Moody's changes outlook on TDB to stable from negative; affirms Baa3 ratings

info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's changes outlook on TDB to stable from negative; affirms Baa3 ratings

18 Feb 2022

London, 18 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Trade and Development Bank (TDB) to stable from negative and affirmed the Baa3 long-term issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings and the (P)Baa3 senior unsecured MTN programme rating.

The change in outlook to stable takes into account TDB's improved liquidity position and increasingly diversified funding sources. It also reflects the resilience of TDB's capital position despite a challenging operating environment aggravated by the pandemic.

Moody's affirmation of the Baa3 ratings reflects TDB's moderate capital adequacy and expectations that the bank's leverage metrics will remain broadly stable in the medium term. The bank has a solid track record of profitability and its shareholder base has expanded continuously. The affirmation also reflects TDB's credit risk mitigation instruments that offer a degree of protection to adverse scenarios impacting its balance sheet from the financial stress experienced by some of its borrowers. While TDB's shareholders' ability to support is constrained by their own predominantly weak credit profile, TDB benefits from a mid-term credit risk mitigation instrument that improves the bank's overall creditworthiness by effectively increasing the likelihood of timely equity injection in the event of a call on additional capital by the bank.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO STABLE

TDB'S LIQUIDITY POSITION HAS STRENGTHENED, SUPPORTED BY THE BUILD-UP OF LARGE BUFFERS

The first driver for stabilizing the outlook is TDB's improved liquidity profile supported by large buffers and increasingly diversified funding sources. TDB's total liquid assets at the end of 2021 (according to unaudited financials) consisted of cash deposits amounting to about $1.4 billion held with entities rated at or above Baa3. The quality of liquid assets has also improved, with the share of liquid assets rated A2 or higher at $1.2 billion as of December 2021 from $0.9 billion as of December 2020.

Moody's considers a stress scenario in which the Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) loses market access, and compares the stock of high-quality liquid assets to estimated net cash outflows over the coming 18 months. Based on TDB's liquid asset position and estimated net outflows at the end of 2021, in such a scenario its liquid asset coverage would exceed 170% at end-2021, up from 79% at end-2020, and well above the median of Baa-rated peers which stood around 55% at end-2020. While some of this liquidity improvement is temporary due to lower disbursements in the aftermath of the coronavirus shock, Moody's expects the liquidity buffers to remain adequate and stronger than pre-pandemic.

Moreover, liquidity remains supported by access to committed facilities from development institutions. Unutilized long-term credit lines exceeded $700 million as of December 2021. TDB's access to funding has proved resilient in the past two years. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, it has secured new facilities from a broadening pool of bilateral and multilateral development institutions, including concessional loan facilities for on-lending as well as guarantees on commercial loans, helping TDB to contain the cost of funding despite more challenging market conditions in the early months of 2020. In 2021 TDB issued a $650 million seven-year eurobond at a reduced cost compared to early 2020.

RESILIENT CAPITAL ADEQUACY AMID CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Moody's decision to change the outlook from negative to stable is also driven by the demonstrated resilience of TDB's capital position, reflecting stable leverage and asset performance, the latter despite deteriorating credit conditions in several of its countries of operations.

TDB's leverage ratio has remained broadly stable at 4.2X as of June 2021 (per published financial accounts), compared to 4.1X in 2020 and 4.2X in 2019. This was mainly the result of increasing usable equity although loan growth moderated compared to previous years. TDB is among the MDBs with consistent and strong profitability, with return on assets and return on equity estimated at above 2% and 10% in 2021, respectively. Paid-in capital also increased by an estimated 4% last year, albeit at a slower pace compared to 2020. Moody's expects that the bank's equity will continue to expand thanks to its current capital mobilization initiative. In late 2020, shareholders approved a $1.5 billion capital increase, which comprises $1 billion allocated to new Class C shares aimed at new types of investors, in particular global impact investors.

