Moody's changes outlook on Rexel's Ba2 CFR to positive from stable

Paris, May 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the ratings of Rexel SA (Rexel or the company), a France-based electrical equipment distributor, including the Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), the Ba2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and the Ba3 ratings on the senior unsecured notes due 2028.

The outlook was changed to positive from stable.

"The outlook change to positive from stable reflects our expectation that Rexel's earnings will continue improving over the next 12-18 months, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing to around 2.5x from 3.0x at year-end 2021 and Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/debt remaining at around 20%", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Rexel. "However, there are downside risks to our base case forecasts notably weaker economic growth because of Rexel's exposure to construction and renovation activity" adds Mr Kang.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The positive outlook on Rexel's Ba2 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company's earnings will continue improving over the next 12-18 months, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing to around 2.5x from 3.0x at year-end 2021 and Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/debt remaining at around 20%. This level of credit metrics will be commensurate with a Ba1 CFR but there are downside risks to Moody's base case forecasts notably weaker economic growth because of Rexel's exposure to construction and renovation activity.

Moody's expects that Rexel's digital transformation initiated in 2017 will enable the company to better adapt its operations (e.g. pricing, inventory levels or receivable collections) as it navigates through potentially weaker market conditions over the next 12-18 months. Rexel's balanced business mix in terms of geography and end markets could also provide some cushion to revenue if economic conditions materially deteriorate.

Over the medium to long term, Moody's expects demand for electrical equipment to continue growing supported by several structural trends such as carbon transition, connected equipment and the rollout of infrastructure for electric vehicles. Carbon transition is an environmental consideration under Moody's ESG framework and one of the main drivers of today's rating action.

Moody's also expects the company to maintain a prudent financial policy. This is reflected by the reduction in gross debt of €400 million over 2019-2021 thanks to strong free cash flow generation and disposal proceeds. Rexel has a reported net leverage target of 2.0x-2.5x over the medium-term. A reported net leverage of 2.5x will be broadly equivalent to a Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of 3.5x, which will remain commensurate with a Ba1 CFR although at the weaker end. The reported net leverage was 1.4x at year-end 2021. Financial strategy and risk management is a governance consideration under Moody's ESG framework and also one of the main drivers of today's rating action.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Rexel's liquidity as good. Liquidity is supported by Moody's expectation of positive annual Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of between €150 million and €200 million over the next 12-18 months, cash balances of €573 million at year-end 2021 and access to an undrawn revolving credit facility (RCF) of €850 million, of which €21 million expires in January 2024 and the rest in January 2025. The securitization programs of around €1.1 billion in aggregate were fully utilized at year-end 2021. Excluding the securitization programs which mature over 2022-2023, there is no material debt maturity before June and December 2028 when the senior unsecured notes mature.

The terms and conditions of the RCF agreement offer flexibility in terms of maintenance financial covenants (tested semi-annually, in June and December). This is because Rexel can exceed its 3.5x net leverage ratio as defined by the senior facility agreement on three separate accounting dates during the life of the RCF, being specified that only two of such three accounting dates may be consecutive and provided that the ratio does not exceed 3.75x on two accounting dates and 3.90x on one accounting date. Moody's expects the company to stay well in compliance with the covenant over the next 12-18 months.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior unsecured notes are rated Ba3, one notch below the CFR, reflecting their junior ranking to other short-term financial liabilities and the sizeable amount of trade payables at operating subsidiaries.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Rexel will continue to demonstrate strong trading over the next 12-18 months, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing to around 2.5x from 3.0x at year-end 2021 and Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/debt remaining at around 20%. However, there are downside risks to Moody's base case forecasts notably weaker economic growth because of Rexel's exposure to construction and renovation activity. The positive outlook also assumes no adverse change in the company's current financial policy in relation to dividends and acquisitions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Rexel continues to grow earnings and maintain a prudent financial policy, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA remaining below around 3.5x and a Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/debt of above 15%, both on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue or margins materially weaken, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rising above 5.0x or Moody's-adjusted retained cash flow/debt falling below 10%, both on a sustained basis.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, Rexel SA (Rexel) is a global leader in the low and ultralow voltage electrical distribution market. Rexel reported total sales of €17 billion in 2021.

