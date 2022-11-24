Moody's changes outlook on RESA to negative, affirms A2 ratings

Paris, November 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed the outlook for RESA S.A. (RESA) to negative from stable and affirmed the A2 long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

The change in outlook to negative reflects that RESA's cash-flow based metrics are at risk of falling below levels consistent with the current rating over the next regulatory period, due to begin in 2025.

The rating action follows publication, in June 2022, by the CWaPE, economic regulator for the Walloon region, of its draft tariff methodology for the next regulatory period. The draft methodology implies lower earnings for RESA and higher investments to support the energy transition and new headquarters for the company. Absent changes to the regulators' approach or mitigating measures, Moody's expects RESA's financial metrics to weaken with adjusted funds from operations (FFO)/net debt potentially falling to the mid-teens in percentage terms.

The draft methodology includes reduced remuneration for RESA's Regulated Asset Base (RAB) and more demanding operating efficiencies. The regulator has proposed a c. 125bp cut in the allowed WACC and also plans to divide RESA's regulated asset base (RAB) between a "historical cost" RAB and an element relating to a historic accounting revaluation (the iRAB). Introduction of the iRAB, which accounts for around 20% of the 2022 RAB, mirrors a 2020 decision by the Flanders' regulator following a revaluation in 2001-02. The allowed iRAB return will decline to zero over five years, according to the regulator's proposal, while the regulatory asset will continue to be depreciated over 50 years.

CWaPE expects to publish the final tariff methodology in June 2023. Publication has been delayed as a result of an extended consultation period. Discussions between the regulator and the Walloon DSOs, including, RESA may result in a more favourable determination for the DSOs, and less pressure on RESA's credit quality.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION

RESA's A2 rating continues to reflect RESA's low-risk business profile and Moody's expectation that financial metrics will remain commensurate with guidance for the current A2 rating, i.e. adjusted FFO/net debt in the high teens, over the rest of the current regulatory period (2019-24). The rating also takes into account (1) the bond covenant package, which limits dividend distributions to 60% of its net income and restricts distributions if net debt/RAB rises above 55%; (2) the ultimate ownership by the province of Liège and other municipalities, which results in a balanced financial policy with steady dividend since 2018; and (3) a relatively transparent and supportive regulatory framework.

These positives are balanced by the CWaPE's relatively short track record as regulator and Moody's view of the regime as less predictable than for many rated peers. CWaPE assumed responsibility for setting electricity and gas distribution tariffs in July 2014 as part of the de-centralisation of powers from the federal to the regional governments. Extension of the current regulatory period to 2024, after two one-year extensions in 2017 and 2018, and changes in approach including the proposed split in the RAB evidence a less certain framework, in the rating agency's view, even if the regime is generally supportive of credit quality.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The outlook is negative, reflecting Moody's expectation that, absent changes in the draft decision or mitigating measures, cash-flow based financial metrics will likely fall below guidance for the current rating from 2025 i.e. funds from operations (FFO) / net debt will be below the high teens in percentage terms.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is not expected given the negative outlook. However, the outlook could be changed to stable if the company appeared likely to maintain FFO / net debt at least in the high teens in percentage terms. This could arise from (1) substantial amendments to the draft tariff methodology to be published in June 2023; or (2) measures to bolster balance sheet strength.

The rating could be downgraded if RESA's credit metrics appeared likely to fall below our guidance for the A2 rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric and Gas Networks published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386754. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

RESA operates around 14,400 kilometres of electricity cables and 4,100 kilometres of gas pipelines, distributing electricity and gas to more than 700,000 delivery points. As part of its public service obligations, the company is also responsible (on a pass-through basis) for the management of around 135,500 municipal public lights, of the supply of energy to protected customers, and of support schemes to the renewable energy industry. As of year-end 2021, the company had a combined RAB of close to EUR1.4 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Celine Cherubin

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Infrastructure Finance Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Neil Griffiths-Lambeth

Associate Managing Director

Infrastructure Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

