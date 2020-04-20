info

Rating Action:

Moody’s changes outlook to negative on Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial and a few of their subsidiaries

20 April 2020

Hong Kong , April 20, 2020 - Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 insurance financial strength ratings (IFSR) of Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd and Fubon Life Insurance Co Ltd. In addition, Moody's has affirmed the Baa1 issuer ratings of Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd, Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. and Fubon Securities Co., Ltd.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlooks on these entities to negative from stable.

The ratings and outlooks of Cathay Century Insurance Co Ltd (IFSR A2 stable), Cathay United Bank Co., Ltd. (deposits A2 stable, baseline credit assessment baa2), Fubon Insurance Co., Ltd. (IFSR A1 stable), Fubon Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd. (IFSR A3 negative), Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank Co Ltd (TFCB, deposits A2 stable, baseline credit assessment baa2) and Fubon Bank (China) Co., Ltd. (deposits Baa1 negative, baseline credit assessment ba2) are not affected by this rating action.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The Taiwanese life insurance industry has been one of the sectors affected by the shock given its relatively high equity exposure, and the insurers' reliance on investment income and their high cost of liabilities. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on the companies of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

Cathay Life and Fubon Life

The change on Cathay Life's and Fubon Life's outlooks to negative from stable reflect that the prolonged low interest rate environment will challenge both insurers' profitability, considering their high reliance on investment income. Both insurers have sizable allocations to USD-denominated bonds and the recent rate cuts by the US will add pressure on their bond investment yield. They will have to reinvest their matured bonds at lower yields amid reinvestment needs from their international bond holdings.

These developments elevate both insurers' negative spread risks. Their cost of liabilities are high compared to their global peers and are slightly below or at the same level as their post-hedging investment returns in 2019. Nonetheless, both insurers' efforts around reducing their cost of liabilities via lowering crediting rates will alleviate some of the pressure.

In addition, Cathay Life's and Fubon Life's capitalization is vulnerable to equity market movements because of their relatively high holdings of equity investments. The current volatility in the capital markets would put pressure on their capitalization.

The affirmation of Cathay Life's A3 IFSR reflects its strong and stable business profile as the largest life insurer in Taiwan. It also has strong channel control because its products are mainly distributed by its tied agency with good productivity. However, the insurer holds significant overseas investments, which are partly unhedged and expose the insurer's earnings to exchange rate volatility.

The affirmation of Fubon Life's A3 IFSR reflects its strong market presence and diversified channel mix. The insurer's customer reach and brand recognition benefit from its affiliation with Fubon Financial. These strengths are offset by the insurer's sizable overseas investments, which are partly unhedged and exposes the insurer's earnings to exchange rate volatility.

Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial

The change in Cathay Financial's and Fubon Financial's rating outlooks to negative from stable reflects the change of the outlook to negative from stable for Cathay Life and Fubon Life, respectively. The two latter entities are their respective groups' largest subsidiaries as measured by assets, shareholders' equity and net income.

The affirmation of both groups' Baa1 issuer ratings reflects that the subsidiaries of these groups, including life insurance, property & casualty insurance, and banking, have very strong franchises in Taiwan.

The issuer ratings of Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial continue to reflect the aggregate weighted average financial strength of their main subsidiaries and the structural subordination of the holding company to its operating subsidiaries. Both groups also benefit from the diversification of their earnings sources through their various subsidiaries across the financial services industry. Their ratings also incorporate a certain degree of government support for their banking subsidiaries which have well-established franchise with sizable market share of loans and deposits in Taiwan.

Moody's expects that both groups will continue to manage their dividend policy prudently to maintain adequate capital at their subsidiaries and at the holding company level. Liquidity at both the groups and their major subsidiaries also remains adequate.

Fubon Securities

The change of Fubon Securities' rating outlook to negative from stable reflects the negative outlook on Fubon Financial, which is Fubon Securities' parent company.

Fubon Securities' Baa1 issuer rating takes into account the company's Baa3 standalone assessment and two notches of affiliate support uplift – per Moody's assumption that the company will receive a very high level of support from Fubon Financial in times of need. Therefore, the potential weakening of the holding company's ability to support, as considered in the potential deterioration in Fubon Life's credit profile as described above, drive our negative outlook on Fubon Securities.

Fubon Securities' Baa3 standalone assessment reflects the company's conservative balance sheet leverage, with total assets amounting to 3.7x its tangible common equity at the end of 2019.

In the past two years, the company has been investing in more fixed income investments to earn a higher yield via the use of short-term funding. Its securities holdings mainly comprise of investment-grade bond securities, which would help lower its credit and liquidity risk exposure.

Moreover, the company's lines of credit from Taiwanese commercial banks could partially mitigate the concerns over market volatility and the company's reliance on wholesale funding.

