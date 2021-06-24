Moody's changes outlook on REN to positive; affirms ratings

Paris, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on REN - Redes Energeticas Nacionais, SGPS S.A. ("REN") and its finance subsidiary REN Finance B.V. to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating, the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings and the (P)Baa3 senior unsecured MTN program rating of REN. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa3 backed senior unsecured ratings and the (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured MTN program rating of REN Finance B.V..

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating action follows the announcement by REN on 14 May 2021 of an updated strategy for the 2021-24 period, and reflects Moody's expectation that the company is likely to maintain a solid financial profile over the period. Under its new strategy, REN targets to invest EUR200-235 million per annum, which represents a 35% increase relative to the 2015-20 period[1]. Around 75% of this capex will be dedicated to electricity transmission in Portugal (Baa3 positive), notably to connect new renewable generation capacities.

The change in outlook to positive takes account of the existence of various measures to partly finance this capex programme, including (1) direct agreements negotiated with renewable developers covering 3.5 gigawatts of solar capacity and under which developers will fund the associated network connections; and (2) a revised dividend policy over 2021-24, with a 10% reduction in the dividend floor. Financial strategy and risk management is a key governance consideration under Moody's approach for assessing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") risks. As a result, the company targets a ratio of funds from operations ("FFO") to net debt of 12-14% from 2022 onwards.

Moody's also expects that REN will continue to outperform regulatory assumptions and to benefit from an ongoing reduction in its cost of debt as further debt maturities fall due. This should mitigate the likely reduction in the rate of return applicable to REN's domestic transmission activities in 2022, when a new regulatory period starts.

The outlook change further factors in the track record built by the regulatory framework under which REN operates its network activities in Portugal. These are regulated by Entidade Reguladora dos Servicos Energeticos ("ERSE"), which sets the tariffs for electricity and gas transmission and distribution. The regulatory framework has a track record of over 22 years for electricity and 14 years for gas transmission, with electricity and gas currently in their eighth and fifth regulatory periods, respectively; and there has been a good degree of continuity of principles over the past few regulatory periods. Accordingly, Moody's has relaxed its ratio guidance for an upgrade.

The rating affirmation reflects that REN's Baa3 ratings continue to be supported by (1) the low business risk profile of its monopoly energy network activities in Portugal; (2) the relatively well-established and transparent regulatory framework under which its tariffs are set; and (3) its diversification across electricity and gas as well as transmission and distribution.

These factors are balanced against (1) the low interest rate environment which exerts downward pressure on regulatory returns hence cash flows; (2) the continuation of extraordinary government levies on the energy sector in Portugal; and (3) relatively high shareholder distributions, despite the recent revision to the dividend policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if REN appears likely to maintain a stable financial profile following the determination of new electricity transmission tariffs for the regulatory period starting in 2022, with FFO/net debt above 12%, retained cash flow ("RCF") to net debt in the high single digits in percentage terms, and net debt to regulated asset base ("RAB") not above the high seventies in percentage terms. Conversely, the outlook could be changed to stable if credit metrics were unlikely to meet the guidance for the higher rating.

Given the positive outlook, downward pressure on the ratings is unlikely. Nevertheless, REN's ratings could be downgraded as a result of (1) a sustained deterioration in the group's financial profile, illustrated, for example, by FFO/net debt declining below 10%; (2) adverse regulatory developments or evidence of political interference; or (3) a material deterioration in Portugal's economic environment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REN -- Redes Energeticas Nacionais, SGPS S.A., headquartered in Lisbon, owns and operates under long-term concessions electricity and gas transmission grids as well as a gas distribution network in Portugal. It generated EUR470 million of EBITDA in 2020.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] REN - CMVM release: Strategic update 2021-2024 14-May-2021

