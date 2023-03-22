Moody's changes outlook on Thames Water (Kemble) Finance to negative, affirms B1 rating

London, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to negative from stable the outlook of Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC ("Kemble") and affirmed the company's B1 GBP400m backed senior secured debt rating.

This rating action follows the 20 March publication by Ofwat, economic regulator for the UK water and wastewater sector, of its decision to change ring-fencing provisions in company licences. [1]

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the increased risk of Kemble's core operating and cash flow generating subsidiary, Thames Water Utilities Ltd. (Thames Water, Baa2 stable), becoming subject to a distribution block, which would be to the detriment of Kemble's ability to meet its debt obligations.

Following Ofwat's decision, and from 1 April 2025, Thames Water's ability to pay dividends will be subject to new, tighter rating trigger levels. Additional licence changes, which will apply from 17 May 2023, will also allow the regulator to take enforcement action, where companies do not link their dividend payments to operational performance or fail to be transparent about their dividend policy. The changes heighten the risk of a distribution block at Thames Water, in particular given its current rating level and below-average performance track record. Although the company benefits from certain liquidity, Kemble uses dividend income from Thames Water to meet its own debt service obligations.

Under current licence conditions, regulated water and wastewater companies may not, without Ofwat's consent, pay dividends (or make similar distributions, including through upstream loans) while their credit rating is Baa3 (or equivalent), with a negative outlook, or lower by any one credit ratings agency. The regulator has decided to raise this threshold to Baa2, negative from April 2025. The higher rating requirement will serve to trap cash at an earlier point as the credit quality of an operating water company deteriorates. The lock up will be subject to a three months grace period, during which companies may seek to persuade Ofwat that their financial resilience is not at risk. If a rating subsequently falls to Baa3 or lower, the lock up will apply automatically.

The definition of "issuer credit rating" that Ofwat considers relevant for the rating trigger includes Moody's corporate family rating for Thames Water, currently at Baa2 stable.

The likelihood of an actual lock-up will be influenced by (1) Thames Water's ongoing turn-around programme, which aims to improve the operating company's performance; (2) Ofwat's 2024 price review for the five-year regulatory period, which will commence on 1 April 2025, and associated cost efficiency and performance challenges; and (3) the operating company's overall financial flexibility. Successful implementation of the turn-around programme and a supportive price review will be paramount to supporting credit quality for both Thames Water and Kemble in the long-term. Any further steps to bolster balance sheet strength at the operating company, following the recent equity injection, would also be credit positive, reducing the risk of a dividend block.

Liquidity and financial strategy at Kemble will determine, how long the holding company may be able to withstand a (temporary) distribution block. Kemble is obliged to make reasonable endeavours to maintain sufficient cash cover for 12 months interest payments, and the group has a track record of a prudent cash management policy through maintaining cash reserves and/or liquidity facilities. Liquidity is currently supported by a GBP150 million revolving credit facility at Kemble. The facility, which matures in November 2027, is sized to cover 18 months of interest payments. In addition, the company held just over GBP100 million of cash at September 2022.

RATIONALE FOR RATING AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of Kemble's B1 backed senior secured rating reflects the lag as to when the tighter rating trigger will come into force, which will allow management and shareholders to take additional steps to bolster Thames Water's credit quality and/or improve Kemble's liquidity position ahead of 1 April 2025. Companies also have the option to appeal licence modifications to the Competition and Markets Authority within 20 working days of the regulator publishing its modification notice.

More broadly, Kemble's credit quality is a function of (1) the low business risk of its key operating subsidiary, Thames Water; and (2) very high leverage at the Kemble group level, up to 90% of Thames Water's regulatory capital value (RCV). It also takes into account the higher probability of default that creditors at the holding company level are facing and the higher severity of loss in an actual default scenario because of holding company creditors' structural and contractual subordination to operating company creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given the current negative outlook as well as the deeply subordinated nature, structurally as well as contractually, of the Kemble notes in the context of the operating group's financing structure and regulatory protections, Moody's does not expect any upward rating pressure for the Kemble notes.

Moody's could stabilise the outlook at the current rating level upon a strengthening of the business or financial risk profile of the operating company and/or sizeable liquidity support at the holding company, including from additional shareholder commitment, that would allow it to sustain a multi-year dividend block.

Kemble's rating could be downgraded if the ratings of Thames Water were downgraded, or the risk of a dividend lock up at the operating company was not reduced, absent additional liquidity at the holding company to increase its resilience to dividend blocks. Financial triggers in Thames Water's financing structure include (1) Class A RCV gearing in excess of 75% or senior RCV gearing in excess of 85%, or (2) Class A adjusted interest cover ratio below 1.3x or senior adjusted interest cover ratio below 1.1x in a single year. Rating triggers, in addition to any licence provisions, include a Class A or corporate rating below Baa3/BBB- from any agency. In assessing the downward rating potential, Moody's will consider the holding company's liquidity position, the likelihood of potential shareholder support as well as the potential for the regulator to permit certain distributions upon the licenced company's request.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55428. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Thames Water (Kemble) Finance PLC ("Kemble") is the financing subsidiary of Kemble Water Finance Limited, which owns Thames Water through intermediate holding companies including Thames Water Limited. Thames Water is the largest of the 10 water and sewerage companies in England and Wales by both RCV and the number of customers served. It provides drinking water to around nine million customers and sewerage services to around 15 million customers in London and the Thames Valley. Kemble is ultimately owned by a consortium of national and international infrastructure and pension funds, the largest being OMERS (31.8%) and the Universities Superannuation Scheme (19.7%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://www.ofwat.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/Decision_document_financial_resilience_proposals.pdf

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

