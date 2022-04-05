info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes outlook on Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority projects to stable from negative; ratings affirmed

05 Apr 2022

London, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the Ba3 long-term global scale issuer ratings, the Aa3.za long-term national scale issuer ratings, the Not Prime (NP) short-term global scale issuer ratings and P-1.za short-term national scale issuer ratings of five Trans-Caledon Tunnel Authority (TCTA) projects and changed the outlooks to stable from negative. The five TCTA projects rated by Moody's are:

- TCTA - Berg Water Project

- TCTA - Vaal River Eastern Sub-System Augmentation Project

- TCTA - Komati Water Scheme Augmentation Project

- TCTA - Mooi Mgeni Transfer Scheme Phase 2

- TCTA - Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project Phase 1

TCTA is a 100% state-owned enterprise mandated with financing and implementing bulk raw water infrastructure projects of national importance. It is an agency of South Africa's (South Africa, Government of, Ba2 stable) National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS). Each rated project is implemented on behalf of DWS and backed by contractual undertakings of DWS to step in and meet the project's debt obligations in the event that TCTA is unable to do so. These undertakings bind the National Revenue Fund in accordance with section 70 of the Public Finance Management Act No. 1 of 1999.

The rating actions follow Moody's affirmation of the Government of South Africa's long-term issuer ratings at Ba2 and change in outlook to stable from negative on 1 April 2022. For additional information on the rationale for the sovereign rating action, please refer to the related announcement: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_464348.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the TCTA projects reflects the change in outlook on the Government of South Africa's sovereign bond rating to stable from negative, given the TCTA projects' close operational and financial linkages with the Government of South Africa and TCTA's public policy mandate with limited autonomy.

RATIONALE FOR RATINGS AFFIRMATION

The ratings affirmation reflects the affirmation of the Government of South Africa's long-term ratings at Ba2.

Moody's views the projects as Government-Related Issuers (GRIs) and the ratings reflect a top-down notching from the Government of South Africa's rating based solely on support. Moody's considers it is not possible to meaningfully assess the TCTA projects' credit profile on a standalone basis, given the close operational and financial linkages with the Government of South Africa and TCTA's public policy mandate with limited autonomy.

The Ba3/NP and Aa3.za/P-1.za ratings reflect the following credit strengths: (1) each TCTA project's status as a wholly state-owned enterprise undertaking water projects of national importance on directive from the Minister of Water and Sanitation; (2) contractual undertaking of DWS to step in and meet each TCTA project's debt obligations in the event of TCTA's failure to perform or early termination of the project; (3) tariff framework providing for full cost recovery from end users to ensure project debt can be repaid, updated annually to account for changes in water demand, funding costs, inflation, regulatory environment, amongst others.

The ratings also reflect the following credit challenges: (1) the lack of an explicit on-demand guarantee from the DWS or National Treasury, reflected in the one notch rating differential between the TCTA projects and the Government of South Africa; (2) the arrangements setting out DWS (and, by extension, National Treasury in the event DWS has insufficient funds) obligations to lenders have not been tested, and may be subject to delays; (3) broader stress at South African state-owned enterprises, which may cause the government to take a more selective approach to the provision of support; and (4) the projects are exposed to a degree of liquidity risk, albeit manageable in Moody's view.

TCTA reports demand for water has remained consistent throughout 2021, and in any event, the annual tariff setting framework insulates TCTA from changes in demand. The tariff setting framework is functioning in line with Moody's expectations.

Moody's highlights the following linkages between TCTA projects and the government: (1) TCTA's activities as an agency of DWS are bound by directives issued by the Minister and its operational and financial discretion is restricted under its Notice of Establishment; (2) the rated projects pass all operating risks to DWS, which undertakes the operations directly as part of the broader national water network; (3) each project is entitled to receive income expressed as a tariff designed to ensure it can meet its debt obligations, and the tariff is revised on an annual basis and payable by DWS irrespective of whether DWS collects payments from the end water users or passes on increases in the tariff; and (4) each project's business model is not designed to create profits, surplus or reserves, as the tariff is set to ensure break-even.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The Global Scale Credit Ratings (GSRs) follow the Government of South Africa's sovereign bond rating, and a downgrade/upgrade of the sovereign bond rating would result in a downgrade/upgrade of the global scale ratings on the TCTA projects. Additionally, Moody's could downgrade the ratings of the TCTA projects if there were signs of DWS and/or National Treasury being unable or unwilling to provide timely support to the projects in periods of financial stress.

The National Scale Ratings (NSRs) would face upward or downward pressure if the corresponding GSR is upgraded or downgraded, unless this is in conjunction with a sovereign rating action that results in a recalibration of the South African national scale with an offsetting impact on NSRs. In addition, the NSR may be repositioned upwards (downwards) if South Africa's sovereign is downgraded (upgraded) and the map is revised accordingly, but the corresponding GSR has not changed as a result of the sovereign action.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: TCTA - Berg Water Project

Affirmations:

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1.za

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: TCTA - Komati Water Scheme Augmentation Project

Affirmations:

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1.za

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: TCTA - Mokolo Crocodile Water Augmentation Project Phase 1

Affirmations:

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1.za

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: TCTA - Mooi Mgeni Transfer Scheme Phase 2

Affirmations:

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1.za

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

Issuer: TCTA - Vaal River Eastern Sub-System Augmentation Project

Affirmations:

....ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed NP

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....NSR ST Issuer Rating, Affirmed P-1.za

....NSR LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed Aa3.za

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

ISSUER PROFILE

The projects comprise water-storage dams and transport pipelines together with associated infrastructure. The projects are implemented by TCTA, a 100% state-owned enterprise mandated with financing and implementing bulk raw water infrastructure projects, on behalf of South Africa's National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS). TCTA is listed as a "major public entity" under Schedule 2 of South Africa's Public Finance Management Act 1 of 1999. TCTA's mandate is set out in (i) the Notice of Establishment in 1986 (Notice 2631 in Government Gazette No. 10545, dated 12 December 1986) and amended in 2000 (Notice 277 in Government Gazette No. 21017), and (ii) directives issued from the Ministry from time to time in terms of Section 103(2) of the National Water Act (Act No. 36 of 1998). Moody's considers the projects to have a single credit profile, as each one benefits from contractual undertakings of DWS to step in and meet its debt obligations.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Christopher Bredholt
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Kevin Maddick
Associate Managing Director
Infrastructure Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Ltd.
One Canada Square
Canary Wharf
London, E14 5FA
United Kingdom
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

