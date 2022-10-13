Moody's changes outlook on S4 Capital's Ba3 ratings to negative

London, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the ratings of S4 Capital PLC's (S4 Capital), S4 Capital LUX Finance S.a r.l. and S4 Capital 2 Ltd to negative from stable. The agency has at the same time affirmed the Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and a Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) for S4 Capital as well as the Ba3 ratings on the EUR375 million Backed Senior Secured Term Loan B issued by S4 Capital LUX Finance S.a r.l., and GBP100 million Backed Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) issued by S4 Capital 2 Ltd and co-borrowed by subsidiaries including S4 Capital Acquisitions 1 Ltd, S4 Capital Acquisitions 2 Ltd, S4 Capital Acquisitions 3 B.V. and S4 Capital US Holdings LLC.

Moody's decision to change the ratings outlook to negative reflects the view that S4 Capital will likely fall behind Moody's expectations for net sales and EBITDA for 2023 in comparison to the agency's estimates at the time of assigning the ratings back in July 2021. S4 Capital's EBITDA margin has come under significant pressure in 2022, its acquisition related payment obligations are also high for 2022/23 resulting in significantly weak Moody's adjusted credit metrics for 2022. Although Moody's recognizes that the hike in acquisition related payment obligations is mainly driven by the H12022 merger announced with Theorem One, that will boost S4 Capital's tech services practice and the merger with XX artists, a leading social agency.

Earlier this year, S4 delayed the publication of its 2021 preliminary results because of internal control issues and subsequently issued a profit warning due to an unexpected rise in costs. This has dented management credibility and challenged the company's ability to grow rapidly through acquisitions.

"While S4 Capital's organic revenue growth for 2022 is likely to remain strong at 25%, the company's EBITDA is expected to be 25% weaker than Moody's initial expectation. The company has now guided for GBP120 million of EBITDA in 2022, which is substantially weaker than our previous expectation of GBP154-GBP165 million", says Gunjan Dixit, Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst on S4 Capital.

RATINGS RATIONALE

S4 Capital issued a profit warning in July 2022 and confirmed with its first half 2022 results publication in September that it expects its EBITDA margin (of Net Sales) to weaken to 14% in 2022 compared to 18.6% in 2021. The pressure on EBITDA margin is due to increased costs, reflecting rapid growth in headcount in its Content and Data&Digital Media practices, that has surpassed the pace of its expected revenue growth. The company has struggled to manage its costs effectively at a time when its growth was particularly strong due to M&A, and the inflationary environment will pose additional challenges. Actions on staff costs, such as a brake on hiring will likely help margins recover in 2023, but could also slow growth in revenue if not executed prudently.

The company's share price had taken a hit earlier in 2022, when S4 Capital had to delay the publication of its 2021 preliminary results twice. The delay in results release caused reputational damage to the company and pointed to weakness in the company's internal controls and governance structure. While the results delay led to a loss in investor confidence, the company thereafter clarified that the scope of adjustments following the extended audit were not significant - less than 1% for revenues and less than 5% for EBITDA. The adjustments required by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) relate mainly to cut off and timing of revenue and cost of sales recognition over FY 2021 and FY 2022, and there is no impact on cash.

Because S4 has a policy of funding acquisitions with a 50-50 mix of cash and stock, this year's drop in share price has constrained its ability to make further acquisitions. S4 has indicated that it will put a halt to executing further M&A deals at least for the rest of 2022. This will slow down the pace of inorganic revenue growth for the company but give it time to focus on resolving its operational challenges.

Moody' adjusted gross leverage for S4 Capital will rise to around 16.0x at the end of 2022 after deducting 50% of the expected employment linked contingent consideration expenses (estimated at around GBP165-185 million) from reported EBITDA (expected at GBP120 million). Moody's adjusted net leverage (adjusted for 50% of contingent consideration expense and deferred consideration) for 2022 will also increase to around 10.3x. This is because the company will make GBP57 million of total cash payments in 2022 towards contingent consideration.

In FY2023, the company could achieve significant deleveraging absent of any material acquisitions, if it is able to steadily grow its revenue and EBITDA. This suggests that the company has potential to achieve leverage metrics in line with the Ba3 category provided its contingent consideration expense reduces in 2023 and it is able to successfully preserve and improve its EBITDA margin. However, we remain cautious on the growth outlook for 2023 in the backdrop of the global recessionary macro-economic environment with high inflation levels. Market consensus currently expects revenue growth of at least 10-15% for S4 Capital in 2023, but these forecasts can be swiftly revised downwards if the global economic recession deepens. Nevertheless, we would expect S4 Capital to continue to outperform the overall digital advertising market as it also has businesses in digital transformation, marketing technology software and data analytics which may prove relatively more resilient in a recessionary environment.

S4 Capital's liquidity profile is adequate. The company's cash on balance as of 30 June 2022 was GBP193 million. The company also has access to a GBP100 million committed, undrawn revolving credit facility due August 2026. In 2023, the company has to meet a cash outflow of GBP107 million related to contingent consideration. It has no near-term debt maturities. Its revolving credit facility benefits from a springing financial covenant under which the company will maintain adequate headroom.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

S4 Capital has highly negative exposure to governance risks. On 6 May 2022, S4 Capital announced its 2021 preliminary full year results after two postponements in April 2022. The delay has pushed S4 Capital to establish stricter financial controls and new risk and governance procedures. The company has a clearly defined financial policy of a maximum reported net leverage not exceeding 1.5x-2.0x but has so far had a highly active M&A strategy. Its profit margin has come under pressure as it has not been able to effectively manage its cost structure while growing aggressively via M&A.

Sir Martin Sorrell's reputation is highly valuable to S4 Capital, but it carries key-man risk. This risk is generally quite difficult to mitigate but S4 Capital's management team benefits from having some highly experienced senior members.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the execution risks associated with the company's efforts to protect and improve its EBITDA margin while continuing to grow its revenues steadily over the next 12-18 months despite a difficult global macro-economic environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Downward rating pressure is likely if (1) the company fails to see healthy organic revenue growth and is not able to preserve and improve its EBITDA margin in 2023; and/ or (2) it loosens its financial policy to accommodate expensive merger targets such that Moody's adjusted Gross Debt/ EBITDA remains sustainably above 4.0x and/ or its liquidity profile weakens meaningfully.

Upward rating pressure will build over time as the company (1) demonstrates a track record of organic and inorganic revenue and EBITDA growth that helps expand its scale and quality of operations; and (2) maintains a conservative financial policy such that Moody's adjusted Gross Debt/ EBITDA is maintained sustainably below 3.0x together with healthy free cash flow generation.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

S4 Capital PLC, a new age digital and marketing services company, was formed in May 2018 by Sir Martin Sorrell. For the last six months ended 30 June 2022, the company's PF net sales (gross profit) was GBP375 million and its PF operational EBITDA (as calculated by S4 Capital) reached GBP30 million.

