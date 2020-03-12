Moody's changes outlook to negative from stable on the rating of the Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas (FLAR), affirms Aa2 rating

New York, March 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today changed the outlook on Fondo Latinoamericano de Reservas's
(FLAR) rating to negative from stable and affirmed the Aa2 long-term
issuer rating. The short term issuer rating has been affirmed at
Prime-1 (P-1).
The key driver for the change in the outlook to negative from stable is
Moody's expectation that FLAR's so far outstanding asset performance
will soon deteriorate, as the entity's largest outstanding
loan to the Central Bank of Venezuela will likely be classified as non-performing
in the near term. A worsening asset performance will in turn negatively
impact FLAR's capital adequacy metrics. Moody's expects
a potentially protracted resolution process.
The affirmation of FLAR's Aa2 issuer rating primarily reflects the
institution's very strong liquidity profile which reflects its main
business focus on managing its own capital resources that are constituted
from shareholders' foreign-currency reserves as paid-in
capital, as well as the absence of debt.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR CHANGING THE OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE
The key driver of Moody's decision to change the outlook on FLAR's
Aa2 rating to negative is the agency's expectation that the traditionally
very solid asset performance will soon show a deterioration due to non-payment
by the Central Bank of Venezuela on its outstanding loan.
The loan in question amounts to $436 million and was extended by
FLAR in May 2018, in the form of a four-year macroeconomic
stability and foreign liquidity loan to the Central Bank of Venezuela.
The loan was used to amortize a previous loan that matured at the time.
The amortization schedule of this new loan required a 10% principal
payment at the end of the first and second year (May 2019 and 2020,
respectively), and equal quarterly payments in the third and fourth
year.
Given Venezuela's (senior unsecured C stable) severe economic and political
crisis, exacerbated by international sanctions that constrain financial
flows to and from Venezuela, Moody's believes that the Central
Bank of Venezuela most likely was unable to make the first payment due
in May 2019. According to FLAR's policies, if Venezuela were
to miss a repayment, the loan would be classified as non-performing
after 180 days. Hence, it is likely that the missed payment
will result in the exposure being declared as non-performing by
FLAR, when the Assembly approves the 2019 financial statements.
This would impede FLAR from being able to provide new lending to the Central
Bank of Venezuela to support repayment capacity.
Since its inception in 1991, FLAR has never reported non-performing
assets. The $436 million exposure to Venezuela's central
bank represents approximately 32% of outstanding loans (or 6%
of total assets) in 2019, reflecting the fact that FLAR currently
only has two loans outstanding (the second loan is to Ecuador (Caa1 stable))
and that the majority of its assets are held as liquid treasury assets.
Besides its role as lender of last resort to its shareholders, FLAR's
predominant business is as asset manager for their foreign-currency
reserves.
FLAR's provisioning policy assigns a 90% recovery value for
the exposure (net of commissions due on the final loan payment) based
on historical recovery values among supranational institutions,
which generally are close to 100%. However, there
is an increasing likelihood that recovering missed payments will entail
a protracted resolution process unless alternative payment mechanisms
are identified. The negative impact on asset performance would
weigh negatively on Moody's assessment of FLAR's capital adequacy
and could lead to a downgrade of FLAR's Aa2 rating if the late payments
were not resolved within 12-18 months.
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF FLAR'S Aa2 RATING
The affirmation of FLAR's Aa2 rating considers that despite the
Central Bank of Venezuela's likely default on its loan (the loan
amount remains smaller than the central bank's paid-in capital
of $497 million), FLAR's intrinsic financial strength
remains very strong, supported by ample capital buffers and very
high liquidity. Importantly, FLAR does not have any debt
outstanding, and loan disbursements are expected to be scarce while
its liquid assets provide very strong coverage given that the vast majority
of its assets are highly liquid treasury portfolio assets.
FLAR's business model differs from other rated supranational entities
given its dual role as a regional lender of last resort and reserve fund.
Given this mission, FLAR must be able to lend quickly to its shareholder
sovereigns facing external liquidity pressures and also to serve as a
depository institution for mainly official financial entities, including
member countries' central banks.
FLAR's leverage ratio, calculated as assets to useable equity
(an indicator of how much capital is available to cover the assets from
which risks typically arise) was 78.4% at end-2018,
which compares favorably to the median for 'Aa'-rated
peers of 199% in 2018. FLAR has the second lowest leverage
ratio among all 'Aa'-rated MDBs, and even if
it were to lend at its maximum capacity, its leverage would still
be below the 'Aa' median. FLAR's lower leverage means
that it is better equipped to withstand losses on its development assets.
FLAR can count on a large buffer of paid-in capital, which
at $3.0 billion is equivalent to 76% of total subscribed
capital. Most MDBs have significantly lower ratios of paid-in
capital.
By far the largest share of FLAR's assets (80.5% of
total assets) are held as cash and highly liquid securities with short
duration (less than 0.3 years). Highly liquid money market
instruments make up the bulk of FLAR's treasury asset allocation.
'Aaa'-rated instruments make up three-quarters
of all treasury assets. Unlike the majority of similarly-rated
MDBs, FLAR operates without any borrowings as it doesn't lend
as often as other rated MDBs. FLAR has had no borrowings since
2011 and has no plans to access capital markets in the near future.
These credit strengths also help to compensate for a low strength of member
support because of FLAR's lack of callable capital and its shareholders'
relatively low ability to support FLAR.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental considerations are not material for FLAR's rating
based on the type of lending that the institution extends.
Social considerations are not material for FLAR's rating.
Governance considerations are material. FLAR's governance,
and in particular its risk management policies and practice, are
strong and in line with similarly-rated MDBs.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP
The current negative outlook could be changed back to stable if FLAR and
the Central Bank of Venezuela were to find ways to cure the late payments
within the next 12-18 months or find alternative mechanisms such
that losses to FLAR on the exposure are minimal or consistent with current
provisions.
Although unlikely in the near future due to the negative outlook,
upward rating pressure would arise from the incorporation of new highly
rated countries as shareholders, resulting in a higher weighted
median shareholder rating. Upward momentum could also emerge should
current members provide the Fund with a significant capital increase,
or if a number of Latin American countries -- particularly large
economies -- joined the Fund, as this would enhance FLAR's
economic importance for the region.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING DOWN
FLAR's rating would likely be downgraded if FLAR and the Central
Bank of Venezuela were unable to resolve the missed interest and principal
payments within the 12-18 months suggested by the negative outlook,
resulting in a deterioration in FLAR's capital adequacy metrics.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities published in June 2019.
Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
