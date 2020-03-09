Moody's changes outlook on SES to negative from stable

Milan, March 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of leading
global satellite services provider SES S.A. ("SES").
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Baa2
long-term issuer rating, the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings,
the (P)Baa2 senior unsecured MTN programme ratings, and the Ba1
junior subordinate ratings. Moody's has also affirmed the Prime-2
(P-2) Commercial Paper ratings of SES S.A. and SES
Global Americas Holdings GP.
"The change in outlook to negative from stable follows the company's
downward revision of its 2020 earnings guidance, which, despite
growth developing in the network business, highlights the difficult
market conditions, with the video business remaining structurally
pressured," says Ernesto Bisagno a Moody's Senior Credit Officer
and lead analyst for SES.
"The rating affirmation at Baa2 takes into account the proposed reduction
in dividends and the expected material proceeds from the C-band
spectrum monetisation, which will mitigate the pressures on cash
flow and credit metrics," adds Mr Bisagno.
RATINGS RATIONALE
On 2 March 2020, the company reported 2019 full year results,
which were broadly in line with Moody's expectations. However,
the company lowered its 2020 EBITDA guidance by around €90 million
-- 130 million, due to ongoing revenue contraction in the video
segment and slower growth in the network business. Due to the lower
earnings expectations, the board of directors proposed a reduction
in the annual dividend of around €180 million. SES has also
initiated a review process which could lead to the separation of the networks
business, as well as an efficiency programme which should generate
€40 million - €50 million of cost savings in 2021,
with restructuring cash outflows of €40 million in 2020.
Moody's estimates that SES's adjusted debt to EBITDA as of
year-end 2019 stood at around 3.9x, in line with the
rating agency's expectations, excluding the €500 million
bond issued in October 2019, which has partially pre-funded
the debt maturities in 2020. Free cash flow ("FCF")
after shareholder distributions was stronger than expected at around €200
million, owing to lower capital expenditures and favourable working
capital movements.
Because of the lower earnings guidance, Moody's has revised
its 2020 forecasts for SES and now expects EBITDA to decline modestly,
or to remain flat at best. However, as a result of the proposed
dividend reduction and further capex optimization, the rating agency
anticipates free cash flow to remain broadly stable in 2020. Moody's
expects a modest reduction in debt following the repayment of the €650
million bond maturing in March 2020 and therefore Moody's adjusted
debt to EBITDA will remain broadly stable at 3.9x, despite
the earnings reduction.
With regard to the C-band spectrum monetisation, on 28 February
2020, the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC")
approved the plan to auction the key mid-band spectrum for 5G later
this year. The satellite operators which control the C-band
spectrum will receive accelerated payments of $9.7 billion
gross of taxes by 2023, upon clearance of the spectrum, of
which, around $3.4 billion would be paid to SES.
The rating agency notes that the company would maintain a high cash balance
of around €700 million at the end of 2020, which could be used
for additional debt repayments beyond 2020. However, in 2021,
Moody's expects a material increase in funding needs because of
(1) the €1 billion capex increase owing to the new O3b mPOWER satellites;
and (2) the clearance costs related to the lower band of the spectrum
in the US. However, Moody's derives comfort from the
fact that SES would receive around $976 million of C-band
proceeds (gross of taxes) by the end of 2021, which will help to
fund the temporary increase in capex, plus reimbursement of the
clearing costs. In addition, SES will receive around $3
billion (gross of taxes) by 2023, and while the company has not
yet announced the use of proceeds, this large cash inflow would
provide a material cushion that allows SES to protect its credit metrics,
should it chooses to do so.
Moody's also notes the company's plan that could lead to the
separation of the networks business. Although SES has not provided
additional details, the rating agency notes that any potential dilution
of the full ownership on those strategic assets that is not offset by
a debt reduction would weaken the business profile of the company.
