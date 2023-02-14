Moody's changes outlook on XSYS' rating to stable from positive; affirms B3 rating

Frankfurt am Main, February 14, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") changed the outlook on XSYS Germany Holding GmbH's (XSYS) to stable from positive and affirmed XSYS' long term corporate family rating (CFR) and probability of default rating (PDR) at B3 and B3-PD respectively. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2 ratings of XSYS senior secured first lien term loan B and senior secured first lien revolving credit facility and the Caa2 rating of XSYS' senior secured second lien term loan.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The stabilization of the outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company's deleveraging trajectory, delayed compared to previous expectations, will result in leverage and coverage metrics in line with the current B3 rating. Moody's estimates leverage of above 8.5x in 2022 (Moody's adjusted) due primarily to lower demand for XSYS's plates and sleeves as well as higher input cost, which contributed to an expected contraction of Moody's adjusted EBITDA to around €65 million from around €72 million (pro-forma for standalone cost) in 2021.

The affirmation of the CFR rating at B3 incorporates expectations for XSYS' EBITDA to gradually improve during 2023 as price increases initiated in 2022 support contribution margins and volume recovers somewhat. Consequently Moody's expects that XSYS Moody's adjusted gross leverage will decrease to around 8x in 2023 with further deleveraging in 2024. The company's good liquidity, including the absence of meaningful maturities prior to 2028 and no exposure to rising rates until February 2026, also supports the B3. However, expected EBITDA growth rather than debt reduction will be the main driver of deleveraging.

XSYS benefits from its potential to capture the underlying growth of the flexographic printing plate market, which is undergoing a shift from gravure to flexographic printing technology. Growth prospects depend primarily on the company's i) continued market share gains in a steadily but slowly growing market environment and ii) restoration of profitability to historical levels. These might prove challenging given the weak macro economic backdrop, with limited visibility.

The rating and stable outlook also reflect Moody's expectation that the company will maintain a good liquidity profile, although Moody's expects elevated capital expenditure related to investments to improve efficiency of the company's manufacturing facilities to result in only around break-even free cash flow in 2023.

XSYS's leading positions in the consolidated market for flexographic printing plates, sleeves and equipment and its good liquidity support its rating. The strong market position in combination with the high technological content and mission critical nature of XSYS products results in a high EBITDA margin, notwithstanding a decline of EBITDA margins in 2022 compared to 2021. XSYS' high leverage, small scale (revenues of below €220 million expected in 2022) and substantial revenue concentration (ten largest customers accounting for around 31% of revenues and around 56% of its revenues generated in the EMEA region) all constrain the rating. These risk factors leave the company's cash and EBITDA generation vulnerable to event risk such as loss of key customers or an unfavorable economic environment in any of its key end-markets.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

XSYS has good liquidity. As of September 2022 the company had €18.9 million cash on balance sheet and had full availability under its €80 million revolving credit facility, and Moody's expects positive free cash flow (FCF) in Q4-2022 and at least break even FCF in 2023.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The B2 on the €435 million senior secured first lien term loan B and the €80 million senior secured first lien RCF is one notch above the long term corporate family rating. The instrument ratings reflect the ranking of the senior secured term loan pari passu with trade payables and the RCF but ahead of the proposed €80 million senior secured second lien term loan, rated Caa2.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

The main ESG consideration reflected in XSYS' rating is its private equity ownership and aggressive financial policy, characterized by high leverage. Concentrated ownership and decision making creates potential for event risk and decisions that favor shareholders over creditors.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade XSYS' ratings if the company reduces its leverage to materially below 6.5x, demonstrates its ability to consistently generate FCF/Debt in excess of 5%, and maintains a good liquidity profile. Furthermore, an upgrade would require expansion of XSYS' Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin to close to 40% and evidence of a financial policy aimed at achieving and maintaining a higher rating.

Moody's could downgrade XSYS' ratings if its liquidity profile weakens as a result of negative FCF generation or an aggressive financial policy. A marked weakening of the company's EBITDA margin would also be negative for the ratings as this could indicate a loss of the company's strong position in its core market. A failure to reduce leverage to below 8x on a sustainable basis would also be negative for the rating.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: XSYS Germany Holding GmbH

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Moritz Melsbach

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Karen Berckmann, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main, 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

