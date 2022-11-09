Moody's changes outlook on Verallia's Ba1 rating to positive

Milan, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today changed to positive from stable the outlook on Verallia S.A. ("Verallia" or "the company"), a French glass packaging producer for the food and beverage industries. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the company's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR).

"The outlook change to positive reflects Verallia's track record of stronger than expected operating performance and its strengthened credit metrics, also supported by its prudent financial policy," says Donatella Maso, a Moody's Vice President – Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Verallia.

"The positive outlook reflects our view that the rating could be upgraded over the next 12 to 18 months if Verallia demonstrates that it can weather the risks posed by a global economic slowdown and potential energy supply disruptions, while it continues to develop a track record of conservative financial policies," adds Ms Maso.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Verallia's operating performance in the first nine months of 2022 exceeded Moody's previous expectations. The company's revenue increased by 24.5% year-on-year supported by two waves of price increases in Europe and improved product mix. EBITDA, which grew in line with revenue, benefitted from price and volumes increases, a progressive energy hedging strategy and costs savings under the company's performance action plan. Performance has benefitted from the continued recovery in volumes after the pandemic, combined with tight capacity for glass packaging in the European markets, particularly given the lack of supplies from Russia and Ukraine. As a result, Verallia was able to strengthen its credit metrics, including its Moody's adjusted leverage ratio, which improved to 2.8x from 3.1x in 2021.

Pro forma for the Â£315 million acquisition of UK-based glass packaging manufacturer Allied Glass, which was completed on 8 November 2022 [1], Verallia's gross leverage will further improve to 2.7x, marginally below the 2.75x threshold for upward pressure on the rating. The transaction is also credit positive because it will (1) increase its scale (Allied Glass is expected to generate Â£150 million of revenue in 2022 and to have higher profitability than Verallia), (2) improve geographic diversification by expanding in the UK market, where Verallia was previously not present, (3) strengthen its market position in premium glass bottles, particularly in the Scotch Whisky and Gin sectors and (4) allow the achievement of certain synergies. The acquisition, which has been funded with existing cash on balance sheet, will increase the company's net reported leverage by approximately 0.5x, but this ratio will nevertheless remain below the 2.0x maximum leverage tolerance stated in its financial policy.

Moody's expects that Verallia will be able to continue to grow its earnings in 2023, despite the global economic slowdown, owing to its diversified product offering and geographic reach, the ability to pass on price increases amid short term capacity constraints, its energy hedging strategy that mitigates the impact of any sudden increase in energy prices, its targeted production cost reductions and the benefits from the full year contribution of Allied Glass.

Verallia's progressive energy hedging strategy that covers as much as 3 years has proved to be effective so far and provides the company with good visibility on its energy costs, which represented around 17% of total costs in 2021. However, hedging costs may continue to increase thus hampering the ability to pass them to final customers at a time when consumer demand is weakening.

Moody's expects Verallia's credit metrics to remain strong in 2023 including a leverage, as adjusted by Moody's, below 2.75x and to continue to generate positive free cash flow of over €100 million, despite increased working capital needs to rebuild inventory levels and higher capex for the delayed payment of the new Brasilian furnace, the construction of a new furnace in Italy, and investments to meet its CO2 emissions reduction targets.

However, the expected EBITDA growth remains exposed to multiple risks such as high cost inflation – with a dilutive effect on the demand and on the EBITDA margin - and potential gas supply disruptions in several European countries where the company operates. Verallia operates 45 furnaces in Europe and its European operations account for 87% of its LTM September 2022 revenue. Moody's acknowledges that the company has attempted to mitigate the risk of gas shortages by replacing around 20% of its gas needs with fuel from 2023, whereby fuel supplies and price hedges have been largely secured.

Verallia's Ba1 rating is also supported by the company's meaningful scale as the third largest glass container manufacturer globally and the largest in Europe in a relatively consolidated industry with stable long term fundamentals; its long-standing customer relationships and its track record of being perceived as a high-quality and reliable supplier; no material customer concentration; and its higher profitability than peers owing to its exposure to the premium segment, the ability to pass on volatile input costs, although with some lags, and targeted operational improvements.

Conversely, the Ba1 rating remains constrained by Verallia's exposure to low-growth end markets with a degree of pricing pressure, partly mitigated by the company's focus on the higher-margin wine/sparkling wine and spirits segments, which are nevertheless more susceptible to economic cycles; the limited substrate diversity; the risk of at least temporary margin compression in a high input cost environment; and its exposure to currency and country risk because of its presence in some emerging markets such as Latin America (representing 13% of revenue).

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views Verallia's liquidity as good. It is supported by approximately €490 million of cash at the end of September 2022, pro forma for the acquisition of Allied Glass, the company's solid free cash flow generation above €100 million per annum and its €500 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due October 2024. The RCF provides a backup for the €400 million commercial paper programme, of which €130 million was outstanding as of 30 September 2022. Excluding the commercial paper programme which is short-term in nature, the next largest debt maturity is October 2024 when the €500 million term loan matures.

The loans have a net leverage covenant of 5.0x, which is tested semi-annually, under which Moody's expects the company to retain sufficient headroom. The company reported a net leverage of 1.1x at the end of September 2022.

The company has also access to €400 million of committed factoring facilities, of which around €359 million was drawn as of September 2022.

RATIONALE FOR POSITIVE OUTLOOK

The positive outlook on the rating reflects Moody's expectations that Verallia will continue to grow its earnings despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, while maintaining strong credit metrics supported by its adherence to a conservative and predictable financial policy.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Upward pressure on the rating could materialise if the company's operating performance remains strong while it develops a track record operating under its stated financial policies, including a net leverage ratio (as defined by the company) below 2.0x, and below 2.75x (on a gross debt, Moody's adjusted basis); its EBITDA margin remains around 25%; and its free cash flow generation (after interest, capex and dividends) remains healthy and consistently positive.

Negative pressure on the rating could develop if Verallia's operating performance deteriorates such that its Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA increases above 3.5x on a sustainable basis, its free cash flow weakens, or its liquidity significantly deteriorates. The rating could also come under negative pressure in the event of a more aggressive financial policy, including material debt funded acquisitions or more shareholder-friendly actions.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmation:

..Issuer: Verallia S.A.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Verallia S.A.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in France, Verallia is a global leading producer of glass containers for the food and beverage industry. Verallia operates 32 glass manufacturing plants, with 58 furnaces and 13 product development centres in 11 countries, employing around 10,000 people. For the last twelve months ended 30 June 2022, Verallia generated revenue for €3 billion and EBITDA for €741 million (as adjusted by Moody's).

The company is listed on Euronext Paris since 4 October 2019.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Company's press release 02-Nov-2022 (https://www.verallia.com/en/communique-de-presse/verallia-to-acquire-allied-glass/).

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

