Moody's changes outlook on SES to negative from stable

Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. Related Issuers SES Global Americas Holdings GP SES S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: SES S.A.: Update to credit analysis following interim results Credit Opinion: SES S.A.: Update to credit analysis Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of SES S.A. Peer Snapshot: SES S.A. - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Issuer Profile: SES S.A.: Key Facts and Statistics - FYE December 2018 Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on SES to negative from stable 09 Mar 2020 Milan, March 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of leading global satellite services provider SES S.A. ("SES"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Baa2 long-term issuer rating, the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings, the (P)Baa2 senior unsecured MTN programme ratings, and the Ba1 junior subordinate ratings. Moody's has also affirmed the Prime-2 (P-2) Commercial Paper ratings of SES S.A. and SES Global Americas Holdings GP. Peer Snapshot: SES S.A. - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Issuer Profile: SES S.A.: Key Facts and Statistics - FYE December 2018 Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook on SES to negative from stable 09 Mar 2020 Milan, March 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed to negative from stable the outlook on the ratings of leading global satellite services provider SES S.A. ("SES"). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Baa2 long-term issuer rating, the Baa2 senior unsecured ratings, the (P)Baa2 senior unsecured MTN programme ratings, and the Ba1 junior subordinate ratings. Moody's has also affirmed the Prime-2 (P-2) Commercial Paper ratings of SES S.A. and SES Global Americas Holdings GP. "The change in outlook to negative from stable follows the company's downward revision of its 2020 earnings guidance, which, despite growth developing in the network business, highlights the difficult market conditions, with the video business remaining structurally pressured," says Ernesto Bisagno a Moody's Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for SES. "The rating affirmation at Baa2 takes into account the proposed reduction in dividends and the expected material proceeds from the C-band spectrum monetisation, which will mitigate the pressures on cash flow and credit metrics," adds Mr Bisagno. A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release. RATINGS RATIONALE On 2 March 2020, the company reported 2019 full year results, which were broadly in line with Moody's expectations. However, the company lowered its 2020 EBITDA guidance by around €90 million -- 130 million, due to ongoing revenue contraction in the video segment and slower growth in the network business. Due to the lower earnings expectations, the board of directors proposed a reduction in the annual dividend of around €180 million. SES has also initiated a review process which could lead to the separation of the networks business, as well as an efficiency programme which should generate €40 million - €50 million of cost savings in 2021, with restructuring cash outflows of €40 million in 2020. Moody's estimates that SES's adjusted debt to EBITDA as of year-end 2019 stood at around 3.9x, in line with the rating agency's expectations, excluding the €500 million bond issued in October 2019, which has partially pre-funded the debt maturities in 2020. Free cash flow ("FCF") after shareholder distributions was stronger than expected at around €200 million, owing to lower capital expenditures and favourable working capital movements. Because of the lower earnings guidance, Moody's has revised its 2020 forecasts for SES and now expects EBITDA to decline modestly, or to remain flat at best. However, as a result of the proposed dividend reduction and further capex optimization, the rating agency anticipates free cash flow to remain broadly stable in 2020. Moody's expects a modest reduction in debt following the repayment of the €650 million bond maturing in March 2020 and therefore Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain broadly stable at 3.9x, despite the earnings reduction. With regard to the C-band spectrum monetisation, on 28 February 2020, the Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") approved the plan to auction the key mid-band spectrum for 5G later this year. The satellite operators which control the C-band spectrum will receive accelerated payments of $9.7 billion gross of taxes by 2023, upon clearance of the spectrum, of which, around $3.4 billion would be paid to SES. The rating agency notes that the company would maintain a high cash balance of around €700 million at the end of 2020, which could be used for additional debt repayments beyond 2020. However, in 2021, Moody's expects a material increase in funding needs because of (1) the €1 billion capex increase owing to the new O3b mPOWER satellites; and (2) the clearance costs related to the lower band of the spectrum in the US. However, Moody's derives comfort from the fact that SES would receive around $976 million of C-band proceeds (gross of taxes) by the end of 2021, which will help to fund the temporary increase in capex, plus reimbursement of the clearing costs. In addition, SES will receive around $3 billion (gross of taxes) by 2023, and while the company has not yet announced the use of proceeds, this large cash inflow would provide a material cushion that allows SES to protect its credit metrics, should it chooses to do so. Moody's also notes the company's plan that could lead to the separation of the networks business. Although SES has not provided additional details, the rating agency notes that