Moody's changes outlook to negative for four European laboratories, one issuer's outlook remains negative

Frankfurt am Main, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings
of 4 European laboratories and changed their outlook to negative from
stable. This includes the following issuers: Synlab Unsecured
Bondco PLC (Synlab), Synlab Bondco PLC, Unilabs Subholding
AB (Unilabs), Unilabs Diagnostics AB, Constantin Investissement
3 S.A.S. (Cerba), Constantin Investissement
4 S.A.S. and Antin Amedes Bidco GmbH (Amedes).
Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the ratings of CAB (Biogroup)
and the outlook remains unchanged.
Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found
at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action is primarily driven by the weak positioning
of the issuers in their rating category before the coronavirus outbreak,
as a result of their continuously highly levered capital structure for
the rating category. A clear driver of the high leverage for all
issuers has been their debt-funded M&A strategy. In
a fragmented European market continuously exposed to price pressure,
increasing scale enables the large laboratories to generate economies
of scale and efficiency gains and hence maintain relatively good margin
levels.
The rating action balances the negative impact of operational disruptions
triggered by the coronavirus outbreak which is likely to result in rising
leverage in 2020 with the likely recovery of the demand over the next
quarters and the additional volume potential from coronavirus related
testing. While the outlook on all issuers is negative, ratings
in the sector could follow diverging patterns over the next quarters depending
on individual operating performance, free cash flow (FCF) generation,
leverage level and liquidity developments.
The laboratory sector is not immune to disruptions caused by the coronavirus
outbreak since the sector experienced a 50% volume drop on average
in Europe during the mid-March to mid-April period.
Countries under strict lockdown restrictions such as Italy or France have
been more affected than countries under more moderate lockdown restrictions
such as Germany or the Nordics. Moreover specialty testing and
hospital outsourcing activities have been more resilient than routine
activities. The drivers of the volume drop are, by order
of importance, the decrease of patients' visits to doctors
who are issuing prescriptions for tests, postponement of elective
(i.e. non urgent) surgeries which usually require tests
and unavailability of staff due to lockdown restrictions and/or lack of
protective equipment.
Moody's believes that demand for testing services will recover driven
by the critical nature of the services provided and the fact that the
services are mostly reimbursed by public authorities and/or mandatory
health insurances. Moreover there is an upside potential in terms
of volume provided by additional coronavirus related tests (PCR and anti-body).
As of today, all issuers provide PCR tests which are fully reimbursed
in Europe. Prices vary by country but average around €50-60
per test. Regarding anti-body tests, ramp-up
in terms of volume and pricing levels are more uncertain at this stage
but they also represent a potential upside. Moody's expects
that demand for coronavirus tests will gradually increase as all European
public authorities have clearly communicated that an ambitious testing
strategy would be required to successfully lift the lockdown restrictions
going forward. Moody's current base case assumes a gradual
recovery of volume and some tailwinds from coronavirus related tests.
Given the current situation, all issuers have mentioned that they
had put M&A on hold. But as soon as the situation in terms
of volume stabilizes and loans and bond markets re-open,
Moody's expects the issuers to become active again, which
might maintain their leverage at high level, and limit their FCF
generation as it has been the case in the past years. In order
to maintain their ratings within the B2 category, the issuers should
demonstrate an ability and willingness to maintain their Moody's
adjusted debt/EBITDA and Moody's adjusted FCF/debt ratios within
their respective triggers set for the B2.
Synlab's ratings are supported by its size as the largest provider
of clinical laboratory testing in Europe. Synlab is also the most
diversified in terms of geographic footprint, a key strength as
it limits its exposure to adverse changes in one particular regulatory
regime. The ratings are further supported by the defensive nature
and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory
tests and strong barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained
by the company's high leverage (7.3x Moody's adjusted
gross debt / EBITDA at YE 2019 pro forma full-year effect of 2019
acquisitions or 6.1x SFA net total leverage) and the modest FCF
generation (1.8% Moody's adjusted FCF/debt at YE 2019)
for the rating category. The ratings are also constrained by the
continuous price pressure in the industry.
