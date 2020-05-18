Moody's changes outlook on Vermaat's B3 CFR to negative from stable

Paris, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today affirmed the B3 corporate
family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR)
of Vincent Midco BV (Vermaat or the company), a leading provider
of premium catering services in The Netherlands. Concurrently,
Moody's has also affirmed the B2 ratings on the first lien senior secured
term loan B and multi currency revolving credit facility (RCF) both due
2026 at Vincent Bidco BV, a direct subsidiary of Vincent Midco BV.
The outlook on both entities was changed to negative from stable.
"The rating action reflects the protracted impact of the coronavirus
outbreak on the company's main end markets notably corporates,
leisure, and travel despite easing of confinement measures in The
Netherlands", says Eric Kang, a Moody's Vice President
- Senior Analyst and lead analyst for Vermaat. "While
the company's liquidity is adequate, there is a risk that
its credit metrics may not recover to levels more commensurate with the
B3 CFR over the next 12-18 months notably a Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA sustainably below 7.0x, and margins and free
cash flow back to pre-crisis levels", adds Mr Kang.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. While confinement measures in the Netherlands
are being gradually lifted, Moody's expects footfall in Vermaat's
points of sales to remain below pre-crisis level over the next
12-18 months for a certain period because of more frequent remote
working, a slow ramp-up in air passenger traffic or low visitor
numbers of some of the company's leisure locations such as museums.
Moody's expects the company's credit metrics to materially
deteriorate in fiscal 2020 followed by a swift recovery in fiscal 2021,
although there is a risk that credit metrics remain outside the parameters
to maintain the B3 CFR. Moody's expects the company's Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA is likely to deteriorate to above 10x in fiscal 2020 because
of the impact of confinement measures (net of governmental measures such
as the Employment Bridge Emergency Fund, a partial unemployment
scheme in The Netherlands) before recovering to around 8.0x in
fiscal 2021, which assumes that activity does not recover to pre-crisis
levels. Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA was 7.3x
in fiscal 2019.
Moody's views Vermaat's liquidity as adequate. As of 17 April
2020, the company had cash balances of €55million and its revolving
credit facility (RCF) of €110 million, available until 2026,
was drawn by €35 million.
The company also needs to comply with a net first lien leverage covenant
set at 10.25x and tested quarterly when the RCF is used by 40%.
Moody's estimates the net first lien leverage, as defined
by the debt indenture, was around 4.9x as of December 2019
but is likely to increase in the coming quarters because of the lower
EBITDA generation. A breach of the springing covenant would constitute
an event of default under the RCF.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The first lien term loan and the RCF are rated B2 - one notch above
the B3 CFR - reflecting their first ranking, ahead of the
second lien term loan. The first lien debt benefit from first ranking
transaction security over shares, bank accounts and intragroup receivables
of material subsidiaries. Moody's typically views debt with this
type of security package to be akin to unsecured debt. However,
the first lien debt benefit from upstream guarantees from operating companies
accounting for at least 80% of consolidated EBITDA.
RATING OUTLOOK
While the company's liquidity is adequate, there is a risk
that its credit metrics may not recover to levels more commensurate with
the B3 CFR over the next 12-18 months, notably a Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA sustainably below 7.0x, and margins and free
cash flow back to pre-crisis levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A downgrade could materialize if operating performance do not materially
improve over the next 12-18 months leading to (1) Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA remaining sustainably above 7.0x, or (2) weaker
liquidity or negative Moody's-adjusted free cash flow.
An upgrade could materialize over time if sustained positive organic growth
momentum and broadly stable margins compared to pre-crisis levels
lead to (1) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA reducing closer to 6.0x
on a sustained basis, and (2) a solid liquidity profile including
Moody's-adjusted free cash flow of around 5%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Vermaat is the market leader in premium catering and hospitality services
in The Netherlands. It generated revenue of around €300 million
in 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Eric Kang, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
