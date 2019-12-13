Moody's changes outlook to negative and affirms PKN ORLEN's Baa2 rating

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses. Enter the

characters you see Can't read?

Try a new set Send Cancel Email Research Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings. OK Thank you! You have successfully sent the research.

Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access. OK Already a customer? LOG IN Don't want to see this again? REGISTER OR Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com: PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN! By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”). References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates. Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers ORLEN Capital AB (publ) Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. Related Research Credit Opinion: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A.: Update to credit analysis Credit Opinion: Polski Koncern Naftowy Orlen S.A.: Update Of Key Credit Drivers Peer Snapshot: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. - September 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Peer Snapshot: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. - June 2019 (LTM): Peer Snapshot Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook to negative and affirms PKN ORLEN's Baa2 rating 13 Dec 2019 Frankfurt am Main, December 13, 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moodys") has today affirmed the issuer rating of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. ("PKN ORLEN" or "company") at Baa2 and also affirmed the baseline credit assessment (BCA) at baa3. Concurrently, Moody's has also affirmed at Baa2 the rating of the EUR 500 million due 2021 and EUR 750 million due 2023 senior unsecured bonds issued by ORLEN Capital AB (publ) and guaranteed by PKN ORLEN. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable. "Today's outlook change reflects the uncertainty regarding PKN ORLEN's future growth strategy consisting of additional acquisitions and large capex investments, while the company's Moody's adjusted leverage is likely to increase to around 2.5x debt/EBITDA pro forma of the envisaged acquisitions of Energa S.A. and Grupa Lotos S.A. proforma based on combined EBITDA of the acquired companies and the increased debt/EBITDA level, from currently 1.1x. Furthermore, we note that so far no separate financing for both acquisitions has been announced and that Energa S.A. still intends to build the coal power plant Ostroleka C with an installed capacity of 1000MW, while also its financing has not yet been fully secured", says Janko Lukac, an AVP -- Analyst and Moody's lead analyst for PKN ORLEN. RATINGS RATIONALE The outlook on PKN ORLEN's rating has been changed to negative from stable, reflecting the company's intention to acquire 100% of the capital of one of the largest Polish utilities Energa S.A. (Baa1 ratings under review) for about PLN 2.9 billion (around EUR 680 million), while being in the process of taking over the second biggest Polish refiner Grupa Lotos S.A. with a market cap of around PLN 16 billion (EUR 3.7 billion). At the same time PKN ORLEN is committed to substantial capex investments in its petrochemical operations and plans to increase its exposure to power generation and renewables. Furthermore, until there is more clarity on PKN ORLEN's strategic direction, Moody's sees a risk of additional debt-financed acquisitions which further weaken the company's financial profile. During the next 12-18 months Moody's will monitor the group's strategic direction, M&A activity as well as investment plans and its impact on the group's leverage which Moody's estimated to reach pro forma for both acquisitions 2.5x adj. debt/EBITDA, which is on the upper end of our expectations for PKN ORLEN's baa3 BCA. This also assumes the takeover of only 66% of Grupa Lotos' share capital. We will also monitor when, and how the contemplated acquisitions will be financed. PKN ORLEN aims to close both transactions during the course of 2020 (Energa S.A. in H1 and Grupa Lotos S.A. in H2) subject to regulatory approval and certain deal-specific conditions. Both, Energa S.A. and Grupa Lotos S.A. are owned partially by the Government of Poland (A2 stable) by 51.5% and 53.2%, respectively. Energa S.A. operates an energy distribution network in North and Central Poland with access to around 2.8 million end customers and operates power plants with 1.34 GW of installed capacity. The potential acquisition would strengthen PKN ORLEN's position as the fourth largest producer of electricity in Poland and increases the share of EBITDA of its energy activities to 29% pro forma from 14% in 2019. Electricity distribution activities will help to offset the inherent volatility of PKN ORLEN's refining business, but we see limited strategic fit between both companies' activities and hence a limited potential for synergies. The acquisition of the polish refiner Grupa Lotos S.A. was announced in November 2018 and is currently investigated by the European Union. So far no price to public shareholders has been offered but an agreement with the Polish State Treasury regarding its 51% share in Grupa Lotos S.A. was made in August 2019. This transaction would enhance the market position of PKN ORLEN in Poland and give it access to the complex refinery (Nelson complexity of around 10) in Gdansk, which is likely to yield significant production synergies. The baa3 BCA also reflects (1) PKN ORLEN's strong presence in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), with a dominant presence in the downstream segment; (2) the smaller scale of its upstream operations; (3) the above-average complexity of its refineries, which are able to process heavy crude oil; (4) the high level of integration among its refining, retail and petrochemical businesses; and (5) its leading presence in the Polish wholesale and retail fuel markets. However, the baa3 BCA also reflects the inherent exposure of the group's operating performance and financial results to the volatility of refining margins. This is only partly mitigated by the stabilizing effect on its operating results from its retail division and the company's efforts to invest heavily in the construction of new petrochemical facilities to increase its margins and resilience. With 27.5% of its share capital held by the Polish state, PKN ORLEN falls within the scope of Moody's rating methodology for Government-Related Issuers (GRIs). Under this methodology, Moody's assumes moderate dependence and moderate support from the Government of Poland (A2 stable). This reflects PKN ORLEN's strategic importance to the Polish state as a market leader in the petroleum retail sector, its contribution to GDP, and its status as a major employer within Poland. Hence, PKN ORLEN's Baa2 rating benefits from