Unilabs' ratings are supported by its size and good business and
geographic diversification, the latest limiting its exposure to
adverse changes in one particular regulatory regime. The ratings
are further supported by the defensive nature and positive underlying
fundamental trends for demand for clinical diagnostic services and strong
barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained by the company's
high leverage (8.6x Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA
at YE 2019 pro forma full-year effect of 2019 acquisitions or 7.0x
SFA net total leverage) and modest FCF generation (1.6%
Moody's adjusted FCF/debt at YE 2019) for the rating category.
The ratings are also constrained by the continuous price pressure in the
industry.
Cerba's ratings are supported by its size, good market positioning
especially in France, its track record of expertise in specialty
testing and its good margin level compared to peers. The ratings
are further supported by the defensive nature and positive underlying
fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory tests and strong
barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained by the company's
high leverage (7.2x Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA
at YE 2019 pro forma full-year effect of 2019 acquisitions or 6.3x
SFA net total leverage), some concentration to France representing
around 80% of revenue and continuous price pressure in the industry.
The Moody's adjusted FCF/debt reached 2.7% at YE 2019.
Biogroup's ratings are supported by its size, leading position
and network density in the routine market in France, its high profitability
above that of its peers and good FCF generation for the rating category.
The ratings are further supported by the defensive nature and positive
underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory tests
and strong barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained by the
company's high leverage (6.3x Moody's adjusted gross
debt / EBITDA at YE 2019 pro forma full-year effect of acquisitions),
no geographical diversification with full exposure to the French regulatory
environment, the very ambitious debt funded M&A strategy since
2017, key man risk and continuous price pressure in the industry.
The Moody's adjusted FCF/debt reached 3.8% at YE 2019.
Amedes' ratings are supported by its good market positioning in
Germany and Belgium and its history of strong expertise in specialty and
gynecology fields. The ratings are further supported by the defensive
nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical
laboratory tests and strong barriers to entry. The ratings are
constrained by the company's high leverage (6.4x Moody's
adjusted gross debt / EBITDA at YE 2019 or 5.4x SFA net total leverage)
and limited FCF generation (1.5% Moody's adjusted
FCF/debt at YE 2019) for the rating category but also by the limited geographical
diversification and continuous price pressure in the industry.
OUTLOOK RATIONALE
The negative outlook primarily reflects the risks associated with the
expected deleveraging and expected good FCF generation given the companies'
debt-funded acquisition strategy. The negative outlook also
reflects the uncertainties related to the length and severity of the coronavirus
spread, which in a more challenging downside scenario, could
further deteriorate the issuers' liquidity profile and credit metrics.
LIQUIDITY
The liquidity of all issuers is considered adequate, even when considering
more conservative assumptions than our base case in terms of volume ramp-up
following the mid-March to mid-April shock. The liquidity
is supported by the good starting cash balance, large RCF and long-dated
maturities. The adequate liquidity for all issuers is a key driver
supporting the current B2 rating.
Regarding Synlab, the adequate liquidity is contingent to the successful
extension of upcoming maturities, a transaction which should be
completed during the course of May 2020.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
For Synlab, given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently
unlikely in the short term. Downward rating pressure could develop
if (1) the leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA,
fails to decrease to below 7.0x on a sustained basis; (2)
the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not improve towards 5%
on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.
For Unilabs, given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently
unlikely in the short term. Downward rating pressure could develop
if (1) the leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA,
fails to decrease to below 7.0x on a sustained basis; (2)
the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not improve towards 5%
on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.
For Cerba, given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently
unlikely in the short term. Downward rating pressure could develop
if (1) the leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA,
fails to decrease to below 7.0x on a sustained basis; (2)
the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not improve toward 5%
on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.
For Biogroup, given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently
unlikely in the short term. Downward rating pressure could develop
if (1) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA,
exceeds 6.25x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's
adjusted FCF/debt does not improve to around 5% on a sustained
basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.
For Amedes, given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently
unlikely in the short term. Downward rating pressure could develop
if (1) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA,
exceeds 6.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's adjusted
FCF/debt does not improve to around 5% on a sustained basis and
(3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:
..Issuer: Synlab Bondco PLC
Affirmations:
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B2
Assignments:
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned B2
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Constantin Investissement 3 S.A.S.
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Constantin Investissement 4 S.A.S.
Affirmation:
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Unilabs Diagnostics AB
Affirmations:
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Unilabs Subholding AB
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa1
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: CAB
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Antin Amedes Bidco GmbH
Affirmations:
.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B2-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B2
Outlook Actions:
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
