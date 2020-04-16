Moody's changes outlook on SK Innovation and SK Global Chemical to negative from stable

Hong Kong, April 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed to negative from stable the outlook
on SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (SKI) and SK Global Chemical Co.,
Ltd. (SKGC).
At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the Baa2 issuer and
senior unsecured ratings of SKI, as well as the issuer rating of
SKGC.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The refining industry
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock due
to the sharp drop in demand for transportation fuel, given the standstill
in global travel.
More specifically, the weaknesses in SKI's credit profile have left
it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions, and the company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on SKI of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
"The change in SKI's outlook to negative reflects an increasing
likelihood that the company's capital structure will continue to
deteriorate over the next 1-2 years, because of weakened
earnings amid the coronavirus outbreak and its ongoing large debt-funded
capital spending," says Wan Hee Yoo, a Moody's Vice
President and Senior Credit Officer.
Moody's expects SKI's adjusted net debt will increase by around
KRW2 trillion per annum over 2020-21 from about KRW8.5 trillion
at the end of 2019, because of its large capital spending plans
and weak operating cash flow amid the difficult operating environment
for its key businesses.
Given lower earnings, Moody's expects SKI's adjusted net debt/EBITDA
to increase to around 7.0x in 2020 from 3.7x in 2019,
before recovering to around 4.0x in 2021. On the other hand,
its retained cash flow (RCF)/adjusted net debt should increase to about
17% by 2021 from 5% in 2019, mainly because its lower
dividend payments and higher earnings will more than offset the increase
in debt.
These financial metrics are weak for the company's current underlying
credit strength. Moody's also believes that there is significant
downside risk to its projections given the considerable uncertainties
around the severity and duration of the coronavirus pandemic, as
well as around the pace of earnings improvement in the company's
electric vehicle (EV) battery business.
Moody's expects SKI to spend KRW3 trillion-KRW4 trillion
of capital spending per annum in 2020-21 mainly to expand its global
EV battery and lithium-ion battery separator facilities.
This factor, together with the company's weakening operating
cash flow and planned share buyback of KRW579 billion in 2020, will
lead to sizable negative free cash flow for SKI in 2020-21.
Moody's expects SKI's adjusted EBITDA to decrease by around
35% in 2020 from the already weak levels recorded in 2019,
caused by (1) weak product spreads in its refining and petrochemical business;
(2) lower sales volume of petroleum products because of the material drop
in demand amid the coronavirus outbreak; and (3) sizable inventory-related
losses caused by a sharp decrease in the price of crude oil. Earnings
will rebound in 2021 in the absence of coronavirus-induced disruptions
and inventory-related losses in 2020. Moody's assumes
the price of crude oil will average $40-$45 per barrel
(bbl) in 2020 before returning to $50-$55/bbl in
2021.
SKI's ratings continue to be underpinned by its leading position as Korea's
largest refining and marketing company by refining capacity, and
vertically integrated and diversified operations, as well as the
likelihood of support from its parent, SK Holdings Co.,
Ltd., if and when needed.
These strengths are counterbalanced by its high exposure to the inherently
cyclical refining market conditions, as well as elevated capital
spending and shareholder returns.
SKI's ratings also factor in a one-notch uplift from the company's
underlying credit strength, based on Moody's assessment of strong
institutional support from the Korean government (Aa2 stable), to
ensure a stable oil supply for the country's highly industrialized economy.
"The change in SKGC's outlook to negative mirrors the rating action
on SKI, given SKGC's full ownership by SKI, and the close
operational relationship between the two companies," adds Yoo.
Moody's expects SKGC's adjusted debt/EBITDA to increase to around
4.3x in 2020 from 2.4x in 2019, due to its higher
debt levels and weaker petrochemical spreads. The debt increase
will be mainly caused by a sizable dividend payment of KRW700 billion
to its parent, SKI, as well as its acquisition of a polyolefin
business in France.
SKGC's Baa2 rating continues to incorporate a two-notch uplift,
based on Moody's assessment of SKI's strong willingness and ability to
provide financial support to SKGC in the event of need.
The ratings of SKI and SKGC also take into account the following ESG factors.
First, SKI benefits from the global trend to reduce carbon emissions,
which should materially increase the revenue and earnings of its EV battery
business over the medium to long term, given its large order backlog.
However, there remains significant uncertainties and execution risks
in this business, considering its fast-growing nature as
well as the ongoing lawsuits in the US. In addition, large
investments and losses from this business will strain the company's financial
profile, at least during 2020-21.
Second, SKI and SKGC are exposed to increasing environmental regulations
and safety risks, especially from their refining and petrochemical
businesses. However, these risks are mitigated by the companies'
good track record of environmental compliance and solid operational capabilities.
Third, the ratings consider the two companies' increasingly
aggressive financial strategy, as evidenced by large investments
and elevated shareholder distributions.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The outlook on SKI could return to stable if the company significantly
increases its earnings or reduces its net debt, such that RCF/adjusted
net debt exceeds 15%-17% and adjusted net debt/EBITDA
stays below 3.5x-4.0x on a sustained basis.
Moody's could downgrade SKI's ratings if the company's financial metrics
remain weak, such that RCF/adjusted net debt stays below 15%-17%
or adjusted net debt/EBITDA exceeds 4.0x on a sustained basis,
against the backdrop of continued weak industry fundamentals and/or a
further increase in the company's investments or shareholder distributions.
Any changes to SKI's ratings would likely lead to a corresponding rating
action on SKGC.
The principal methodology used in rating SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
was Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1040610.
The principal methodology used in rating SK Global Chemical Co.,
Ltd. was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of these methodologies.
SK Innovation Co. Ltd. is the largest refining and marketing
company in Korea by production volume and capacity. The company's
operations are diversified into refining and marketing, petrochemical,
exploration and production, lubricants and battery businesses.
SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd. is a leading petrochemical
company in Korea, with 7.9 million tons of annual petrochemical
production capacity as of 31 December 2019. The company is wholly
owned by SK Innovation Co. Ltd..
Wan Hee Yoo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
