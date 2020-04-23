Moody's changes outlook on Wittur's ratings to negative; affirms B3 CFR

Frankfurt am Main, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and B3-PD probability
of default rating (PDR) of German elevator components manufacturer Wittur
International Holding GmbH ("Wittur" or "group").
Moody's also affirmed the instrument ratings on the group's
debt facilities, including the B2 ratings on the €530 million
senior secured first lien Term Loan B and €90 million senior secured
first lien revolving credit facility (RCF), and the Caa2 rating
on the €240 million second lien term loan, issued by Wittur
Holding GmbH, a direct subsidiary of the group. The outlook
on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.
"The outlook change to negative was prompted by our expectation
that Wittur's operating performance and credit metrics will significantly
weaken this year following the coronavirus outbreak, which will
stifle construction activity and constrain Wittur's manufacturing
capabilities", says Goetz Grossmann, Moody's lead
analyst for Wittur. "This is balanced to some degree by our
still-adequate liquidity assessment for Wittur and its solid business
profile, which supports the rating affirmation."
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rating action follows the worldwide fast spreading coronavirus,
which Moody's expects to slow down construction activity and significantly
constrain Wittur's operating performance this year. The rating
agency forecasts that Wittur's revenues will shrink by more than
10% in 2020, its profitability to weaken and Moody's-adjusted
free cash flow to remain clearly negative (€49 million negative in
2019). Given Wittur's lack of recurring maintenance activities,
the negative impact on its business should be more pronounced vis-a-vis
its major customers, which also revised their outlooks recently.
For instance, elevator manufacturers KONE Corporation and Schindler
Group expect their revenues to decrease by up to 10% this year,
depending on the final implications of the virus spreading for equipment
installations and maintenance activities, as well as the strength
of a recovery expected fom the second half of 2020.
Key credit metrics of Wittur, which already deteriorated last year
with rising debt levels and weakening cash flows (partly due to no-recurring
events), will likely remain outside of Moody's guidance for
a B3 rating over the next 12-18 months. At the same time,
an expected demand recovery and improvement in Wittur's performance
during 2021 will depend on when the virus spreading will be contained,
national lockdowns lifted and the company be able to return to normal
production levels.
That said, Moody's expects Wittur to take mitigating actions
in response to the current demand weakness, including cost cutting
initiatives, suspend or scale down certain strategic projects,
reduce capital expenditures or make use of state-support schemes
(e.g. short-time work), as appropriate.
While such measures could help soften the expected profitability erosion
over the next few quarters, and recognizing Wittur's fairly
flexible cost base (around 2/3 of cost deemed variable by management),
however, earnings will likely not recover to 2019 levels until the
end of 2021. Leverage as adjusted by Moody's will therefore
remain very high for the B3 rating (maximum 7.5x gross debt/EBITDA)
and exert immediate downward pressure on the rating in case of a more
material underperformance over the next 12-18 months.
The rating affirmation is supported by Moody's view that Wittur
should be able to retain an adequate liquidity profile, which should
assist it to weather the upcoming challenging quarters of negative FCF.
At the end of 2019, the group had cash and cash equivalents of €70
million and access to it committed and largely undrawn €90 million
RCF.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The manufacturing sector
has been one of the sectors strongly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in Wittur's credit profile, including its exposure to
the cyclical construction sector, have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Wittur
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Wittur of the
breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in
credit quality it has triggered.
OUTLOOK
The negative outlook indicates Wittur's weakening rating positioning
during 2020 and the significant uncertainty attached to the ongoing spreading
of the coronavirus, which could have more negative implications
for the group as currently anticipated. It particularly reflects
increasing downgrade risk if Wittur's liquidity were to swiftly
deteriorate, including due to more negative free flow generation
than currently projected during 2020 or beyond.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's could downgrade Wittur, if its (1) leverage were to sustainably
exceed 7.5x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, (2) Moody's-adjusted
free cash flow remained consistently negative, (3) liquidity were
to deteriorate.
An upgrade would require Wittur to (1) deleverage to below 6.5x
Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, (2) improve free cash flow
generation with Moody's-adjusted FCF/debt ratios strengthening
towards the mid-single-digits, whilst maintaining
a solid liquidity profile.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
PROFILE
Wittur International Holding GmbH is as a private-equity-owned
manufacturer of elevator components, based in Germany. Wittur
produces and sells elevator components such as automatic elevator doors,
lift cars, safety components, drives, elevator frames
and complete elevators to customers that include major multi-national
corporations as well as independent companies. In 2019, Wittur
generated €809 million in sales and company-adjusted EBITDA
of €121 million (15% margin).
Wittur is owned by funds advised by Bain Capital Europe Fund IV L.P.
and Canada's Public Sector Pension Investment Board ("PSP Investments"),
which acquired a 32% stake in Wittur from Bain Capital in March
2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Goetz Grossmann, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454