Moody's changes outlook on the City of Athens' rating to positive, affirms Ba3 issuer rating

Madrid, March 22, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on the City of Athens' ("Athens") rating to positive from stable, while affirming the local and foreign currency long-term issuer rating of Ba3. Moody's has also affirmed the city's ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA).

This rating action follows Moody's decision to change the outlook on the rating of Government of Greece to positive from stable on 17 March 2023. For additional information, please refer to the sovereign press release: https://ratings.moodys.com/ratings-news/400296

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK CHANGE

Moody's decision to change the City of Athens' rating outlook to positive from stable reflects its close operational and financial linkages with the central government as well as the expectation of continued strong intrinsic strengths of Athens' financials going forward.

Moody's expects that Athens will also benefit from reduced systemic risk, as captured by the change in outlook on Greece's rating of Ba3 to positive from stable. Should they materialize, Athens will benefit from the improved credit conditions of the sovereign given the city's key role as capital city and as an economic and financial hub. With 40% of the city's operating revenues comprised of taxes and tariffs sensitive to local economic dynamic, the country's moderate GDP growth in the following two years will support Athens' revenue collection. In addition, Moody's believes that ongoing improvements in the sovereign fiscal position, institutional quality and level of supervision of regional and local governments, if they continue, will translate into greater predictability of government transfers, which account for around 26% of the city's operating revenue. Next Generation EU funds will also support the local economy.

RATIONALE FOR THE RATING AFFIRMATION

The affirmation of the ba3 BCA and Ba3 issuer rating reflects the City of Athens' good budgetary planning, low debt burden and good liquidity profile, which are expected to continue in the following years. The city's Ba3 rating also reflects its limited financial flexibility, with expenditures being largely decided by the sovereign, including personnel costs and capital spending. Moody's also notes that the City of Athens has a fragile socio-economic profile, including increased emigration over the last decade, with a negative impact on labour market.

After two years of lower tax revenue and higher expenditure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city has recovered pre-pandemic positive operating balances of around 2% of operating revenue in 2022, reflecting higher tax revenue. Athens is expected to continue to record positive operating balances and financing surpluses until 2024, reflecting the city's self-imposed fiscal discipline, higher revenue collection and controlled spending.

While Moody's expects Athens to gradually increase its capital expenditure in line with its investment programme (such as recycling waste, green areas or the renovation of the city's theatre), such investments will incur limited costs because around 80% of these expenditures will be funded by EU funds and government transfers.

The city's debt management is robust. Athens' debt burden is low at around 23% of its operating revenues at year-end 2022, down from 26% in 2021. Moody's expects the city's debt stock to remain low over the medium-term, at around 20% of operating revenue by 2024. The city's liquidity profile is good with abundant cash to cover its annual debt service until 2024, thus limiting refinancing risks.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The city of Athens' ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), mainly reflecting moderate exposure to environmental and social risks, while its governance is robust.

Athens' environmental issuer profile score is moderately negative (E-3). With the exception of carbon transition and natural capital where we see neutral-to-low exposure, Moody's scores Athens' exposure to the various environmental risks at moderately negative. The city's main risks are heat stress, water stress and waste and pollution, all of which could generate future costs for municipal services. Significant financial support from the EU and from the central government will mitigate the financial impact of environmental problems.

Moody's assesses Athens' social issuer profile score as moderately negative (S-3), reflecting the city's ageing population and high young unemployment rates. Social responsibilities, such as pensions and unemployment benefits, were transferred to the central government in 2018, thus mitigating the impact of social risks on the City of Athens. Access to housing, healthcare and basic services is good.

Athens' governance issuer profile score is neutral-to-low (G-2). Athens benefits from strong institutional quality governance, characterised by improving policy effectiveness, prudent forecasting and high data transparency.

The sovereign action required the publication of this credit rating action on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for City of Athens. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Greece, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 32,230 (2021) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 8.4% (2021) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 4.4% (2021)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -7.5% (2021) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -6.8% (2021) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: baa3

Default history: At least one default event (on bonds and/or loans) has been recorded since 1983.

On 17 March 2023, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Athens, City of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have materially increased. The issuer's governance and/or management, have materially increased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has not materially changed. The systemic risk in which the issuer operates has materially decreased.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The strengthening of Greece's credit profile, as reflected by an upgrade of the sovereign rating, would have positive credit implications for Athens via a reduction in systemic risk. In addition, an upgrade of Athens' rating would also require a continuation of the city's solid budgetary performance, adequate liquidity position and low debt levels.

Similarly, a deterioration of sovereign credit strength would put downward pressure on Athens' rating given the close financial and operational linkages between the two entities. Fiscal slippage, rapidly rising debt levels or the emergence of significant liquidity risks would also exert downward pressure on the city's rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

