Moody's changes outlook on TK Elevator's ratings to negative from stable; affirms B2 CFR

Frankfurt am Main, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of German elevator and escalator company TK Elevator Holdco GmbH (TKE or the group). Moody's also affirmed the B1 senior secured instrument ratings of TK Elevator Midco GmbH and TK Elevator U.S. Newco, Inc. and the Caa1 ratings on the senior unsecured notes due 2028 issued by TKE. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

"Our change in the outlook to negative from stable was prompted by TKE's persistent weak credit metrics since we assigned our ratings in 2020, in particular concerning its high leverage, which the group could not reduce as expected in a challenging market environment during fiscal year ended September 2022 (fiscal 2022)", says Goetz Grossmann, a Moody's Vice President and lead analyst for TKE. "We also believe that TKE's profitability will only slightly recover in fiscal 2023, when cost inflation will likely persist, while upscaled restructuring and rising interest costs will weigh on its cash flow generation next year", adds Mr. Grossmann. "The rating still positively reflects a strong order book and the recurring nature of a significant proportion of the elevator services business", Mr. Grossmann continues.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to negative follows TKE's publication of its preliminary fiscal 2022 results earlier this month, which showed more sluggish than expected earnings growth and a year-over-year (yoy) increase in its leverage. In particular, the group's Moody's-adjusted leverage increased to over 10x debt/EBITDA for the last 12 months (LTM) ended September 2022, from 9.5x a year earlier, whereas Moody's had expected the ratio to decrease by at least 0.5x. While the increase was largely due to currency translation effects on TKE's USD denominated debt, which rose by around €750 million yoy, its company-adjusted EBITDA grew by just 1% to €1,145 million. Considering an expected slowdown in economic growth in 2023, ongoing supply challenges and likely stubborn cost inflation, the rating agency believes that it will be challenging for TKE to reduce its leverage towards the required 7.5x level for its B2 CFR over the next 12-18 months.

The rating action further mirrors Moody's forecast of TKE's free cash flow (FCF) to weaken and likely turn negative in fiscal 2023, given expected higher working capital needs (following an around €80 million reduction supporting positive FCF in fiscal 2022), over €100 million higher interest costs for its variable interest-bearing debt instruments, and around €150 million cash needs (€115 million in fiscal 2022) for its just enlarged structural and efficiency improvement measures.

More positively, however, the rating affirmation takes into account TKE's ability to maintain a relatively robust profitability in a challenging market environment in fiscal 2022. Despite surging material and logistics costs and supply disruptions (especially for semi-conductors), the group managed to limit the negative margin impact thanks to a higher contribution of its more profitable services business, disciplined pricing actions and cost savings from its value creation measures. Moody's also positively notes the group's record-high new installation and modernization order backlog of €6.6 billion at the end of fiscal 2022, which implies mid to high-single-digit topline growth potential in fiscal 2023, while profits will likely expand more gradually due to still-high inflation and TKE's recently upscaled and costly restructuring efforts. As a result, Moody's forecasts TKE's Moody's-adjusted EBITA margin to approach the over 11% margin guidance for a B2 rating not before fiscal 2024. The margin recovery could be faster, however, should the group be able to implement additional price increases, including in the most competitive Chinese market, accelerate the implementation of efficiency measures to achieve the targeted cost savings, or if inflationary pressures noticeably eased during 2023.

LIQUIDITY

TKE's liquidity remains solid and supports the affirmed ratings. As of 30 September 2022, the group had €436 million of cash on the balance sheet and €839 million available under its committed €992 million senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF, maturing 2027). These sources together with Moody's forecast of around €300 million funds from operations over the next 12 months provide TKE more than sufficient liquidity to cover its basic short term cash needs, comprising capital spending of around €280 million (including lease payments), mid double digit million working capital spending and minor short-term debt maturities, while Moody's does not expect TKE to pay any dividends.

The RCF is subject to one springing covenant (senior secured net leverage ratio), which basically needs to be tested when the aggregate amounts outstanding under the facility exceed around 40% of the total commitments. The covenant is set with significant capacity, and we expect TKE to ensure consistent adequate capacity under it.

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects TKE's inability to improve its credit metrics to levels in line with Moody's guidance for a B2 rating since the assignment in 2020 and the rating agency's expectation that its leverage will likely continue to exceed the defined 7.5x (Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA) threshold for a B2 rating over the next 12-18 months. The outlook also indicates a possible downgrade during this period, if TKE failed to execute its efficiency measures and thereby realize the targeted cost benefits in a timely manner, as planned by management, sustain positive FCF and an adequate liquidity profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could downgrade TKE's ratings, if (1) the group failed to steadily reduce leverage towards 7.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, (2) Moody's-adjusted free cash flow turned materially negative, (3) interest coverage remained below 1.5x EBITA/interest expense, (4) liquidity started to deteriorate.

Upward pressure on the ratings appears currently unlikely, considering TKE's very high leverage and the existence of a substantial amount of PIK notes above the restricted financing group, reflecting some risk of associated cash leakage over time. However, TKE's ratings could be upgraded, if (1) the group's targeted profitability improvements supported de-leveraging to sustainably below 6.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, (2) Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt improved to at least 5%, (3) interest coverage sustainably exceeds 2.0x EBITA/interest expense, (4) a prudent financial policy was established, as shown by excess cash flow being applied to debt reduction and no material shareholder distributions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: TK Elevator Holdco GmbH

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

..Issuer: TK Elevator Midco GmbH

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

..Issuer: TK Elevator U.S. Newco, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: TK Elevator Holdco GmbH

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: TK Elevator Midco GmbH

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: TK Elevator U.S. Newco, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, TK Elevator Holdco GmbH is an intermediate holding company of the group, a leading manufacturer of elevators and escalators, with a global presence in more than 60 countries; 16 manufacturing facilities in Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific; 16 R&D centers; and more than 50,000 employees.

In fiscal 2022, the group generated 41% of total revenue in the Americas, followed by the Asia-Pacific (29%) and Europe-Africa (25%) business units. TKE also offers access solutions (5% of fiscal 2022 revenue), such as home chairlifts and boarding bridges. The group derived 43% of its fiscal 2022 revenue from new installations, while its services and modernisation segments accounted for 44% and 13% of revenue, respectively.

In fiscal 2022, TKE generated €8.5 billion in revenue (+7% yoy, or +1% adjusted for foreign currency effects) and company-adjusted EBITDA of €1.1 million (13.4% margin; -0.9%-points yoy).

In July 2020, a consortium of private equity firms led by Advent International and Cinven acquired TKE from thyssenkrupp AG (tkAG, Ba3 stable) for a purchase price of around €17 billion. tkAG, through a €1.25 billion reinvestment, retained an around 19% stake in the group.

