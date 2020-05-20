Moody's changes outlook on mBank's A3 long-term deposit ratings to stable

Outlook on mBank Hipoteczny's Baa2 issuer rating also changed to stable
Frankfurt am Main, May 20, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed mBank S.A.'s (mBank) long-term deposit
ratings at A3 and changed the outlook to stable from negative.
The bank's short-term deposit ratings were also affirmed at Prime-2.
Concurrently, the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) was affirmed
at baa3 and its Adjusted BCA at baa2, its Counterparty Risk Assessments
(CR Assessments) at A2(cr)/Prime-1(cr) and its Counterparty Risk
Ratings (CRRs) at A2/Prime-1.
This rating action follows the announcement made by Commerzbank AG (Commerzbank;
Long-term Deposits A1 stable; BCA baa2) on 11 May 2020 that
it terminated the planned sale of its majority stake in mBank[1].
At the same time, Moody's has also affirmed the Baa2/Prime-2
issuer ratings of mBank Hipoteczny S.A. (MBH), a mortgage
bank which is a subsidiary of mBank, and changed the outlook on
the long-term issuer ratings to stable from negative. The
bank's CR Assessments were affirmed at A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr) and its
CRRs at A3/Prime-2.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF mBANK'S LONG-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The affirmation of mBank's long-term deposit ratings reflects:
(1) the bank's BCA of baa3; (2) Moody's assumption of a "moderate"
probability of affiliate support from Commerzbank which results into an
unchanged one notch of uplift and an Adjusted BCA of baa2; and (3)
maintaining two notches of uplift for deposit ratings from the rating
agency's Advanced Loss-Given-Failure (LGF) analysis.
In affirming the ratings, Moody's has considered the announcement
made by Commerzbank to abandon the plan to sell its majority stake in
mBank due to the adverse market conditions following the coronavirus outbreak,
considered an impediment for achieving a valuation acceptable to the parent
bank. While the likelihood of mBank being disposed is reduced,
it is, however, not entirely eliminated according to the rating
agency's assessment. At the same time, and as long
as mBank remains majority owned by Commerzbank, Moody's expects
parental support to be forthcoming, in case of need, which
is reflected in Moody's unchanged "moderate" affiliate
support assumption, resulting into a one-notch uplift for
the bank's baa2 Adjusted BCA. Commerzbank owns 69% of mBank.
As part of today's rating action mBank's baa3 BCA has been
affirmed, reflecting the resilience of the bank's intrinsic
financial strength against the background of a deteriorating operating
environment following the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its Environmental
Social and Governance framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. The affirmation of the BCA considers
mBank's profitability to moderate in the currently adverse environment.
However, this view is balanced by the bank's solid capitalization
which provides a buffer to rising asset-related risks, as
well as mBank's solid liquidity and funding profile.
-- AFFIRMATION OF mBANK HIPOTECZNY'S LONG-TERM ISSUER
RATINGS
MBH's Baa2 issuer ratings are positioned one notch below the rating level
that would have been assigned to mBank's senior unsecured debt in the
absence of a full and irrevocable guarantee obligation of mBank to stand
in for MBH's liabilities. At the same time, the positioning
of the issuer ratings at Baa2 reflects (1) mBank's full ownership of MBH,
as well as its strategic fit and high operational integration within the
group; and (2) mBank's public commitment to maintain the capital
and liquidity of its subsidiary at satisfactory levels, meeting
all regulatory requirements.
-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE
The revision of the outlook to stable from negative on mBank's long-term
deposit ratings reflects the improved visibility around the bank's
strategic shareholder structure and thus on the probability of parent
support, combined with the relative resilience of mBank's creditworthiness
to the coronavirus shock on the Polish economy. The stable outlook
on MBH's long-term issuer ratings reflects the stable outlook on
mBank's long-term deposit ratings.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
As indicated by the stable outlook, upward pressure on the ratings
is currently limited.
mBank's deposit ratings could be upgraded by (1) a combination of an upgrade
of both mBank's and Commerzbank's BCAs, which will lead to a higher
Adjusted BCA or (2) additional volumes of subordinated instruments implying
higher protection for senior creditors and a lower loss given failure
in resolution, which could lead to additional uplift for the deposit
ratings under the Advanced LGF analysis. mBank's BCA could be upgraded
in the event of a reduction in asset risk, while maintaining good
capitalisation, profitability and funding profile. A mild
improvement of the bank's credit profile is unlikely to result in upward
ratings pressure but rather in the compression of the current one notch
affiliate support uplift from Commerzbank with its standalone BCA at baa2
at present.
A downgrade of mBank's deposit ratings could be triggered by a downgrade
of the BCA of either mBank or Commerzbank. Resuming the intention
to dispose of mBank could also result in downward rating pressure and
challenge the one notch affiliate support uplift from Commerzbank which
is currently factored into the baa2 Adjusted BCA.
mBank's BCA could be downgraded in case of a material deterioration in
its asset quality and capital, a significant and sustained drop
in profitability, or an overall weakening of the bank's combined
liquidity profile. Further, downward pressure on mBank's
deposit ratings could also result from a reduction in the volume of deposits
or subordinated instruments in the liability structure of the bank,
which could imply a possible higher loss-given-failure in
a resolution as a result of the Advanced LGF analysis.
MBH's ratings would experience positive or negative pressure in the event
of changes in the ratings of mBank. Furthermore, Moody's
could reconsider the ratings of MBH in case the relationship between the
subsidiary and its parent changes to an extent that would materially reduce
the level of integration between the two.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] source: https://www.commerzbank.com/en/hauptnavigation/presse/pressemitteilungen/archiv1/2020/quartal_20_02/presse_archiv_detail_20_02_88202.html
