Consolidated Bonds and all Consolidated Bonds now or hereafter issued. The General Reserve Fund is not available to pay debt service on Special Project Bonds, Versatile Structure Obligations, Commercial Paper Obligations or Variable Rate Master Notes.
The A1 bank bond rating assigned to the Commercial Paper Series C bank bonds reflects the subordination of the commercial paper program to the consolidated bonds.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the risk of total DSCR below Moody's previous expectation of 1.75x and lower liquidity levels over the next 12 to 18 months. It also reflects the uncertainty around the length of governmental restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus and the length of time before an eventual recovery of its credit metrics.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Strong traffic growth at the authority's toll facilities for a sustained period of time
- Total DSCR well above 2.0x
- Lease revenues from World Trade Center (WTC) facilities above baseline projections
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Senior DSCR below 2.0x and total DSCR below 1.75 x for a sustained period of time
- Cash reserves to consolidated debt falling below 10%
- Revisions to the capital plan that jeopardize maintenance of key revenue generating assets
- Addition of significant non-revenue generating projects to the capital plan
- Unexpected reorganization of the authority that would reduce the consolidated revenue pledge of all facilities
LEGAL SECURITY
The Aa3 rated bonds are secured equally and ratably with all other Consolidated Bonds by a pledge of (a) the net revenues of all existing facilities of the Port Authority and any additional facilities which may be financed or refinanced in whole or in part through the medium of Consolidated Bonds; (b) the General Reserve Fund of the Port Authority equally with other obligations of the Port Authority secured by the General Reserve and (c) the Consolidated Bond Reserve Fund established in connection with Consolidated Bonds.
Bondholders are protected by a sum sufficient rate covenant. There is no dedicated debt service reserve fund but the authority is required to keep the General Reserve Fund at 10% of outstanding debt and has a policy of keeping a minimum of two years debt service in its reserve funds.
The General Reserve Fund is pledged in support of all outstanding Consolidated Bonds and all Consolidated Bonds now or hereafter issued. The General Reserve Fund is not available to pay debt service on Special Project Bonds, Versatile Structure Obligations, Commercial Paper Obligations or Variable Rate Master Notes.
PROFILE
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) is a bi-state entity that provides the majority of the regional transportation infrastructure including bridges, tunnels, airports and ports within the Port District of New York and New Jersey. In 2019, the Port Authority generated revenues of around $5.5 billion and had outstanding debt of around $25.1 billion.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in the revenue ratings and bank bond rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602.
The principal methodology used in the commercial paper ratings was Municipal Bonds and Commercial Paper Supported by a Borrower's Self-Liquidity Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1146778. An additional methodology used in the revenue ratings and bank bond rating was Publicly Managed Airports and Related Issuers published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1140469. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
