Moody's changes outlook on Schoeller's B3 ratings to stable from positive

Milan, May 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of the Dutch returnable transit plastic packaging (RTP) manufacturer Schoeller Packaging B.V. (Schoeller). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the B3 rating on the €250 million backed senior secured notes due in November 2024 issued by Schoeller. The outlook on the ratings has been revised to stable from positive.

"The outlook change to stable from positive reflects Schoeller's weaker than anticipated operating performance in 2021 and Q1 2022 and our expectation that a less favourable macroeconomic environment as well as the ramp up of new rental contracts will delay the improvement in its credit metrics reducing upward pressure on the existing B3 rating," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President - Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Schoeller.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Schoeller's 2021 operating performance was slightly weaker than both management and Moody's anticipated and the company did not deliver the expected growth. While it continued to benefit from its end-market diversity, and contractual raw material pass though provisions, its EBITDA and EBITDA margin suffered from cost inflation and supply chain issues. As a result, the company's revenue increased by 17% but its EBITDA (as adjusted by Moody's) remained in line with prior year at €67 million. The company burnt a significant amount of cash mainly due to large capital spending to support newly signed rental contracts, which was largely funded with a shareholders loan provided by Brookfield.

Schoeller's operating performance was also weak in Q1 2022 with Moody's adjusted EBITDA down by 14% compared to Q1 2021 owing to lower volumes in the core manufacturing business. EBITDA for the last twelve months (LTM) ended March 2022 decreased to €64 million and Moody's adjusted leverage increased to 6.0x from 5.4x in 2020. The company's free cash flow (FCF) continued to be negative owing to inventory build-up and increased investments.

The rating agency expects that the less favourable macroeconomic environment will delay the company's growth trajectory as well as the improvement of its credit metrics to a level more commensurate to a B2 rating, reducing the upward pressure on the current rating. Moody's forecasts a degree of pressure in the manufacturing business' volumes as some customers will likely postpone their purchasing due to high resin prices which will be partly offset by new rental contracts. However, the ramp-up of these contracts, despite improving the company's profitability, will only have marginal contribution to the overall EBITDA while requiring significant up front investments resulting in negative free cash flow. While Moody's anticipates an improvement in Schoeller's EBITDA over the next 12 to 18 months, the deleveraging profile will slow down because of the additional funding required to support the company's growth strategy.

Moody's expects Schoeller's EBITDA and EBITDA margin to remain broadly flat in 2022 but improve to around €75 million and 13% respectively in 2023, and its gross leverage (as adjusted by Moody's) falling to around 5.4x. At the same time, the rating agency expects Schoeller to continue to generate negative free cash flow.

The B3 rating remains constrained by Schoeller's smaller size, lower margins and higher capex requirements relative to other packaging manufacturers, which constrain its ability to generate positive free cash flows on a sustained basis; its exposure to cyclicality, as the purchase of Schoeller's products is typically seen as a capital investment, and therefore, is subject to deferral during severe downturns; the highly competitive industry in the context of the commoditised nature of the company's products resulting in pricing pressure; its exposure to raw material prices inflation; and some concentration with its largest client.

Conversely, the B3 rating is positively supported by Schoeller's leading market position in the RTP sector in Europe with an estimated 20% share; its innovation capabilities enabling the company to benefit from the continuous positive trends in the sector; and a degree of geographic and end-market diversity.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Schoeller's liquidity profile as adequate in the next 12 to 18 months, albeit weakening. Despite sustained growth investments, resulting in negative free cash flow, liquidity is supported by approximately €15 million cash on balance sheet at the end of March 2022; full availability under its €30 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in May 2024; €42 million availability under €100 million committed non-recourse factoring lines due 2024 and no material debt amortization until November 2024, when the bonds are due. Moody's expects the company to address its refinancing needs well ahead of maturities and in this context weakening operating performance and ongoing negative free cash flow might result in higher interest costs.

The company also benefits from a €65 million committed stand-by facility in the form a subordinated shareholders' loan provided by Brookfield, currently drawn for €7.8 million or €10.4 million including accrued interests.

The super senior RCF has a springing covenant (maximum net drawn super senior leverage of 1.0x), which is tested when the RCF is drawn by more than 40%. Moody's expects the company to continue to comply with this covenant.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The company's B3-PD rating is aligned with the B3 CFR, reflecting the use of a 50% family recovery rate, as is typical for transactions that include both bonds and bank debt.

The B3 rating on the notes reflects the fact that they represent the majority of the debt in the capital structure and the size of the RCF is not sufficiently large to allow any notching. Both the notes and the super senior RCF share the same security and guarantees but the notes rank junior to the RCF upon enforcement under the provisions of the intercreditor agreement. Security includes pledges over shares, bank accounts, receivables, and certain UK assets. Material subsidiaries which guarantee the notes represent c.83% of the group EBITDA or c.82% total assets.

The capital structure also includes a €65 million subordinated shareholders' loan due 2029 and a €25 million subordinated shareholders' loan due May 2025, both provided by Brookfield. Both facilities have been treated as equity in accordance with Moody's Hybrid Equity Credit methodology.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that Schoeller will gradually resume its growth trajectory, while maintaining a financial leverage below 6.5x and an adequate liquidity despite negative free cash flow generation expected for the next 12 to 18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive pressure on the ratings could materialise if the company grows its earnings resulting in its in financial leverage, measured as Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA trending towards 5.0x and its free cash flow becoming positive, both on a sustainable basis; while maintaining an adequate liquidity profile.

Negative pressure on the ratings could arise if Schoeller's operating performance deteriorates materially; Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains sustainably above 6.5x; free cash flow fails to improve from 2023 onwards; or its liquidity weakens.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Schoeller Packaging B.V.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Schoeller Packaging B.V.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Schoeller is a returnable transit plastic packaging manufacturer operating primarily in Europe and the US, employing approximately 2,000 people. For the last twelve months ending 31 March 2022, the company generated revenue of €620 million and EBITDA of €64 million as adjusted by Moody's.

The company is the result of the integration between the Schoeller Arca Systems Group and the Linpac Allibert Group in 2013. Since May 2018, Schoeller is 70% owned by private equity Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and 30% by Schoeller Industries B.V., a family-owned business with a broad focus on packaging, transport and logistics systems.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Donatella Maso

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan, 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

