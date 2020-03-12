Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Related Issuers Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas Related Research Credit Opinion: Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas – Aa2 negative: Update following outlook change to negative from stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas Issuer In-Depth: Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas (FLAR) - Aa2 stable: Annual credit analysis Rating Action: Moody's affirms FLAR's Aa2 rating; maintains stable outlook Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of issuers including Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas Rating Action: Moody's changes outlook to negative from stable on the rating of the Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas (FLAR), affirms Aa2 rating 12 Mar 2020 New York, March 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas's (FLAR) rating to negative from stable and affirmed the Aa2 long-term issuer rating. The short term issuer rating has been affirmed at Prime-1 (P-1). The key driver for the change in the outlook to negative from stable is Moody's expectation that FLAR's so far outstanding asset performance will soon deteriorate, as the entity's largest outstanding loan to the Central Bank of Venezuela will likely be classified as non-performing in the near term. A worsening asset performance will in turn negatively impact FLAR's capital adequacy metrics. Moody's expects a potentially protracted resolution process. The affirmation of FLAR's Aa2 issuer rating primarily reflects the institution's very strong liquidity profile which reflects its main business focus on managing its own capital resources that are constituted from shareholders' foreign-currency reserves as paid-in capital, as well as the absence of debt. The short term issuer rating has been affirmed at Prime-1 (P-1). The key driver for the change in the outlook to negative from stable is Moody's expectation that FLAR's so far outstanding asset performance will soon deteriorate, as the entity's largest outstanding loan to the Central Bank of Venezuela will likely be classified as non-performing in the near term. A worsening asset performance will in turn negatively impact FLAR's capital adequacy metrics. Moody's expects a potentially protracted resolution process. The affirmation of FLAR's Aa2 issuer rating primarily reflects the institution's very strong liquidity profile which reflects its main business focus on managing its own capital resources that are constituted from shareholders' foreign-currency reserves as paid-in capital, as well as the absence of debt. RATINGS RATIONALE RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE The key driver of Moody's decision to change the outlook on FLAR's Aa2 rating to negative is the agency's expectation that the traditionally very solid asset performance will soon show a deterioration due to non-payment by the Central Bank of Venezuela on its outstanding loan. The loan in question amounts to $436 million and was extended by FLAR in May 2018, in the form of a four-year macroeconomic stability and foreign liquidity loan to the Central Bank of Venezuela. The loan was used to amortize a previous loan that matured at the time. The amortization schedule of this new loan required a 10% principal payment at the end of the first and second year (May 2019 and 2020, respectively), and equal quarterly payments in the third and fourth year. Given Venezuela's (senior unsecured C stable) severe economic and political crisis, exacerbated by international sanctions that constrain financial flows to and from Venezuela, Moody's believes that the Central Bank of Venezuela most likely was unable to make the first payment due in May 2019. According to FLAR's policies, if Venezuela were to miss a repayment, the loan would be classified as non-performing after 180 days. Hence, it is likely that the missed payment will result in the exposure being declared as non-performing by FLAR, when the Assembly approves the 2019 financial statements. This would impede FLAR from being able to provide new lending to the Central Bank of Venezuela to support repayment capacity. Since its inception in 1991, FLAR has never reported non-performing assets. The $436 million exposure to Venezuela's central bank represents approximately 32% of outstanding loans (or 6% of total assets) in 2019, reflecting the fact that FLAR currently only has two loans outstanding (the second loan is to Ecuador (Caa1 stable)) and that the majority of its assets are held as liquid treasury assets. Besides its role as lender of last resort to its shareholders, FLAR's predominant business is as asset manager for their foreign-currency reserves. FLAR's provisioning policy assigns a 90% recovery value for the exposure (net of commissions due on the final loan payment) based on historical recovery values among supranational institutions, which generally are close to 100%. However, there is an increasing likelihood that recovering missed payments will entail a protracted resolution process unless alternative payment mechanisms are identified. The negative impact on asset performance would weigh negatively on Moody's assessment of FLAR's capital adequacy and could lead to a downgrade of FLAR's Aa2 rating if the late payments were not resolved within 12-18 months. RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF FLAR'S Aa2 RATING The affirmation of FLAR's Aa2 rating considers that despite the Central Bank of Venezuela's likely default on its loan (the loan amount remains smaller than the central bank's paid-in capital of $497 million), FLAR's intrinsic financial strength remains very strong, supported by ample capital buffers and very high liquidity. Importantly, FLAR does not have any debt outstanding, and loan disbursements are expected to be scarce while its liquid assets provide very strong coverage given that the vast majority of its assets are highly liquid treasury portfolio assets. FLAR's business model differs from other rated supranational entities given its dual role as a regional lender of last resort and reserve fund. Given this mission, FLAR must be able to lend quickly to its shareholder sovereigns facing external liquidity pressures and also to serve as a depository institution for mainly official financial entities, including member countries' central banks. FLAR's leverage ratio, calculated as assets to useable equity (an indicator of how much capital is available to cover the assets from which risks typically arise) was 78.4% at end-2018, which compares favorably to the median for 'Aa'-rated peers of 199% in 2018. FLAR has the second lowest leverage ratio among all 'Aa'-rated MDBs, and even if it were to lend at its maximum capacity, its leverage would still be below the 'Aa' median. FLAR's lower leverage means that it is better equipped to withstand losses on its development assets. FLAR can count on a large buffer of paid-in capital, which at $3.0 billion is equivalent to 76% of total subscribed capital. Most MDBs have significantly lower ratios of paid-in capital. By far the largest share of FLAR's assets (80.5% of total assets) are held as cash and highly liquid securities with short duration (less than 0.3 years). Highly liquid money market instruments make up the bulk of FLAR's treasury asset allocation. 'Aaa'-rated instruments make up three-quarters of all treasury assets. Unlike the majority of similarly-rated MDBs, FLAR operates without any borrowings as it doesn't lend as often as other rated MDBs. FLAR has had no borrowings since 2011 and has no plans to access capital markets in the near future. These credit strengths also help to compensate for a low strength of member support because of FLAR's lack of callable capital and its shareholders' relatively low ability to support FLAR. ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS Environmental considerations are not material for FLAR's rating based on the type of lending that the institution extends. Social considerations are not material for FLAR's rating. Governance considerations are material. FLAR's governance, and in particular its risk management policies and practice, are strong and in line with similarly-rated MDBs. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP The current negative outlook could be changed back to stable if FLAR and the Central Bank of Venezuela were to find ways to cure the late payments within the next 12-18 months or find alternative mechanisms such that losses to FLAR on the exposure are minimal or consistent with current provisions. Although unlikely in the near future due to the negative outlook, upward rating pressure would arise from the incorporation of new highly rated countries as shareholders, resulting in a higher weighted median shareholder rating. Upward momentum could also emerge should current members provide the Fund with a significant capital increase, or if a number of Latin American countries -- particularly large economies -- joined the Fund, as this would enhance FLAR's economic importance for the region. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN FLAR's rating would likely be downgraded if FLAR and the Central Bank of Venezuela were unable to resolve the missed interest and principal payments within the 12-18 months suggested by the negative outlook, resulting in a deterioration in FLAR's capital adequacy metrics. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. 