Moody's changes outlook to negative from stable on 6 Czech sub-sovereigns; ratings affirmed

Frankfurt am Main, August 10, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on 6 Czech sub-sovereign entities to negative from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed their long-term issuer ratings. The Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) on all 6 Czech sub-sovereigns have also been affirmed.

Today's rating actions follow Moody's decision on 5 August 2022 to change the outlook of the Government of the Czech Republic to negative from stable and affirm its Aa3 rating. The increased risk of the materialization of prolonged, severe gas supply disruptions from Russia could lead to rationing and push the country's economy in a deep recession with negative implications for trend growth and a material weakening of fiscal metrics. For full details, please refer to the sovereign press release at: https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_467883.

Specifically, Moody's has affirmed the Aa3 long-term issuer ratings for City of Prague, City of Brno and City of Ostrava and changed their outlooks to negative from stable. Their BCAs have been affirmed at aa3. For the City of Prague, the Aa3 senior unsecured debt rating has also been affirmed.

At the same time, Moody's has affirmed the A1 long-term issuer ratings for South-Moravian Region, Moravian-Silesian Region and Region of Liberec. Their BCAs were also affirmed at a1. The national rating scale issuer ratings of the South-Moravian Region and the Region of Liberec have been affirmed at Aa2.cz. The outlook for the three regions has been changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE OUTLOOK CHANGE TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

The outlook change to negative from stable for the six Czech sub-sovereign entities mirrors a similar change to the sovereign government bond rating. The vast majority of the Czech regional and local governments' (RLG) revenue comes from government transfers and shared taxes – namely, personal income tax, corporate tax and value added tax – over which Czech RLGs have no flexibility and which mainly reflect the strength of the national economy. Therefore any economic shock at the national level would affect the pool of revenue available to the RLG sector. It would likely lead to a deterioration in the Czech regions' fiscal position given their fairly rigid budget structure, which reflects the importance of health and social care responsibilities in their budgets. In contrast, Czech cities have more leeway to adjust their expenditure to a revenue shock but their ratings, currently on par with the Sovereign, are capped by it. While all Czech cities exhibit very robust financials, they do not have sufficient financial flexibility to justify a rating above that of the Sovereign. The central government retains control of Czech RLGs via legislation, adjustments to level of transfers, and the management of pay-raise packages for civil servants.

RATINGS RATIONALE FOR THE RATINGS' AFFIRMATION

The BCA and rating affirmations at aa3/Aa3 for the cities of Prague, Brno and Ostrava reflect Moody's view that these cities will maintain strong operating performances. According to Moody's baseline forecast their gross operating balances in 2022-23 would represent, respectively, 19 % of operating revenue for City of Ostrava and 23% in the case of Brno and Prague. While City of Prague will decrease its debt level to 7% of operating revenue by 2024, Moody's forecasts debt levels to slightly increase for Brno and Ostrava due to their higher capital expenditure (to 27% of operating revenue and 26% of operating revenue, respectively). In case of an economic shock all cities would benefit from their very strong liquidity positions, which currently fully covers their direct and indirect debt.

The BCA and rating affirmations at a1/A1 for the South-Moravian Region, Moravian-Silesian Region and Region of Liberec reflect their stable operating performance. Their debt levels declined in the past years, ranging from 8% of operating revenue (South-Moravian Region) to 2% of operating revenue (Liberec Region) at year-end 2021. In Moody's baseline forecasts, debt levels for these three Czech regions should remain below 10% of operating revenue in next two years. Their liquidity position remains stable and fully covers the debt levels at year-end 2021.

Both regions and cities have a strong governance profile. They use prudent financial planning providing them the ability to identify potential pressures or to adjust plans accordingly to mitigate credit pressure. Fiscal and debt policies are prudent and transparent, and their liquidity management is conservative.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

The City of Prague's and City of Brno's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting low exposure to environmental risks, mostly low exposure to social risks and, very strong governance and in general strong capacity to respond to shocks.

The City of Ostrava's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, mostly low exposure to social risks, along with very strong governance and policy effectiveness that mitigate the city's susceptibility to these risks.

The South-Moravian Region's ESG Credit Impact Score neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental risks, mostly low exposure to social risks and solid institutions and governance strength.

The Moravian-Silesian Region's ESG Credit Impact Score neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting moderately negative exposure to environmental and social risks, along with solid institutions and governance strength.

The Region of Liberec's ESG Credit Impact Score neutral-to-low (CIS-2), reflecting moderately negative exposure to social risks, low exposure to environmental risks along with solid institutions and governance strength.

Prague, Brno and the Region of Liberec have an environmental issuer profile score of E-2 (neutral-to-low); Moravian-Silesian Region, South-Moravian Region and Ostrava have E-3 (moderately negative). The Moravian-Silesian Region and the capital of this region Ostrava have moderately negative exposure to physical climate risk stemmed from its industrial history. The South-Moravian Region is exposed to drought with negative impact on the wine industry in the region.

While all cities and the South-Moravian Region have a social issuer profile score S-2 (neutral-to-low), the Moravian-Silesian and the Region of Liberec have a score S-3 (moderately negative) which is driven by the challenges in demographics (mainly ageing of population), labor and income risks and access to basic services. All cities benefit from the status of the region's capital city with good access to education, healthcare facilities and access to basic services but also worse housing affordability compared to other (rather smaller) cities. Ostrava is moderately negatively exposed to the decline in population as the result of de-industrialization of the city and the whole region.

In terms of their governance issuer profile scores, all cities achieve the highest score G-1 (positive) while all regions G-2 (neutral to low). Czech Republic is characterized by overall strong institutional and governance framework. Cities utilize prudent financing planning which allows for multi-year forecasting of key trends. Regions historically post good governance practices, especially in terms of transparency and disclosure, policy credibility and budgetary management.

The sovereign action required the publication of these credit rating actions on a date that deviates from the previously scheduled release date in the sovereign release calendar, published on https://ratings.moodys.com.

ECONOMIC INDICATORS SOVEREIGN LEVEL

The specific economic indicators, as required by EU regulation, are not available for Prague, City of, Brno, City of, Ostrava, City of, South-Moravian Region, Moravian-Silesian, Region of and Liberec, Region of. The following national economic indicators are relevant to the sovereign rating, which was used as an input to this credit rating action.

Sovereign Issuer: Czech Republic, Government of

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 43,837 (2021 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): 3.5% (2021 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (HICP, % change Dec/Dec): 5.4% (2021 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -5.9% (2021 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: -0.8% (2021 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 73.2% (2021 Actual)

Economic resiliency: a1

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

SUMMARY OF MINUTES FROM THE RATING COMMITTEE

On 5 August 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of City of Prague, City of Brno, City of Ostrava, South-Moravian Region, Moravian-Silesian Region and Region of Liberec. The main points raised during the discussion were: the systemic risk in which the issuers operate has materially increased.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the Czech sub-sovereigns ratings is not likely given the negative outlook. For regions rated below the sovereign rating level, evidence of a given entity's ability to display comparatively stronger credit fundamentals could exert upward rating pressure.

A downgrade of the regional governments' ratings could result from a weakening of the sovereign's credit profile or significant weakening of their individual financials metrics.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in August 2022 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings Methodology". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