any potential dilution of the full ownership on those strategic assets that is not offset by a debt reduction would weaken the business profile of the company. SES's Baa2 rating reflects (1) the company's strong position as a global market leader in satellite-based communications services, with a long-term contract-based franchise; (2) the strategic fit of and revenue contribution from O3b's satellite constellation (medium earth orbit ["MEO"]) to SES' geosynchronous ("GEO") satellite fleet; (3) its strong profitability and modest positive free cash flow (FCF); (4) the company's balanced financial policy, with a commitment to maintain its reported net debt/EBITDA below 3.3x; (5) the increased likelihood that the company will be able to monetise its C-band spectrum over 2021-23; and (6) the moderate level of support from the Government of Luxembourg (Aaa stable). The rating is constrained by (1) difficult market conditions for EMEA satellite operators; (2) stretched credit metrics for the rating category because of its relatively high gross leverage; (3) revenue contraction in its video segment and pricing pressure in the fixed data segment; and (4) significant funding needs in 2021 as capital spending requirements will peak. Because of the ownership structure with The Luxembourg government owning directly and indirectly around 20% in SES, Moody's considers SES a GRI under the Government-Related Issuer rating methodology. SES' Baa2/P-2 ratings reflect the combination of the following inputs: (1) the company's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) of baa3, which represents Moody's view of its standalone creditworthiness; (2) the Aaa local-currency rating of the Luxembourg government, with a stable outlook; (3) a low default dependence between SES and the government; and (4) a moderate level of government support for SES. The company's GRI designation results in a one-notch uplift of its baa3 BCA. Moody's has factored into its analysis of SES the following governance considerations. The proposed reduction in dividend, the second in 3 years, is credit positive as it favours creditor protection over shareholder remuneration at a time of operating uncertainty. More in general, SES has a solid track record of implementing its balanced financial policies as a publicly rated company since 2002. Two of the company's debt-focused financial policies are a reported net leverage target of 3.3x net debt/EBITDA and maintenance of a solid investment-grade rating. RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK The negative outlook on the ratings reflects the difficult market conditions, with the video business remaining structurally pressured. In addition, due to technological innovations, barriers to entry are diminishing and new players are coming into SES's markets. The company's revenues and EBITDA peaked in 2015 and have declined thereafter. Visibility in terms of future operating performance is lower than in the past, and Moody's has tightened the credit metrics for SES to remain rated in the Baa2 rating category. The negative outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that SES's adjusted leverage will remain at around 3.9x in 2020, above the maximum tolerance of 3.5x for the Baa2 rating. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN Positive pressure on SES' rating is unlikely in the current challenging environment for satellite operators but could develop overtime if operating performance shows signs of material improvement. Quantitatively, that would require (1) a steady increase in revenue, (2) Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin improving above 70%; and (3) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA declining below 3x (previously 3.25x). Additional negative pressure could be exerted on SES' rating in case (1) earnings growth do not resume on the back of improved revenue trends; (2) gross debt/EBITDA (Moody's-adjusted) remains above 3.5x (previously 3.75x); (3) FCF generation turns negative; or (4) the Luxembourg government or its wholly owned investment affiliates reduce their aggregate economic ownership in SES below the current level of around 20% (leading to SES no longer being considered a government-related issuer), which would likely result in a one notch downgrade. LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS ..Issuer: SES S.A. Affirmations: ....Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2 ....Backed Junior Subordinated Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 ....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed at (P)Baa2 ....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 ....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable ..Issuer: SES Global Americas Holdings GP Affirmations: ....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2 ....Backed Senior Unsecured MTN Program, Affirmed at (P)Baa2 ....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2 Outlook Action: ....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The methodologies used in these ratings were Communications Infrastructure Industry published in September 2017, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Luxembourg, SES is a leading company in the fixed-satellite services market, with over 50 satellites in GEO and 20 in MEO, with a market share of around 19%. The Government of Luxembourg together with the government's wholly-owned state banks, Banque et Caisse d'Epargne de l'Etat and Société Nationale de Crédit et d'Investissement, owns approximately 20% of SES. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Ernesto Bisagno, CFA

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​​​ © 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGSASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​​​