However, if the company continues to increase its securities investment and short-term funding, leading to higher risk appetite and liquidity risk, it could negatively weigh on Fubon Securities' credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Cathay Life

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. The rating outlook could return to stable if: (i) its profitability remains stable, with its return on capital (ROC) staying above 6%; (ii) its capitalization does not deteriorate further, with its local risk-based capital (RBC) ratio remaining above 250% or adjusted capital/total assets remaining above 4% (4.5%, excluding separate account assets); (iii) its average cost of liabilities further declines, while it continues to shift toward less spread-dependent products; and/or (iv) there is a significant reduction in its equity and unhedged overseas investments.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (i) its profitability deteriorates, with its return on capital staying below 6% or reporting negative investment spread on a sustained basis; or (ii) its capitalization further weakens, with its local RBC ratio declining below 250% and adjusted capital/total assets declining below 4% (4.5%, excluding separate account assets) on a sustained basis; (iii) its holdings of risky assets, including equity and unhedged overseas investments, rise significantly, and /or (iv) Cathay Financial's adjusted financial leverage increases above 30% and earnings coverage drops below 8.0x on a sustained basis.

Fubon Life

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. The rating outlook could return to stable if (i) its profitability remains stable, with its return on capital (ROC) staying above 7%; or (ii) its capitalization does not deteriorate further, with its local risk-based capital (RBC) ratio remaining above 250% or adjusted capital/total assets exceeding 4% (4.5% excluding separate account assets); (iii) its product mix becomes less spread dependent, with a further decline in its average cost of liabilities; and/or (iv) its exposure to equities or unhedged overseas investments significantly declines.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if: (i) its profitability erodes, with its ROC remaining below 7% or reporting negative investment spread on a consistent basis; or (ii) its capital strength substantially deteriorates, with its adjusted capital/total assets remaining below 4% and local RBC ratio staying below 250%; or (iii) its high-risk asset exposure rises above 350% on a sustained basis; and/or (iv) Fubon Financial's adjusted financial leverage materially rises above 30% and earnings coverage falls below 8.0x.

Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. Their rating outlooks could return to stable if the outlook on their key life subsidiaries returns to stable, while the outlooks on their key banking and non-life subsidiaries remain stable.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if: (i) the groups' key life or banking subsidiaries are downgraded or (ii) the groups' double leverage rises significantly or financial leverage rises above 30% and earnings coverage falls below 8x on a sustained basis; or (iii) there are significant acquisitions or expansions that exert significant pressure on the groups' financial profile; and/or (iv) the diversification of the groups' business mix of life and non-life insurance and banking operations decreases.

Fubon Securities

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of Fubon Securities' Baa1 long-term issuer rating is unlikely. The outlook on the entity could be changed to stable if the holding company's outlook is changed to stable.

Fubon Securities' standalone assessment could improve if (1) its funding and liquidity profiles improve; and (2) the company develops a business model with more stable revenues to offset the potential decline in its brokerage commission, without incurring material additional market and credit risks.

Fubon Securities' rating will be downgraded if the holding company's rating is downgraded and there is a material deterioration in the credit profiles of its banking and insurance affiliates, which in turn weakens the holding company's ability and capacity to support Fubon Securities.

Fubon Securities' standalone assessment could move down if it (1) further expands into high-risk assets and investments; (2) significantly increases its balance-sheet leverage; (3) demonstrates material weakness in risk controls, especially in terms of market and operational risk; or (4) experiences weakened profitability.

The principal methodology used in rating Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd, and Fubon Life Insurance Co Ltd was Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187348 . The principal methodologies used in rating Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd, and Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd. were Life Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187348 , Property and Casualty Insurers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187352 , and Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865 . The principal methodology used in rating Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. was Securities Industry Market Makers Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187332 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Cathay Life Insurance Co., Ltd is the largest life insurer in Taiwan. At the end of 2019, its total assets stood at TWD7.1 trillion and shareholders' equity at TWD594.5 billion.

Cathay Financial Holding Co., Ltd, listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, is one of the largest financial holding companies in Taiwan. At the end of 2019, its total assets and shareholders' equity on a consolidated basis measured TWD10.1 trillion and TWD782.0 billion, respectively.

Fubon Life Insurance Co Ltd is the second-largest life insurer in Taiwan. At the end of 2019, its total assets stood at TWD4.9 trillion and shareholders' equity at TWD349.1 billion.

Fubon Financial Holding Co., Ltd., listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange, is one of the largest financial holding companies in Taiwan. At the end of 2019, its total assets and shareholders' equity on a consolidated basis measured TWD8.5 trillion and TWD619.7 billion, respectively.

Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei with consolidated assets of TWD139 billion at the end of 2019. The lead analyst for Fubon Securities Co., Ltd. is Sean Hung, +852-3758-1503.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004 .

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entities are participating and the rated entities or their agent(s) generally provide Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569 .

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The below contact information is provided for information purposes only. Please see the ratings tab of the issuer page at www.moodys.com, for each of the ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the lead rating analyst and the Moody's legal entity that has issued the ratings.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Kelvin Kwok, CFA
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Sally Yim, CFA
MD-Financial Institutions
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office :
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS : 852 3758 1350
Client Service : 852 3551 3077

© 2020 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY’S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER. ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody’s investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

