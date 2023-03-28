Moody's changes outlook to positive for Rio Tinto; affirms ratings

London, March 28, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today changed the outlook on Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited (together Rio Tinto, the company) to positive from stable. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed all Rio Tinto group ratings including the A2 long-term issuer rating and Prime-1 backed commercial paper rating.

"The positive outlook reflects Rio Tinto's continued very low leverage and strong credit profile within the mining peer group, which positions the company strongly at the A2 rating." said Tobias Wagner, Moody's Vice President – Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Rio Tinto.

A full list of the ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rio Tinto's credit profile remains strong for the rating both on an absolute and relative basis, positioning it strongly at the A2 rating. For 2022, Rio Tinto's underlying EBITDA as reported by the company reduced by 30% on the back of lower prices and cost inflation. Nevertheless, the company's credit metrics remained strong with a Moody's-adjusted Debt/EBITDA of 0.5x, marginally up from 0.4x in 2021. Notwithstanding continued demand uncertainty, cost inflation and rising growth investments Moody's expects the company to retain a strong credit profile through various price environments. Accordingly, the likelihood of an upgrade has increased.

Rio Tinto's rating continues to reflect its large scale, diversified and low-cost operations, strong market positions in several commodities, and a presence mostly in highly-rated countries. It also reflects the company's strong balance sheet, conservative financial policy and strong credit metrics.

The volatility of key commodity prices such as iron ore, aluminium and copper however remains an ongoing challenge, requiring continued discipline in capital investment, shareholder returns and liability management to maintain a strong credit profile. The rating also considers the significant reliance on the iron ore segment and sales to China as key drivers of earnings. Some of the company's growth projects are also in lower-rated countries.

ESG factors also remain an important consideration. Rio Tinto's ESG Credit Impact Score is moderately negative (CIS-3), reflecting significant and mostly sector-related environmental and social risk exposure, partly balanced by Rio Tinto conservative financial policy and discipline in the allocation of its capital. The destruction of the Juukan Gorge sacred rock shelters in 2020 remains an example of the substantial environmental, social and governance risks, which led to senior management, organizational and governance changes and comprehensive reviews of its operations. Accordingly, progress on the company's growth projects continues to depend on a successful cooperation with partners. For example in 2022, the company achieved agreements with partners and a shareholder consolidation to progress the Oyu Tolgoi project.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects Rio Tinto's strong credit metrics for the rating and increased likelihood of upgrade if the company maintains its strong credit profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating momentum could intensify if Rio Tinto maintains its operating and financial performance including Moody's-adjusted debt/ EBITDA below 1.25x, (CFO minus dividends)/debt above 50% and EBIT margins above 30% while maintaining a solid cash flow and liquidity. Positive rating pressure also requires that Rio Tinto's large exposure to China does not result in a material negative financial impact.

Conversely, negative pressure could materialize if Rio Tinto's debt/EBITDA is sustained above 1.5x and/or (CFO minus dividends)/debt is sustained below 40% (not accounting for special dividends or one-off capital returns to shareholders paid from excess cash balances or asset sales proceeds); EBIT margins are sustained below 25% for a protracted period; free cash flow turns substantially negative or liquidity contracts meaningfully; and/or Rio Tinto pursues large acquisitions or debt-funded shareholder returns, or materially reduces cash balances.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Rio Tinto (Commercial Paper) Limited

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Rio Tinto America Inc.

....BACKED LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: RIO TINTO FINANCE (USA) INC.

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc

....BACKED Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance plc

....BACKED LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Limited

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

..Issuer: Rio Tinto plc

....LT Issuer Rating, Affirmed A2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Rio Tinto (Commercial Paper) Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

..Issuer: RIO TINTO FINANCE (USA) INC.

....Outlook, Assigned Positive

..Issuer: Rio Tinto America Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Finance plc

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Rio Tinto Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

..Issuer: Rio Tinto plc

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/76085. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Rio Tinto is one of the world's largest diversified mining groups from both a geographic and product perspective. The company has substantial interests in iron ore, ranking among the top three in the seaborne markets. Other interests include bauxite, alumina, aluminium, copper, lithium as well as important holdings in diamonds and industrial minerals (borax, titanium dioxide feedstock, salt). Rio Tinto operates under a dual listed company structure, allowing both shareholders of Rio Tinto plc (located in the UK) and Rio Tinto Limited (located in Australia) an interest in a single economic entity.

