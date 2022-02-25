Moody's changes outlook on Portsmouth Water to stable; affirms Baa1 CFR

London, 25 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Baa1 long-term corporate family rating (CFR) of Portsmouth Water Limited and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The rating action follows an announcement by the company, on 25 February 2022, that it is seeking creditor consent for an update of its financing structure. [1]

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

Today's outlook change to stable reflects (1) significant progress in securing planning permission and in reaching the latter stages of the main works procurement associated with the Havant Thicket Winter Storage Reservoir (HTWSR); (2) secured funding in place for all approved investments during the course of the current regulatory period to March 2025; and (3) a proposed update to the existing financing documentation, which does not materially alter creditor protections. Moreover, Moody's expects that Portsmouth Water will continue to exhibit key credit metrics in line with the minimum guidance for the current Baa1 rating, in particular gearing (expressed at net debt to RCV) not exceeding 80% and an adjusted interest coverage ratio (AICR) at or above 1.5x on average over the five-year regulatory period.

The construction of HTWSR will span over two regulatory periods and allow Portsmouth Water to free up additional water resources to provide to Southern Water Services Limited (funded through Southern Water Services (Finance) Limited, Baa3 stable). Ofwat granted an initial regulatory allowance of GBP124 million (17/18 prices) in a separate 10-year price control, but included a cost adjustment mechanism linked to the planning and procurement milestones due to the significant cost uncertainty at the early stages of project development.

The construction and operation will be funded by Southern Water and its customers, which stand to benefit from the water supply, through a bulk supply agreement, which underpins the contractual relationship between the parties and had been successfully concluded in March 2021. Updates to both companies' regulatory licences also aim to ensure the parties' compliance with the bulk supply agreement under regulatory oversight and limit Portsmouth Water's exposure to counterparty risk in the event of any future potential default by Southern Water. Furthermore, planning permission was received during the summer of last year, and main works contractor procurement is progressing as planned, with contract award planned in the first half of this year subject to agreement of the cost adjustment mechanism with Ofwat and Southern Water.

Portsmouth Water has committed funding in place for the entire investment approved over the course of the current regulatory period, including GBP55 million aggregate credit facilities at the operating company level and GBP30 million raised at its holding company, which together with additional GBP20 million equity provided by shareholders, will contribute another GBP50 million via subordinated intercompany loans. All new creditors to the operating company acceded to the existing financing terms under the company's debt documentation. Reflecting this, payments under the subordinated intercompany loans will be subject to a distribution lock-up test. Due to the strong contractual covenant and security package, which -- in Moody's view -- appropriately ring-fences the operating company from the wider group, the shareholder loans are treated as equity-like for the purpose of calculating key credit metrics.

Moody's believes that the overall progress in securing contractual, planning and funding certainty has significantly mitigated risks that were the main drivers of the previous negative outlook.

Finally, Portsmouth Water is also in the process of updating its existing financing structure. Key proposed changes include (1) a reduction in the gearing level that would trigger a distribution block to 80% from currently 86%; and (2) replacement of the sinking fund with additional liquidity and lock-up requirements to reduce refinancing risk. While the implementation is subject to conclusion of the creditor consent process announced on 25 February, support by the existing controlling creditor under the financing structure, Assured Guaranty UK Limited (A2 stable), underpins the expected successful conclusion. Moody's views the changes to the financing structure as broadly credit neutral and the structure continues to provide a level of credit enhancement equivalent to around one rating notch, which is incorporated into the Baa1 CFR.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF Baa1 CFR

The Baa1 CFR remains supported by (1) Portsmouth Water's low business risk profile as a monopoly provider of water services under a well-established and transparent regulatory framework; (2) its solid and cost-efficient performance; (3) modest financial leverage compared with historical levels and against peers; and (4) creditor protections embedded within its debt documentation, including cash trapping mechanisms.

At the same time, the CFR remains constrained by (1) the company's relatively small size; (2) a financing structure which allows maintenance of financial leverage at higher levels than exhibited currently, albeit also subject to lock-up triggers; and (3) a sizeable investment programme, primarily driven by construction of HTWSR.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the overall challenging regulatory settlement for the current regulatory period as well as the sizeable investment programme, Moody's does not currently envisage any upward rating pressure.

Conversely, the CFR could be downgraded if the outstanding HTWSR main works contractor procurement resulted in significant changes, delays or other risks for Portsmouth Water, which are not appropriately mitigated by regulatory arrangements or other balance sheet strengthening measures; or the actual construction works did not start and progress as currently envisaged. In addition, the rating could be downgraded if Portsmouth Water was likely to exhibit gearing, measured by net debt to RCV, above 80%, or an AICR persistently below 1.5x. Material gearing headroom may nevertheless allow the company to sustain an AICR slightly below this level. Finally, downward rating pressure could also arise from a significant increase in business risk for the sector as a result of legal and/or regulatory changes leading to a reduction in the stability and predictability of regulatory earnings, which is not offset by other credit-strengthening measures, or the company facing unforeseen funding difficulties.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121971. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Portsmouth Water is the smallest of the six water-only companies (WoCs) in England and Wales, with an RCV of around GBP168 million at March 2021, and has the lowest average customer bills of all the water service providers in the sector. The company supplies around 320,000 homes and businesses in an area of 868 square kilometres in Hampshire and West Sussex. It serves Gosport, Fareham, Portsmouth, Havant, Chichester and Bognor Regis, as well as some surrounding rural areas.

