Moody's changes outlook on REN to positive; affirms ratings

Paris, June 24, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
changed the outlook on REN - Redes Energeticas Nacionais,
SGPS S.A. ("REN") and its finance subsidiary
REN Finance B.V. to positive from stable. Concurrently,
Moody's has affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer rating,
the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings and the (P)Baa3 senior unsecured MTN
program rating of REN. Moody's has also affirmed the Baa3 backed
senior unsecured ratings and the (P)Baa3 backed senior unsecured MTN program
rating of REN Finance B.V..
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action follows the announcement by REN on 14 May 2021 of an
updated strategy for the 2021-24 period, and reflects Moody's
expectation that the company is likely to maintain a solid financial profile
over the period. Under its new strategy, REN targets to invest
EUR200-235 million per annum, which represents a 35%
increase relative to the 2015-20 period[1]. Around
75% of this capex will be dedicated to electricity transmission
in Portugal (Baa3 positive), notably to connect new renewable generation
capacities.
The change in outlook to positive takes account of the existence of various
measures to partly finance this capex programme, including (1) direct
agreements negotiated with renewable developers covering 3.5 gigawatts
of solar capacity and under which developers will fund the associated
network connections; and (2) a revised dividend policy over 2021-24,
with a 10% reduction in the dividend floor. Financial strategy
and risk management is a key governance consideration under Moody's
approach for assessing environmental, social and governance ("ESG")
risks. As a result, the company targets a ratio of funds
from operations ("FFO") to net debt of 12-14%
from 2022 onwards.
Moody's also expects that REN will continue to outperform regulatory
assumptions and to benefit from an ongoing reduction in its cost of debt
as further debt maturities fall due. This should mitigate the likely
reduction in the rate of return applicable to REN's domestic transmission
activities in 2022, when a new regulatory period starts.
The outlook change further factors in the track record built by the regulatory
framework under which REN operates its network activities in Portugal.
These are regulated by Entidade Reguladora dos Servicos Energeticos ("ERSE"),
which sets the tariffs for electricity and gas transmission and distribution.
The regulatory framework has a track record of over 22 years for electricity
and 14 years for gas transmission, with electricity and gas currently
in their eighth and fifth regulatory periods, respectively;
and there has been a good degree of continuity of principles over the
past few regulatory periods. Accordingly, Moody's has
relaxed its ratio guidance for an upgrade.
The rating affirmation reflects that REN's Baa3 ratings continue
to be supported by (1) the low business risk profile of its monopoly energy
network activities in Portugal; (2) the relatively well-established
and transparent regulatory framework under which its tariffs are set;
and (3) its diversification across electricity and gas as well as transmission
and distribution.
These factors are balanced against (1) the low interest rate environment
which exerts downward pressure on regulatory returns hence cash flows;
(2) the continuation of extraordinary government levies on the energy
sector in Portugal; and (3) relatively high shareholder distributions,
despite the recent revision to the dividend policy.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if REN appears likely to maintain a stable
financial profile following the determination of new electricity transmission
tariffs for the regulatory period starting in 2022, with FFO/net
debt above 12%, retained cash flow ("RCF") to
net debt in the high single digits in percentage terms, and net
debt to regulated asset base ("RAB") not above the high seventies
in percentage terms. Conversely, the outlook could be changed
to stable if credit metrics were unlikely to meet the guidance for the
higher rating.
Given the positive outlook, downward pressure on the ratings is
unlikely. Nevertheless, REN's ratings could be downgraded
as a result of (1) a sustained deterioration in the group's financial
profile, illustrated, for example, by FFO/net debt declining
below 10%; (2) adverse regulatory developments or evidence
of political interference; or (3) a material deterioration in Portugal's
economic environment.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Networks published in March 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1059225.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REN -- Redes Energeticas Nacionais, SGPS S.A.,
headquartered in Lisbon, owns and operates under long-term
concessions electricity and gas transmission grids as well as a gas distribution
network in Portugal. It generated EUR470 million of EBITDA in 2020.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] REN - CMVM release: Strategic update 2021-2024
14-May-2021
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paul Marty
Senior Vice President/Manager
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Neil Griffiths-Lambeth
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454