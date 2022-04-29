Moody's changes outlook to negative and affirms Guildford Borough Council's Aa3 rating

London, April 29, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed Guildford Borough Council's (Guildford) issuer rating at Aa3 and baseline credit assessment at a2.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The change in the outlook to negative reflects Moody's expectation that Guildford's high debt burden will continue to increase while the council faces medium term budgetary pressures and expected declines in its relatively high level of usable reserves.

Guildford's net debt and indirect debt to operating revenue level reached 210% at FYE2021 from 185% at FYE2020. Historically, Guildford's debt has not increased as quickly as projected given its high levels of cash and reserves and the council's conservative approach to using its own resources before borrowing externally. However, the debt burden remains relatively high and Moody's anticipates that the council's debt burden will continue to increase to fund its ambitious capital programme.

Guildford's capital programme over FY2022 to FY2025 is estimated at Â£403 million, with around Â£323 million of this projected to be funded through borrowing. The capital programme is focused on regeneration, housing and transportation. While Moody's anticipates its debt burden will not rise as quickly as projected given Guildford's conservative borrowing projections and track record, as its capital programme is executed, Moody's expects that Guildford's debt burden will continue to rise.

At FYE2021, a large share of the council's debt was short-term borrowing with the council taking advantage of lower short-term rates and significantly increasing short-term borrowing from other local authorities (about 40% of total debt at FYE2021). While Guildford plans to eventually refinance this with long-term borrowing, this exposes the council to refinancing and interest rate risks.

Guildford projects budget gaps in its medium term plan, even after assumed significant planned savings. The more challenging operating environment with higher inflationary pressures will also complicate fiscal consolidation efforts. Moody's anticipates Guildford's level of usable reserves will also decrease as it draws down on COVID-related grants and earmarked reserves and covers any budget deficits.

RATIONALE FOR AFFIRMATION OF THE RATINGS

The affirmation of Guildford's Aa3 issuer rating and a2 baseline credit assessment reflects the strong track record of budgetary performance and high level of usable reserves.

Guildford has historically recorded relatively strong budgetary performance facing fewer pressures as a lower-tier district council not responsible for services such as social care and having a high proportion of fees and charges in income. Guildford's ability to control spending has been of paramount importance to setting balanced budgets. The council has a track record of delivering savings, having delivered Â£6.6m in savings between FY2014-20, which helped the council deliver surpluses and add to its usable reserves. Its medium term plan incorporates a further Â£7.6 million in savings over FY2023-26, although further savings may be more difficult to achieve.

Guildford has budgetary buffers, in the form of usable reserves and budgetary flexibility, to be able to offset medium term budgetary pressures. Usable reserves are relatively high at 129% of operating revenue in FY2021. Moody's expects this level to decline but remain higher than rated peers.

Guildford holds a sizeable property portfolio, which is a key element of the council's investment strategy. In FY2021, Guildford had Â£152 million (47% of total investments) in real estate. The council has thus far benefitted from this exposure with rental income from property management that currently yields around 5.8% per annum with a net return of approximately Â£8.1 million recorded in FY2021. The portfolio is a combination of industrial, retail and office property, located in Guildford. Guildford's net investment property income as proportion of gross income is 6%, which Moody's views is a manageable level of exposure, though is subject to property market risk and can add volatility to revenue.

As per the application of Moody's Joint Default Analysis for regional and local governments, Guildford's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) is a2 and the final rating of Aa3 incorporates the uplift provided by Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from the UK government (Aa3 stable) in the event of severe liquidity stress.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider an upgrade for Guildford if the UK sovereign's rating was upgraded, combined with one or more of the following: a substantial reduction in Guildford's projected debt levels and a material improvement in its reserves position.

A downgrade could result from: a continued increase in debt levels or debt servicing costs along with a decline in usable reserves; continued high reliance on short-term debt exposing the council to refinancing risks; an inability to achieve planned savings and close operating deficits over the medium term; or weak performance of property investments. Additionally, a downgrade of the UK sovereign rating would exert downward pressure on Guildford's rating.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

In Moody's assessment, environmental considerations are not material to Guildford's rating. Social considerations are material to Guildford's credit profile. Housing affordability issues are the most acute in London and the South East of the United Kingdom, and other major cities. A shortfall in affordable housing directly affects local authorities due to their statutory responsibility to provide housing for residents ? this leads to additional expenditure pressures. For district councils, such as Guildford, this is often their primary expenditure pressure. Governance considerations are also material to Guildford's credit profile. Guildford's governance is strong reflecting a strong track record of budgetary management reflected in its high levels of reserves which give it a robust liquidity buffer in the case of further shocks, high levels of transparency and a strong institutional structure.

The specific economic indicators, as required by UK regulation, are not available for Guildford Borough Council. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: United Kingdom, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 45,329 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -9.3% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 0.8% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -12.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -2.5% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: [not available]

Economic resiliency: a1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM RATING COMMITTEE

On 27 April 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Guildford Borough Council. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's governance and/or management, have materially decreased. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has materially decreased.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

