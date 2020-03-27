Moody's changes outlook on Sarawak to negative, affirms A3 rating

Singapore, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has today changed the outlook to negative from
stable and affirmed the A3 issuer rating of the State of Sarawak.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook to negative
from stable and affirmed the A3 issuer ratings of SGOS Capital Holdings
Sdn. Bhd. and SSG Capital Holdings Sdn. Bhd.,
as well as the A3 backed senior secured rating of SSG Resources Limited.
A full list of the affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOKS AND RATINGS AFFIRMATIONS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The weaknesses in Sarawak's
credit profile, including its exposure to the commodities market,
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions and Sarawak remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread.
Today's action reflects the potential impact on Sarawak of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
The change in outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that
Sarawak's financial profile will weaken due to: (1) the current
low oil price environment and the state's reliance on commodities-related
revenue, especially from the production and export of liquified
natural gas (LNG); and (2) its elevated spending plans, in
particular for development expenditure and for stimulus measures in response
to the coronavirus. Moody's expects these factors combined
will lead to a continued cash-financing deficit for 2020 and 2021,
and may require a substantial drawdown on reserves and/or a significant
increase in borrowings or contingent liabilities.
Sarawak generally derives 45%-70% of its revenue
from oil and gas excise taxes and dividends from LNG producers and other
LNG export-related companies, with LNG prices typically indexed
to the Brent international reference crude price. It derives a
further 8%-10% of revenue from other commodities,
such as palm oil and timber. With the implementation of a 5%
tax on petroleum products in 2019, Moody's expects the share
of commodities-related revenue to increase to more than 70%
of its operating revenue, assuming (1) the full collection of the
petroleum products sales tax and (2) a medium-term price band for
crude oil of $50-$70 per barrel (bbl). However,
crude oil prices are currently languishing at far lower levels,
implying downside risks to Moody's assumptions regarding the medium-term
price band. Additionally, Sarawak is facing challenges in
collecting the newly implemented petroleum sales tax.
Under its base case, Moody's expects that the effects from
the coronavirus outbreak will persist into the second quarter of 2020,
with improving economic fundamentals in the second half of the year.
Under this scenario, Moody's expects oil prices to average
$40-$45/bbl in 2020 before returning to $50-$55/bbl
in 2021.
In a downside scenario where economic weakness persists longer than Moody's
currently expects, oil prices would average $30-$35/bbl
in 2020 and $35-$40/bbl in 2021, not returning
to our medium-term range until 2022. As production grinds
to a halt in more countries, non-oil commodity prices are
also likely to decline. A level of uncertainty exists regarding
how and when Sarawak's revenue will be impacted by the current low
oil price environment, as delivered prices of LNG are determined
within the contractual terms of each specific contract. Typically,
Sarawak receives oil- and gas-related revenue with a six-month
lag.
There also exists a level of uncertainty regarding the legal dispute between
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS, A2 stable) and the State of
Sarawak regarding the imposition of petroleum sales tax. As a result,
PETRONAS has not been making the required payment even though other petroleum
producers operating in the State have been doing so. A recent High
Court order has ruled in favour of Sarawak but it is unclear whether PETRONAS
will appeal the decision, which would result in further delays in
its payment of the sales tax.
The difficulties in collecting the additional sales tax revenue and the
low energy price environment will make it challenging for Sarawak to fund
its development spending program without incurring further debt or depleting
its reserves. The state has been accelerating its development expenditures
since 2018, with sizeable spending earmarked for further investments
in rural development within the state. The incremental revenue
source to fund the increased capital spending was the petroleum sales
tax. On Monday, Sarawak also announced a state-funded
economic stimulus package which will cost MYR1.15 billion ($259
million).
The affirmation of Sarawak's A3 rating reflects (1) its baseline
credit assessment (BCA) of baa1; and (2) a one-notch uplift
based on Moody's expectation that the state will receive a moderate level
of support from the Malaysian sovereign (A3 stable) in the event of acute
liquidity stress.
The affirmation of Sarawak's baa1 BCA is supported by its substantial
cash reserves built during periods of strong commodity prices due to its
long-term track record of generating strong operating surpluses
and conservative budgetary practices. Such reserves are a key source
of financial flexibility, particularly because they exceed the state's
sizable debt burden.