SES's Baa2 rating reflects (1) the company's strong position as
a global market leader in satellite-based communications services,
with a long-term contract-based franchise; (2) the
strategic fit of and revenue contribution from O3b's satellite constellation
(medium earth orbit ["MEO"]) to SES' geosynchronous ("GEO")
satellite fleet; (3) its strong profitability and modest positive
free cash flow (FCF); (4) the company's balanced financial policy,
with a commitment to maintain its reported net debt/EBITDA below 3.3x;
(5) the increased likelihood that the company will be able to monetise
its C-band spectrum over 2021-23; and (6) the moderate
level of support from the Government of Luxembourg (Aaa stable).
The rating is constrained by (1) difficult market conditions for EMEA
satellite operators; (2) stretched credit metrics for the rating
category because of its relatively high gross leverage; (3) revenue
contraction in its video segment and pricing pressure in the fixed data
segment; and (4) significant funding needs in 2021 as capital spending
requirements will peak.
Because of the ownership structure with The Luxembourg government owning
directly and indirectly around 20% in SES, Moody's
considers SES a GRI under the Government-Related Issuer rating
methodology. SES' Baa2/P-2 ratings reflect the combination
of the following inputs: (1) the company's Baseline Credit Assessment
(BCA) of baa3, which represents Moody's view of its standalone creditworthiness;
(2) the Aaa local-currency rating of the Luxembourg government,
with a stable outlook; (3) a low default dependence between SES and
the government; and (4) a moderate level of government support for
SES. The company's GRI designation results in a one-notch
uplift of its baa3 BCA.
Moody's has factored into its analysis of SES the following governance
considerations. The proposed reduction in dividend, the second
in 3 years, is credit positive as it favours creditor protection
over shareholder remuneration at a time of operating uncertainty.
More in general, SES has a solid track record of implementing its
balanced financial policies as a publicly rated company since 2002.
Two of the company's debt-focused financial policies are
a reported net leverage target of 3.3x net debt/EBITDA and maintenance
of a solid investment-grade rating.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the difficult market conditions,
with the video business remaining structurally pressured. In addition,
due to technological innovations, barriers to entry are diminishing
and new players are coming into SES's markets. The company's
revenues and EBITDA peaked in 2015 and have declined thereafter.
Visibility in terms of future operating performance is lower than in the
past, and Moody's has tightened the credit metrics for SES
to remain rated in the Baa2 rating category. The negative outlook
also reflects Moody's expectation that SES's adjusted leverage
will remain at around 3.9x in 2020, above the maximum tolerance
of 3.5x for the Baa2 rating.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
Positive pressure on SES' rating is unlikely in the current challenging
environment for satellite operators but could develop overtime if operating
performance shows signs of material improvement. Quantitatively,
that would require (1) a steady increase in revenue, (2) Moody's
adjusted EBITDA margin improving above 70%; and (3) Moody's
adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declining below 3x (previously 3.25x).
Additional negative pressure could be exerted on SES' rating in case (1)
earnings growth do not resume on the back of improved revenue trends;
(2) gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) remains above 3.5x
(previously 3.75x); (3) FCF generation turns negative;
or (4) the Luxembourg government or its wholly owned investment affiliates
reduce their aggregate economic ownership in SES below the current level
of around 20% (leading to SES no longer being considered a government-related
issuer), which would likely result in a one notch downgrade.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: SES S.A.
Affirmations:
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Backed Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba1
....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program,
Affirmed at (P)Baa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: SES Global Americas Holdings GP
Affirmations:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program,
Affirmed at (P)Baa2
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The methodologies used in these ratings were Communications Infrastructure
Industry published in September 2017, and Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
these methodologies.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in Luxembourg, SES is a leading company in the fixed-satellite
services market, with over 50 satellites in GEO and 20 in MEO,
with a market share of around 19%. The Government of Luxembourg
together with the government's wholly-owned state banks,
Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat and Société Nationale
de Crédit et d'Investissement, owns approximately 20%
of SES.