In a similar vein, TDB's asset performance has remained broadly stable over the past two years, despite the challenging operating environment in Eastern and Southern Africa. Non-performing loans (NPLs) stabilized at 2.9% of gross loans as of end-2021 in line with June 2021 and December 2020, while the share of loans to selected borrowers whose terms have been modified to provide temporary pandemic-related relief declined to about 2% of total loans as of end-2021 from about 4% as of end-2020.

Portfolio concentration has also declined, with the top 10 exposures accounting for an estimated 62% of the total at end-2021, down from about 70% in 2019 and 2020.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMING THE Baa3 RATINGS

Moody's affirmation of TDB's ratings at Baa3 is underpinned by the expectations that TDB's capital adequacy will remain broadly stable at current level, as growth in equity - supported by continued relatively strong profitability and planned capital increase - will allow to pursue its managed growth strategy tied by the maintenance of capital adequacy and asset quality metrics.

Moody's expects pressures on asset performance to persist over the next two years, although NPLs are expected to remain at a manageable level. Moody's notes that the credit quality of TDB's borrowers has further weakened from an already low position over the past year and exposure to countries rated in the Caa rating category or lower account for about 60% of total loans. That said, TDB extensively uses collateral and insurance policies to limit the risks stemming from the very weak borrower credit quality of large exposures and also benefits from a risk participation program to share risks with a number of institutions. In 2021, the bank had more than $700 million in both funded and non-funded risk participation agreements with highly rated institutions. Nevertheless, exposure to Zambia's Ministry of Finance in particular accounts for 7% of TDB's total loan portfolio as of December 2021 and the rating agency expects that TDB will be involved in the negotiations for the restructuring of Zambia's (Ca stable) debt under the Common Framework.

Moody's expects that the bank will continue to proactively implement measures aimed at mitigating the risks inherent to its difficult operating environment, protecting its asset performance, through further portfolio diversification, use of credit enhancements such as insurance and risk participation agreements, and by implementing initiatives to expand its shareholder base.

Moody's assessment of strength of member support remains constrained by the low credit quality of most of the bank's shareholders with an average weighted shareholder rating at B3 and relatively weak contractual support based on the ratio of callable capital to total debt of 28%. At the same time, the mid-term credit risk mitigation instrument introduced in 2017 continues to support its creditworthiness by effectively increasing the likelihood of timely equity injection in the event of a call on additional capital by the bank.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

TDB's credit impact score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting a negative but limited impact on the current rating from ESG risks, given its adequate governance profile supported by a strengthening risk management framework, with greater potential for future negative impact over time in light of moderate exposure to environmental risks, and low exposure to social risks.

TDB's environmental issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3), reflecting moderate exposure to physical climate risks and moderate risks arising from carbon transition due to exposure to the oil and gas sector. The latter may over time affect the demand for certain financial products. While exposure to physical climate risk is relatively high for many of TDB's borrowers, we expect the impact on TDB's asset quality to remain contained.

TDB's social issuer profile score is neutral to low (S-2), reflecting good relations with member countries, that have supported its increasing relevance in the region, an inclusive and diverse workforce, and emphasis in the bank's strategy on responsible production and societal trends.

TDB's governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2), reflecting sound governance principles and a risk management framework that has progressively strengthened in recent years through staff increases in key risk management functions and by adopting tools to measure risks more accurately.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure would likely arise from prospects of a significant strengthening of the capital base, accompanied by further diversification of the lending portfolio that considerably reduces credit risk.

Moody's would likely downgrade the ratings due to a material weakening of its assessment of capital adequacy, due for example to significant deterioration of asset performance or borrowers' credit quality, and failure of the risk mitigants to perform as expected. Furthermore, a marked erosion of liquidity buffers and/or increased liquidity pressures which impact the bank's access to funding sources would also likely be credit negative. Any development that leads to an early termination of the mid-term credit risk mitigation instrument for callable capital, or a failure to perform as expected when triggered, would also likely result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Daniela Re Fraschini
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com