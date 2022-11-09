Moody's changes outlook on Volvo Car's rating to stable from positive; affirms Ba1 rating

Frankfurt am Main, November 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the ratings of Volvo Car AB (Volvo Car) to stable from positive. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed Volvo Car's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR), its Ba1-PD probability of default rating and its Ba1 guaranteed senior unsecured instrument ratings.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

"A rating upgrade has become unlikely over the next 12-18 months, because of the more challenging automotive sector environment, a weakening profitability prompted by higher raw material costs and a sales contraction due to a delay in car deliveries as a consequence of supply chain constraints," said Matthias Heck, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and Lead Analyst for Volvo Car. "The affirmation of the Ba1 rating reflects Volvo Car's moderate leverage, its strong liquidity and the expectation of medium-term margin improvements," added Mr. Heck. "While the macro environment in 2023 is a challenge, numerous new model launches and the gradual unwinding of the supply-chain related delayed car deliveries should provide support to Volvo Car's revenues," Mr. Heck continues.

RATINGS RATIONALE

In the first nine months of 2022, Volvo Car's global light vehicle sales decreased by 19% compared to the same period 2021, to nearly 429 thousand units. In Europe and North America, Volvo Car's sales declined by nearly one quarter, and China declined by 11%. The drop in sales was driven by constrained vehicle production due to COVID-related supply chain disruptions (especially in China) and the global shortage of semiconductor supplies. Although these factors affected the whole automotive industry, Volvo Car sharply underperformed global light vehicle sales, which declined by only around 2% in the same period. In 2021, Volvo Car had slightly outperformed the market by around 1%, with a sales increase of 5.6% to 699 thousand units. Moody's expects that Volvo Car's volumes will recover somewhat in the fourth quarter but remain around 10% below 2021 levels.

On 29 September 2022, Moody's changed its outlook on the global automotive industry to negative from stable. It now expects global light vehicle sales to be about flat (-0.7%) versus 2021 and climb 5.7% in 2023. Nevertheless, 85.5 million units expected for 2023 will remain well below the pre-pandemic peak of 95 million units. The negative industry outlook reflects a weakening macroeconomic environment and weakening consumer demand, driven by high price inflation and higher interest rates. At the same time, stress on global supply chains will improve but stay elevated. Moody's expects that Volvo Car will be able to recover some of its lost market share in 2023.

In the third quarter of 2022, Volvo Car's EBIT margin (company-defined) eroded to 2.6%, from 5.5% one year ago. This included a negative impact of joint ventures (JVs, especially its 48.3% stake in the battery electric vehicle company Polestar), but even without this, Volvo's margin decreased to 4.4% from 7.1%. The margin decline was driven by higher raw material costs, freights and semiconductor prices, and notwithstanding benefits from higher volumes, prices and vehicle mix effects. Higher raw material prices hit in particular the profitability of Volvo Car's battery electric vehicles (BEVs), where gross margins dropped to 5% (13% in 2021), compared to 20% at non-BEVs (19% in 2021), especially due to high lithium chemical prices. Effects of Volvo Car's price increases in Europe are expected to materialize in the fourth quarter 2022 and into 2023 due to the long order book.

On a Moody's adjusted basis (including Joint Ventures income but excluding the revaluation gain at Polestar), Volvo Car's EBITA margin dropped to just 2.6% in the last twelve months to September 2022 (4.5% in 2021). This was well below the 7% required for an upgrade and even below the 5% expected on a sustainable basis for the Ba1. Volvo Car's debt / EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) amounted to 2.3x (2.0x in 2021), in line with our expectation for the Ba1.

Volvo Cars targets an improvement in profitability to 8-10% EBIT margin (company defined) by 2025, compared to around 6% on average during 2016-19. Moody's also expects some improvements in terms of Moody's adjusted EBITA margins, but in the current sector environment, the recovery of its margins will likely be muted in 2023, leading to levels close to the minimum requirement for the Ba1. The expectation of margin improvements is driven by new model launches, like the EX90, efficiency measures and scale effects, especially at Polestar, as well as price increases.

