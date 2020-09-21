Moody's changes outlook on Wharf Real Estate Investment Company to negative from stable

Hong Kong, September 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed to negative from stable the outlook on Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (WREIC) and Wharf REIC Finance (BVI) Limited.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed WREIC's A2 issuer rating, the (P)A2 backed senior unsecured ratings on the medium-term note (MTN) program of Wharf REIC Finance (BVI) Limited and the A2 backed senior unsecured ratings on the notes issued under the MTN program, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by WREIC.

"The change in outlook to negative reflects an increase in Wharf REIC's business risk, given that the company's core retail assets, which are heavily tourist-dependent, are materially hurt by the coronavirus-induced disruptions and weak economic conditions," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. "The rating action also considers our expectation that its financial leverage will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months, because of lower earnings and a weaker balance sheet."

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects WREIC will face challenges at least over the next 12 months, driven by the high uncertainty over the recovery of tourism activity from mainland China and Hong Kong's economic conditions.

WREIC's two flagship retail assets -- Harbour City and Times Square -- have already experienced a sharper-than-expected decline in occupancy rates in June 2020 when compared with the end of 2019, because of travel restrictions, social distancing measures and the economic downturn. Their rental income fell significantly during the first half of 2020 compared to a year ago, largely due to sizable rental concessions.

This situation has been exacerbated by the company's large exposure to retail and hotel assets, which are dependent on high-spending tourists from mainland China. Revenue from these assets accounted for about 89% of WREIC's total revenues in 2019.

Moody's expects the company's occupancy rates and rental income to come under further pressure at least over the next 12 months, given its expectation for prolonged economic disruptions in the second half of 2020 and a slow rebound in tourism spending in 2021.

As a result, the company's revenue and EBITDA will likely decline by 17% and 23% respectively in 2020. Coupled with an increase in net debt in H1 2020, Moody's expects WREIC's net debt/EBITDA will weaken to 5.5x in 2020 from 3.4x in 2019, and will stay elevated in 2021. Its adjusted EBITDA/interest will also decline to 9.0x from 13.2x over the same period.

While these ratios still position the company at the weak end of its A2 rating category, there is a downside risk to this assumption.

WREIC's adjust net debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/interest weakened to 4.8x and 10.4x in the 12 months ended 30 June 2020 from 3.4x and 13.2x in 2019 because of a 27% decline in adjusted EBITDA and an increase in net debt to HKD52.6 billion at the end of June 2020, from HKD44.2 billion at the end of 2019. The increase in net debt was due to weaker operating cashflow, cash relief paid to tenants and debt-funded equity investments.

WREIC's A2 ratings primarily reflect the company's (1) strong ability in tenancy management, (2) sizable, good-quality assets and (3) broad tenant base.

On the other hand, the A2 ratings are constrained by WREIC's high revenue and asset concentration in a single property in Hong Kong -- the retail performance of which is exposed to volatile tourist inflow from mainland China.

Wharf REIC's liquidity profile is excellent, underpinned by its cash of around HKD5.5 billion and committed and uncommitted unutilized facilities of HKD8.5 billion at the end of June 2020. Along with its operating cash flow and equity investments of HKD10.3 billion, these sources are sufficient to cover its short term debt of $16.7 billion and capital spending over the next 12 months.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on WREIC of deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to retail sector which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating outlook could return to stable if (1) the operating environment improves significantly over the next 12 months; and (2) the company's credit metrics improve, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA remains below 5.5x; and (3) the company's liquidity remains strong for the next 12 to 18 months.

On the other hand, the ratings could be downgraded if (1) the operating environment remains difficult, leading to higher vacancy levels and declining operating cash flow; or (2) the company's credit metrics weaken, such that its adjusted net debt/EBITDA remains above 5.5x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

WREIC holds a portfolio consisting of six quality commercial properties in Hong Kong, with an aggregate gross floor area of 12.3 million square feet (sq ft), valued at HKD274 billion ($35 billion) as of the end of December 2019. In 2019, the company's total gross revenue was HKD16.0 billion ($2.1 billion). The company is 48.9% owned by its controlling shareholder, Wheelock and Company Limited.

