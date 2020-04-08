Moody's changes outlook on West Fraser to negative; affirms Baa3

Approximately $300 million of rated debt
Toronto, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) changed West Fraser Timber Co.
Ltd.'s (West Fraser) outlook to negative from stable. Moody's
affirmed the company's Baa3 senior unsecured rating.
"The outlook change to negative reflects the potential that the company's
high leverage will remain elevated over the next 12 to 18 months if lumber
and pulp markets remain challenged for longer than expected," said
Ed Sustar, Senior Vice President with Moody's. "We
expect that demand and prices for most of West Fraser's products
will improve in 2021, allowing the company to return towards the
very strong interest coverage and leverage metrics the company typically
maintains", added Sustar.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
West Fraser's Baa3 rating benefits from: (1) its low cost
and leading market position as the largest lumber producer in North America;
(2) its diversity through cost-competitive plywood, pulp
and newsprint operations, which generate about 50% of EBITDA
(after lumber export duties); (3) good liquidity; and (4) strong
interest coverage (EBITDA/Interest typically above 14x), and leverage
(Debt/EBITDA typically below 2x) during normalized operating environments.
West Fraser is constrained by: (1) its high leverage coming into
2020 that will remain elevated through the year (Debt/EBITDA of 11.1x
in 2019; (2) the inherent price volatility of its products (most
are currently well below normalized levels); and (3) reduced fiber
supply for the company's British Columbia operations (about 27%
of it lumber capacity) from the impacts of the mountain pine beetle infestation,
higher than normal wild fires and pending Woodland caribou protection
measures.
West Fraser's 2019 leverage was 4.7x before lumber export
duties. Moody's expects these duties may be largely refunded,
as they have been in the past, if and when a new softwood lumber
agreement is reached between Canada and the U.S.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The paper and forest product industry is affected
by this shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
However, in most jurisdictions, the paper and forest products
industry has been deemed an essential service. This designation
allows West Fraser to continue to supply products used in the food and
beverage industry, infrastructure and construction projects as well
as the manufacture of fiber-based personal hygiene products such
as tissue products, breathing masks and medical gowns. Nonetheless,
the impact on West Fraser's credit profile could leave it vulnerable to
shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions
as the outbreak continues to spread. We regard the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on West Fraser of the breadth and severity of the shock,
the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, and
high-level lingering uncertainty.
West Fraser has good liquidity supported by about C$500 million
of liquidity sources to cover our estimate of C$100 million of
uses over the next four quarters, with no significant debt maturities
until 2024. Liquidity sources include a cash balance of C$16
million (as of December 2019) and about C$476 million of availability
under the company's committed C$850 million revolving credit facility
that matures in August 2024. Moody's estimates that West Fraser
will consume about C$100 million of cash over the next four quarters.
Most of the company's assets are unencumbered. We expect West Fraser
will remain in compliance with its financial covenants.
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain
above 11x (4.7x before export duties) through 2020 and could remain
elevated in 2021 if lumber and pulp prices do not return towards normalized
levels.
As a manufacturing company, West Fraser is exposed to environmental
risks, such as air and water emissions, as well a risk to
adequate fiber availability for some of its operations because of the
pine beetle infestation and higher than normal forest fires in Western
Canada. In addition, the company faces social risks,
such as labor relations, health and safety issues, and changing
consumer trends. The company has established expertise in complying
with these on-going risks and has incorporated procedures to address
them in their operational planning and business models. Governance
risks are moderate, as West Fraser is a public company with transparent
reporting. Although West Fraser does not have a public leverage
target, we expect that the company will direct most of their free
cash flow, when generated, towards debt reduction, as
current leverage is significantly above the company's normal levels.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
• Diversification away from the very cyclical lumber and pulp markets
• Resolution of the softwood lumber dispute between Canada and the
US
• Greater certainty around the longer-term impacts on the
company's fiber supply from environmental risks
• Adjusted debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5x (11x as of December
2019) based on our forward view of financial performance
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
• Sustained deterioration in the company's operating environment
or liquidity
• Adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeds 3x (11x as of December 2019) based
on our forward view of sustained financial performance
The principal methodology used in this rating was Paper and Forest Products
Industry published in October 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1105007.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, West Fraser
is the largest lumber producer in North America, as well as a leading
producer of pulp, plywood and newsprint in Western Canada.