On 3 November 2022, Volvo Cars announced to provide a $800 million (SEK9 billion) 18-month shareholder loan to Polestar. The funding to Polestar weighs on Volvo Car's very good liquidity. Volvo Car has historically supported the growth at Polestar, which has been loss-making and recorded sizeable negative free cash flows. Polestar's losses are included on a pro rata basis within Moody's adjusted EBITA and EBITDA calculations. The Ba1 rating does not factor in the expectation of additional liquidity support for Polestar going forward.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Volvo Car will be able recover some of its lost market share in 2023 and thus outperform global light vehicle sales, while further increasing its share of electrically chargeable vehicles (30% in the first nine months of 2022, including 7.4% BEVs). Concurrently, Moody's expects Volvo Car's EBITA margins (Moody's adjusted) to improve towards 5% in 2023, maintain debt/EBITDA well below 3x, and generate positive free cash flow (Moody's adjusted) within the next 12-18 months.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

Volvo Car's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) is underpinned by (1) its well-known brand identity with a long-established position in its domestic market; (2) a global footprint with a growing presence in the Chinese market helped by the company's close relationship with its main shareholder, the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited (Geely Group; (3) continuous sizeable investments in electrification and modular platforms, giving the company a more efficient platform for its new model range, as well as a high share of electrified vehicles (30% of 9M 2022 unit sales); (4) prudent financial policies with moderate leverage, and (5) a very good liquidity profile.

At the same time, the rating is constrained by (1) Volvo Car's modest market position and small size compared to other rated global premium competitors in a fiercely competitive global passenger car market; (2) a still relatively low level of profitability when compared with some other premium manufacturers; and (3) Volvo Car's still limited product offering and high dependency on the success of only a few models with over 75% of 2021 retail sales (units) generated by its three SUV models, (4) the exposure of Volvo Car (like the other auto manufacturers) to stricter environmental standards, that require high capex and R&D spending and lead to a shift to still less profitable electrified models, thereby burdening the company's free cash flow generation capability, and (5) the company's exposure to the global automotive industry, which is highly cyclical and highly competitive.

LIQUIDITY

Volvo Car's liquidity profile is very good, underpinned by (1) cash and cash equivalents of SEK50.3 billion and marketable securities of SEK8.9 billion as of 30 September 2022; (2) Moody's expectation of positive free cash flow in the next 12 months, and (3) access to a €1.3 billion (approximately SEK14.1 billion) multi-currency revolving credit facility (maturing in January 2025, with 1-year extension option).

The company's existing resources comfortably cover its corporate cash requirements over the next 12 months, including working cash (estimated at SEK11 billion), sustained high levels of capital expenditures, intra-year working capital needs and industrial debt maturities (SEK2.7 billion). The $800 million (SEK9 billion) shareholder loan to Polestar is also a major use of liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Volvo Car's rating could be upgraded if the company was able to demonstrate its successful transformation of its product portfolio towards low and zero emission vehicles whilst improving the product breadth and enhance its geographic diversity to a level comparable with that of its global peers. More specifically, we could consider upgrading Volvo Car's ratings to Baa3 in case of (1) evidence that the previous model introductions (XC90, S90, V90, XC60, S60, V60, XC40, C40) and the recharge models including the new EX90 remain a sustained success and positively contribute to Volvo Car's diversification of profit and cash flow generation; (2) visibility that Volvo Car's profitability based on an adjusted EBITA margin can exceed and sustainably remain above 7.0%; (3) a continued Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.0x, and (4) positive free cash flow generation despite the high investment spending as anticipated for the coming years. Moreover, the maintenance of a prudent financial policy that includes low debt leverage and a solid liquidity profile on a sustained basis are key requirements for an upgrade towards investment grade territory.

Volvo Car's rating could be downgraded if the company's credit metrics deteriorated as follows: (1) Moody's adjusted EBITA margin remained below 5%; (2) free cash flows turned negative; (3) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeded 3.0x. Additionally, a material shift in the company's conservative financial policy or sizable debt-funded acquisitions could lead to a downgrade.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: Volvo Car AB

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automobile Manufacturers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72240. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

