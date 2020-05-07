info

Rating Action:

Moody's changes outlook to negative for four European laboratories, one issuer's outlook remains negative

07 May 2020

Frankfurt am Main, May 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today affirmed the ratings of 4 European laboratories and changed their outlook to negative from stable. This includes the following issuers: Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC (Synlab), Synlab Bondco PLC, Unilabs Subholding AB (Unilabs), Unilabs Diagnostics AB, Constantin Investissement 3 S.A.S. (Cerba), Constantin Investissement 4 S.A.S. and Antin Amedes Bidco GmbH (Amedes). Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the ratings of CAB (Biogroup) and the outlook remains unchanged.

Full details of the rating actions for the affected entities can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's rating action is primarily driven by the weak positioning of the issuers in their rating category before the coronavirus outbreak, as a result of their continuously highly levered capital structure for the rating category. A clear driver of the high leverage for all issuers has been their debt-funded M&A strategy. In a fragmented European market continuously exposed to price pressure, increasing scale enables the large laboratories to generate economies of scale and efficiency gains and hence maintain relatively good margin levels.

The rating action balances the negative impact of operational disruptions triggered by the coronavirus outbreak which is likely to result in rising leverage in 2020 with the likely recovery of the demand over the next quarters and the additional volume potential from coronavirus related testing. While the outlook on all issuers is negative, ratings in the sector could follow diverging patterns over the next quarters depending on individual operating performance, free cash flow (FCF) generation, leverage level and liquidity developments.

The laboratory sector is not immune to disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak since the sector experienced a 50% volume drop on average in Europe during the mid-March to mid-April period. Countries under strict lockdown restrictions such as Italy or France have been more affected than countries under more moderate lockdown restrictions such as Germany or the Nordics. Moreover specialty testing and hospital outsourcing activities have been more resilient than routine activities. The drivers of the volume drop are, by order of importance, the decrease of patients' visits to doctors who are issuing prescriptions for tests, postponement of elective (i.e. non urgent) surgeries which usually require tests and unavailability of staff due to lockdown restrictions and/or lack of protective equipment.

Moody's believes that demand for testing services will recover driven by the critical nature of the services provided and the fact that the services are mostly reimbursed by public authorities and/or mandatory health insurances. Moreover there is an upside potential in terms of volume provided by additional coronavirus related tests (PCR and anti-body). As of today, all issuers provide PCR tests which are fully reimbursed in Europe. Prices vary by country but average around €50-60 per test. Regarding anti-body tests, ramp-up in terms of volume and pricing levels are more uncertain at this stage but they also represent a potential upside. Moody's expects that demand for coronavirus tests will gradually increase as all European public authorities have clearly communicated that an ambitious testing strategy would be required to successfully lift the lockdown restrictions going forward. Moody's current base case assumes a gradual recovery of volume and some tailwinds from coronavirus related tests.

Given the current situation, all issuers have mentioned that they had put M&A on hold. But as soon as the situation in terms of volume stabilizes and loans and bond markets re-open, Moody's expects the issuers to become active again, which might maintain their leverage at high level, and limit their FCF generation as it has been the case in the past years. In order to maintain their ratings within the B2 category, the issuers should demonstrate an ability and willingness to maintain their Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA and Moody's adjusted FCF/debt ratios within their respective triggers set for the B2.

Synlab's ratings are supported by its size as the largest provider of clinical laboratory testing in Europe. Synlab is also the most diversified in terms of geographic footprint, a key strength as it limits its exposure to adverse changes in one particular regulatory regime. The ratings are further supported by the defensive nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory tests and strong barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained by the company's high leverage (7.3x Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA at YE 2019 pro forma full-year effect of 2019 acquisitions or 6.1x SFA net total leverage) and the modest FCF generation (1.8% Moody's adjusted FCF/debt at YE 2019) for the rating category. The ratings are also constrained by the continuous price pressure in the industry.

