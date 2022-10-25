Moody's changes outlook to negative from stable and assigns Aaa UND/Aaa ENH to King County SD 411 (Issaquah), Wa's GOULT Ref Bonds, 2022

New York, October 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has changed the outlook for King County School District 411 (Issaquah), Washington to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's has assigned a Aaa underlying rating to the district's Unlimited Tax General Obligation Refunding Bonds, 2022 in the expected par amount of $50.5 million. Moody's has also assigned a Aaa enhanced rating to the 2022 Bonds and has affirmed the district's Aaa issuer rating and the Aaa underlying ratings on the district's outstanding general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bonds. The issuer rating reflects the district's ability to repay debt and debt-like obligations without consideration of any pledge, security or structural features. Following the issuance, the district will have approximately $700 million in GOULT debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating reflects the district's robust local economy that is a primary contributor to the strength of the Seattle metro area. Resident incomes and wealth significantly exceed national medians and will remain strong, supported by a desirable location, high-value homes and high-wage employment opportunities. Enrollment has declined due to the pandemic but is expected to stabilize and resume moderate growth in the coming years. However, reserves are narrow relative to peers and have further declined with operating deficits in the last two years. The district expects stable operations in fiscal 2022 and a deficit in fiscal 2023. Long-term liabilities and fixed costs are moderate.

As is common for Washington schools, the district's rating is constrained by weak financial reporting that does not disclose other post-employment benefit liabilities, capital asset values, or depreciation because the district follows the 'Regulatory Basis of Accounting' as directed by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) and allowed by Washington state law.

The district's general obligation bonds are rated Aaa, the same level as the issuer rating, based on the district's general obligation full faith and credit pledge, as well as an unlimited property tax that is dedicated to debt service.

The Aaa enhanced rating is based on the bonds' participation in the Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program (Aaa). Under this program, the state pledges its full faith, credit, and taxing power to guarantee debt service when due on qualified school districts' voter-approved general obligation bonds. The program rating reflects the pledge of the State of Washington (Aaa stable) and strong program mechanics to ensure timely debt service payments on participating bonds.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook for the underlying ratings reflects the district's narrow reserves relative to peers that are expected to further contract in fiscal 2023. A continued trend of imbalanced operations and an inability to maintain satisfactory reserves could result in downward rating movement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Not applicable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Weakened financial performance, including a decline in reserves

- Meaningful addition of leverage - Significant deterioration of economic indicators

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's GOULT bonds are secured by the district's full faith, credit and unlimited property tax pledge. Bondholder security is enhanced by the county-provided lockbox for GOULT debt service.

The Washington State School Bond Guarantee Program pledges its full faith and credit to make whole any shortfall in debt service by the district, if necessary, on a timely basis for payment to bondholders.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the bonds will be used to refund the district's outstanding Unlimited Tax General Obligation and Refunding Bonds, 2012 for savings.

PROFILE

Issaquah School District 411, located east of Seattle (Aaa stable) in King County (Aaa stable), provides educational services to the City of Issaquah, as well as portions of the cities of Newcastle, Sammamish, Bellevue (Aaa stable) and Renton. The district has enrollment of 19,152 students as of October 2022 across fifteen elementary schools, five middle schools and four high schools.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the underlying ratings was US K-12 Public School Districts Methodology published in January 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/70054. The principal methodology used in the enhanced rating was Guarantees, Letters of Credit and Other Forms of Credit Substitution Methodology published in July 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386295. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