a one-notch uplift relative to the baa3 BCA. LIQUIDITY Moody's deems PKN ORLEN's liquidity as adequate. The group has PLN 6.750 million cash on its balance by the end of Q3 2019 and access to an undrawn PLN 4,300 million multicurrency revolving facility maturing in April 2021, which is more than sufficient to cover working capital swings and in combination with operational cash flows to fund the CAPEX program. However, we note that the acquisitions will require additional external funding, which we expect to be secured timely. OUTLOOK The outlook on PKN ORLEN's rating is negative, reflecting the uncertainty regarding future acquisitions and already significant investment plans at a time when the announced acquisitions will increase the group's leverage towards the upper end of our guidance at 2.5x adj. debt/EBITDA for PKN ORLEN's baa3 BCA. Furthermore, the 50% stake of Energa S.A. in the Ostroleka C coal power plant with an estimated total construction cost of PLN 6 billion included in Energa S.A.'s large PLN 21 billion investment plan (2016-25) might increase PKN ORLEN's leverage further. It also takes into account the uncertainty of the company's future growth strategy and the need to still obtain committed financing for the acquisitions. WHAT CAN CHANGE THE RATING UP / DOWN Moody's currently does not consider to upgrade PKN ORLENS Baa2 rating as a result of the expected weakening in its credit metrics and execution risks around the integration of the acquired companies. A positive rating action could be considered if (1) PKN ORLEN successfully increases its geographic diversification supported by a more balanced business profile, with its significant exposure to the inherent volatility of the business, 2) deleverage its balance sheet towards below 1.5x adjusted debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis, and (3) continues to show positive free cash flow (FCF) generation, combined with strong liquidity. The Baa2 rating could be strained if adverse downstream conditions result in markedly weaker operating performance, or if leveraging related to its growth strategy hurts the company's credit metrics, resulting in adjusted debt/EBITDA exceeding 2.5x on a sustained basis. Negative FCF generation or pressure on PKN ORLEN's liquidity could also result in a downgrade. Reduced support assumptions from the Polish government could also result in a downgrade. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONCERNS Environmental considerations for PKN ORLEN include the risk that environmental concerns, penetration of electric cars and regulation result in a declining demand for PKN ORLEN's main products gasoline, diesel and other derivatives of oil. Moody's monitors this closely and notes that PKN ORLEN is expanding its production of petrochemicals and plans to develop an 1.200 MW offshore wind park in the Baltic Sea by 2024. A successful acquisition of Energa would further increase PKN ORLEN's exposure to renewables and add a sizeable electricity distribution network, but at the same time exposes PKN ORLEN to the already ongoing construction of the coal power plant Ostroleka C (50% stake) with an installed capacity of 1.000 MW expected to be completed by 2023 for an estimated PLN 6 billion (EUR 1.4 billion). Furthermore, Energa holds a 15% stake in the largest Polish coal miner Polska Grupa Gornicza. Governance considerations for PKN ORLEN include the dominant position and influence of the Polish government on PKN ORLEN, despite controlling only 27.5% of its share capital. The Polish Government has a track of actively shaping the group's strategy and exchanging top management frequently. Both ongoing acquisitions are likely to be influenced by the Governments strategy to create national champions in strategic industries such as the energy sector. Moody's will closely monitor the Polish Governance stance on PKN and notes that Government-induced capital investment plans could result in a deterioration in the financial profile of the group. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGIES The methodologies used in these ratings were Refining and Marketing Industry published in November 2016, and Government-Related Issuers published in June 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. COMPANY PROFILE Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. (PKN ORLEN), with an annual revenue of PLN109.7 billion EUR25.3 billion) and 707,000 bpd refining capacity in 2018, is the largest oil refining and retail group with well-integrated petrochemical and chemical production and operates more than 2,800 gas stations in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Slovakia. It was formed from state monopolies in 1999 and currently has a public float of 72.5%, with the State Treasury holding the remaining 27.5% stake. The Articles of Association entitle the State Treasury to appoint and recall one member of the supervisory board and one member of the management board, giving the government effective control over PKN ORLEN's strategy and operations. The Polish government has a long track record of interfering in PKN ORLEN's strategy and frequently changing management and supervisory board members. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Janko Lukac

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Matthias Hellstern

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

No Related Data.



CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND ITS RATINGS AFFILIATES (“MIS”) ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY INCLUDE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. NEITHER CREDIT RATINGS NOR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS AND PUBLISHES MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.



MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.



ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.



CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.



All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.



To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.



NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.



Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at



Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.



Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.



MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.



MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.



​​​​​​ © 2019 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS OR MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.CREDIT RATINGS AND MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing the Moody’s publications.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING OR OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and MIS also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of MIS’s ratings and rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold ratings from MIS and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.​​​​​​