Unilabs' ratings are supported by its size and good business and geographic diversification, the latest limiting its exposure to adverse changes in one particular regulatory regime. The ratings are further supported by the defensive nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical diagnostic services and strong barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained by the company's high leverage (8.6x Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA at YE 2019 pro forma full-year effect of 2019 acquisitions or 7.0x SFA net total leverage) and modest FCF generation (1.6% Moody's adjusted FCF/debt at YE 2019) for the rating category. The ratings are also constrained by the continuous price pressure in the industry.

Cerba's ratings are supported by its size, good market positioning especially in France, its track record of expertise in specialty testing and its good margin level compared to peers. The ratings are further supported by the defensive nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory tests and strong barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained by the company's high leverage (7.2x Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA at YE 2019 pro forma full-year effect of 2019 acquisitions or 6.3x SFA net total leverage), some concentration to France representing around 80% of revenue and continuous price pressure in the industry. The Moody's adjusted FCF/debt reached 2.7% at YE 2019.

Biogroup's ratings are supported by its size, leading position and network density in the routine market in France, its high profitability above that of its peers and good FCF generation for the rating category. The ratings are further supported by the defensive nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory tests and strong barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained by the company's high leverage (6.3x Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA at YE 2019 pro forma full-year effect of acquisitions), no geographical diversification with full exposure to the French regulatory environment, the very ambitious debt funded M&A strategy since 2017, key man risk and continuous price pressure in the industry. The Moody's adjusted FCF/debt reached 3.8% at YE 2019.

Amedes' ratings are supported by its good market positioning in Germany and Belgium and its history of strong expertise in specialty and gynecology fields. The ratings are further supported by the defensive nature and positive underlying fundamental trends for demand for clinical laboratory tests and strong barriers to entry. The ratings are constrained by the company's high leverage (6.4x Moody's adjusted gross debt / EBITDA at YE 2019 or 5.4x SFA net total leverage) and limited FCF generation (1.5% Moody's adjusted FCF/debt at YE 2019) for the rating category but also by the limited geographical diversification and continuous price pressure in the industry.

OUTLOOK RATIONALE

The negative outlook primarily reflects the risks associated with the expected deleveraging and expected good FCF generation given the companies' debt-funded acquisition strategy. The negative outlook also reflects the uncertainties related to the length and severity of the coronavirus spread, which in a more challenging downside scenario, could further deteriorate the issuers' liquidity profile and credit metrics.

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity of all issuers is considered adequate, even when considering more conservative assumptions than our base case in terms of volume ramp-up following the mid-March to mid-April shock. The liquidity is supported by the good starting cash balance, large RCF and long-dated maturities. The adequate liquidity for all issuers is a key driver supporting the current B2 rating.

Regarding Synlab, the adequate liquidity is contingent to the successful extension of upcoming maturities, a transaction which should be completed during the course of May 2020.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

For Synlab, given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently unlikely in the short term. Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) the leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, fails to decrease to below 7.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not improve towards 5% on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.

For Unilabs, given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently unlikely in the short term. Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) the leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, fails to decrease to below 7.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not improve towards 5% on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.

For Cerba, given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently unlikely in the short term. Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) the leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, fails to decrease to below 7.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not improve toward 5% on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.

For Biogroup, given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently unlikely in the short term. Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, exceeds 6.25x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not improve to around 5% on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.

For Amedes, given the negative outlook, an upgrade is currently unlikely in the short term. Downward rating pressure could develop if (1) leverage, as measured by Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA, exceeds 6.0x on a sustained basis; (2) the Moody's adjusted FCF/debt does not improve to around 5% on a sustained basis and (3) the company's liquidity deteriorates.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

..Issuer: Synlab Bondco PLC

Affirmations:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B2

Assignments:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B2

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Constantin Investissement 3 S.A.S.

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Constantin Investissement 4 S.A.S.

Affirmation:

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Unilabs Diagnostics AB

Affirmations:

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Unilabs Subholding AB

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: CAB

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Antin Amedes Bidco GmbH

Affirmations:

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Perrine Bajolle
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Christian Hendker, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Moodys.com