The state has a strong record of positive financial performance,
with large operating and financing surpluses generated over many consecutive
years, allowing for the accumulation of significant reserves.
These results reflect robust growth in commodity-related revenue
in earlier years and the state's prudent approach to fiscal management,
which includes conservative budget projections and tight controls over
operating expenditures.
Furthermore, prudent budgetary practices have helped the state achieve
substantially better results than its budget on an annual basis over more
than a decade. The state government's primary role of fostering
economic development in Sarawak results in a high level of flexible capital
expenditures. Budget flexibility is similarly bolstered by its
limited responsibility for social services such as healthcare and education,
which is funded by the federal government. The state therefore
has the ability to manage periods of weaker revenue growth and relatively
high debt service costs by adjusting its capital expenditures downward
to maintain its surplus position, if required.
The change in the outlook to negative and the affirmation of the A3 ratings
on SGOS Capital Holdings Sdn. Bhd., SSG Capital Holdings
Sdn. Bhd. and SSG Resources Limited reflect Sarawak's funding
relationship with these state-owned corporations, which act
as the state's financing platforms. As a result, these
ratings move in lockstep with Sarawak's rating.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS
The state's budgetary practices and focus on liquidity are positive aspects
of governance. However, Moody's regards information
disclosure as relatively weak. Primarily, disclosure of audited
financial statements are typically delayed by up to one year, reflecting
the time lag in laying the financial statements before the State Assembly.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. The negative outlook on Sarawak reflects the
impact of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Environmental considerations are not material to Sarawak's rating.
Although Sarawak is reliant on commodities-related revenue,
these are mainly related to LNG, which is an important carbon transition
fuel.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
An upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook and the fact
that Sarawak's rating is already at the same level as Malaysia's
A3 rating. However, the outlook could return to stable if
within the next 12 to 18 months Sarawak demonstrates a return to its prudent
management policies by (1) closing its revenue gap through the successful
collection of the petroleum sales tax and/or a recovery in oil prices
to its budgetary assumptions; and/or (2) adjusting its expenditure
plan to account for lower revenue inflows amid the low oil price environment.
Specifically, Moody's could change the outlook to stable if
net reserves to net direct and indirect debt (NDID) remains within the
300%-320% level and/or the ratio of net reserves
to total expenditure stays above 200% over the next 12 to 18 months.
The outlook on the ratings of SGOS Capital Holdings Sdn. Bhd.,
SSG Capital Holdings Sdn. Bhd. and SSG Resources Limited
would be stabilized if Sarawak's rating outlook returns to stable.
Moody's could downgrade Sarawak's ratings and BCA if (1) the
budget deficits continue into 2022, indicating a loosening in the
state's prudent management policies and resulting in turn in a substantial
reduction in its reserves or significant further accumulation of debt
and/or contingent liabilities; or (2) its transparency and disclosure
levels weaken further, with a consistent delay in the release of
audited financials by more than a year. Specifically, Moody's
could downgrade the ratings and BCA if net reserves to NDID falls below
300% and/or net reserves to total expenses drop below 200%.
A downgrade in Malaysia's rating would also lead to a downgrade
in the state's rating.
The ratings on SGOS Capital Holdings Sdn. Bhd., SSG
Capital Holdings Sdn. Bhd. and SSG Resources Limited could
be downgraded if Sarawak's rating were downgraded or there were
any weakening in the relationship between Sarawak and these entities.
The principal methodology used in rating Sarawak, State of was Regional
and Local Governments published in January 2018. The principal
methodology used in rating SSG Resources Limited was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017. The principal
methodology used in rating SSG Capital Holdings Sdn. Bhd.
and SGOS Capital Holdings Sdn. Bhd. was Government-Related
Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the
Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of
these methodologies.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Sarawak, State of
Affirmation:
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed at A3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, change to Negative from
Stable
Issuer: SGOS Capital Holdings Sdn. Bhd.
Affirmation:
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed at A3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, change to Negative from
Stable
Issuer: SSG Capital Holdings Sdn. Bhd.
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed at A3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, change to Negative from
Stable
Issuer: SSG Resources Limited
.... Backed Senior Secured Rating, Affirmed
at A3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, change to Negative from
Stable
